Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closes, Reportedly Surprising and Angering Local ResidentsJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensChattahoochee Hills, GA
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A court in Atlanta will determine whether to make the 2020 election investigation report public.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Breaking: Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closing; Another Unexpectedly ReopeningJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
Woman recovering from attack at Doraville MARTA station parking lot
DORAVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman is recovering from an attack at the Doraville MARTA station parking lot over the weekend. “Right after I got in and started [my car], a man jumped into the passenger seat next to me,” said Jennifer Carpenter. “He told me he wanted me to drive.”
fox5atlanta.com
Photos released of persons of interest in Target, Walmart arson
The Atlanta Fire Department and the mayor's office released three photographs. They say there are two persons of interest in connection with a series of arsons at retail stores in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
GBI: Gun used to shoot trooper at site of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center bought legally by suspect
ATLANTA - The gun used in the shooting of a Georgia State Highway Patrol trooper last week at the sire of the planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which opponents have dubbed "Cop City", was purchased legally by the shooter, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Investigators say they...
‘We had to close up the shop:’ Downtown Atlanta employees say violent protests affected their money
ATLANTA — Atlanta police released the charges against the six protestors arrested on Saturday evening in Downtown Atlanta. Nadja Geier, 22, of Tennessee, Madeleine Feola, 22, of Washing, Graham Evatt, 20, Decatur, Georgia, Ivan Ferguson, 23, of Nevada, Francis Carroll, 22, of Main and Emily Murphy, 37, of Michigan are all facing charges for their involvement in this weekend’s violent protests.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta leader says city is in ’crisis mode’ after shooting of 13-year-old boy
ATLANTA - Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety Committee delayed the vote on a plan to move up the curfew for kids from 11 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, following the shooting of 13-year-old Deshon Debose over the weekend. Debose’s death has renewed anger over gun violence killing kids...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman wrongfully jailed for 5 months speaks with FOX 5
ATLANTA - A local woman says the mental stress was even worse than the physical toll of being locked up for something she did not do. Juzema Goldring was behind bars for five months before she was allowed to go free. The Atlanta police incident began with the young woman...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man shot and killed outside Taco Mac in Cobb County was on lunch break with suspect
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say they still don't know why a man opened fire on a person he was on a lunch break with outside Taco Mac off Cobb Parkway Monday afternoon. According to Cobb County Police, the shooting happened around 12:19 p.m. in the parking deck behind the restaurant in the Vinings area. Officers say 24-year-old Larry Miller, of Atlanta, was shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Mother of activist fatally shot by law enforcement at Atlanta police training facility says she feels angry and powerless
The mother of an activist fatally shot by law enforcement in Atlanta earlier this week said she feels angry and powerless as protests over the shooting erupted Saturday.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman spends 5 months in jail in botched case
A local woman was locked for five months for something she did not do. Now the City of Atlanta is settling up, paying her $1.5 million.
Atlanta police shooting protest turns violent
A protest against a law enforcement shooting in Atlanta turned violent on Saturday night, with demonstrators setting a police car on fire and damaging property, according to the city’s mayor. The protest stemmed from the police shooting of an activist, Manuel Teran, 26, during a raid to clear the construction site of a public safety…
Mother of activist killed by law enforcement at Atlanta police training site feels enraged and helpless.
( CNN ) - Protests erupted in Atlanta on Saturday after the death of an activist shot by police earlier this week. The activist's mother said she feels outraged and helpless.
Argument between two armed men in southwest Atlanta ends in shooting
ATLANTA, Ga — A man was injured early Saturday in Atlanta shooting. According to police, two armed men were arguing at around 2 a.m. at 1161 Metropolitan Parkway SW when one shot the other multiple times. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The victim survived...
13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink
Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy outside a Southwest Atlanta skating rink on Saturday night. According to the preliminary report, officers responded to the Cascade Skating rink at 3351 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr SW just before 11:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the […] The post 13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
‘Stop Cop City’ graffitied on Cobb County Bank of America
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Bank of America was vandalized Saturday. The Bank of America on Wade Green Road had graffiti on the front doors and an ATM that said phrases such as “Stop Cop City” and “Funds Cop City.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Riots: 4 of 6 suspects arrested denied bond
ATLANTA - Two of the six suspects arrested during a riot in downtown Atlanta Saturday evening have been granted bond Monday morning. A Fulton County Court judge granted both 23-year-old Ivan Ferguson of Nevada and 20-year-old Graham Evatt of Decatur, Georgia bond of over $355,000. The other four suspects Nadja...
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says arrested rioters 'traveled to our city to wreak havoc'
A protest turned violent in downtown Atlanta on Saturday night after the death of an environmental activist who was killed this week after authorities said the 26-year-old shot a state trooper. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said peaceful protests are welcome in Atlanta, but violence will not be tolerated. Speaking on...
Violent protest in downtown Atlanta over killing of activist
ATLANTA (AP) — A protest turned violent in downtown Atlanta on Saturday night in the wake of the death of an environmental activist who was killed by authorities this week after officials said the 26-year-old shot a state trooper. Masked activists dressed in all black threw rocks and lit fireworks in front of a skyscraper that houses the Atlanta Police Foundation, shattering large glass windows. They then lit a police cruiser on fire, smashed more windows and vandalized walls with anti-police graffiti as stunned tourists scattered. The violent protesters were a subsection of hundreds of demonstrators who had gathered and marched up Atlanta’s famed Peachtree Street to mourn the death of the protester, a nonbinary person who went by the name Tortuguita and used they/it pronouns. Tortuguita was killed Wednesday as authorities cleared a small group of protesters from the site of a planned Atlanta-area public safety training center that activists have dubbed “Cop City.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Male shot after trying to stop people from breaking into cars in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after a male was shot trying to stop two people from breaking into cars in southwest Atlanta on Saturday evening. According to police officials, officers responded to the 2900 block of Landrum Drive after reports of a person shot...
Man found dead after dispute, suspect arrested, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead from gunshot wounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 6 p.m., police responded to 3478 Lakeside Drive for a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to EMS officials.
