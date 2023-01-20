ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘We had to close up the shop:’ Downtown Atlanta employees say violent protests affected their money

ATLANTA — Atlanta police released the charges against the six protestors arrested on Saturday evening in Downtown Atlanta. Nadja Geier, 22, of Tennessee, Madeleine Feola, 22, of Washing, Graham Evatt, 20, Decatur, Georgia, Ivan Ferguson, 23, of Nevada, Francis Carroll, 22, of Main and Emily Murphy, 37, of Michigan are all facing charges for their involvement in this weekend’s violent protests.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman wrongfully jailed for 5 months speaks with FOX 5

ATLANTA - A local woman says the mental stress was even worse than the physical toll of being locked up for something she did not do. Juzema Goldring was behind bars for five months before she was allowed to go free. The Atlanta police incident began with the young woman...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta man shot and killed outside Taco Mac in Cobb County was on lunch break with suspect

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say they still don't know why a man opened fire on a person he was on a lunch break with outside Taco Mac off Cobb Parkway Monday afternoon. According to Cobb County Police, the shooting happened around 12:19 p.m. in the parking deck behind the restaurant in the Vinings area. Officers say 24-year-old Larry Miller, of Atlanta, was shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Hill

Atlanta police shooting protest turns violent

A protest against a law enforcement shooting in Atlanta turned violent on Saturday night, with demonstrators setting a police car on fire and damaging property, according to the city’s mayor. The protest stemmed from the police shooting of an activist, Manuel Teran, 26, during a raid to clear the construction site of a public safety…
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink

Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy outside a Southwest Atlanta skating rink on Saturday night. According to the preliminary report, officers responded to the Cascade Skating rink at 3351 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr SW just before 11:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the […] The post 13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta Riots: 4 of 6 suspects arrested denied bond

ATLANTA - Two of the six suspects arrested during a riot in downtown Atlanta Saturday evening have been granted bond Monday morning. A Fulton County Court judge granted both 23-year-old Ivan Ferguson of Nevada and 20-year-old Graham Evatt of Decatur, Georgia bond of over $355,000. The other four suspects Nadja...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Violent protest in downtown Atlanta over killing of activist

ATLANTA (AP) — A protest turned violent in downtown Atlanta on Saturday night in the wake of the death of an environmental activist who was killed by authorities this week after officials said the 26-year-old shot a state trooper. Masked activists dressed in all black threw rocks and lit fireworks in front of a skyscraper that houses the Atlanta Police Foundation, shattering large glass windows. They then lit a police cruiser on fire, smashed more windows and vandalized walls with anti-police graffiti as stunned tourists scattered. The violent protesters were a subsection of hundreds of demonstrators who had gathered and marched up Atlanta’s famed Peachtree Street to mourn the death of the protester, a nonbinary person who went by the name Tortuguita and used they/it pronouns. Tortuguita was killed Wednesday as authorities cleared a small group of protesters from the site of a planned Atlanta-area public safety training center that activists have dubbed “Cop City.”
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Male shot after trying to stop people from breaking into cars in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after a male was shot trying to stop two people from breaking into cars in southwest Atlanta on Saturday evening. According to police officials, officers responded to the 2900 block of Landrum Drive after reports of a person shot...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man found dead after dispute, suspect arrested, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead from gunshot wounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 6 p.m., police responded to 3478 Lakeside Drive for a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to EMS officials.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy