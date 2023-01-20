ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie promoter and community leader celebrates retirement

By Brian Wilk
A longtime leader and promoter in the Erie community celebrated his retirement Thursday, Jan. 19.

Colleagues, staff and friends of Casey Wells met at the Bayfront Convention Center to celebrate his career achievements.

Pine to take over as Erie Events executive director

Casey wells has spent the last 40 years with Erie Events bringing many big celebrities and shows to the area.

He said they helped with $300 million worth of development in the last 20 years.

New Erie events director hopeful to create a new path

“It’s really flattering to have so many friends and so many teammates that work with me throughout my career in making Erie a better place all show up here many travel hours to come here,” said Casey Wells, retiring Erie Events executive director.

Wells said after he retires, he plans to spend more time with his family, travel and play golf.

