California State

kxnet.com

Ski Report

Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 5:38a 14 new powder machine groomed 60 – 86 base 53 of 55 trails, 96% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park – Wed 11:07a 10 new packed powder machine groomed 72 – 76 base 49 of 67 trails, 73% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
ARIZONA STATE
NRA sues over Illinois ban on semiautomatic weapons

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ two-week-old ban on semiautomatic weapons outlaws “ubiquitous” firearms in “radical” defiance of the Constitution’s Second Amendment, a federal lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association Tuesday claims. The powerful NRA joined a parade of gun-rights activists seeking to...
ILLINOIS STATE
No. 19 UConn, No. 13 Xavier meet seeking more consistency

No. 19 UConn, No. 13 Xavier meet seeking more consistency. On Saturday, Xavier was relieved to get a win in a game it hardly felt good about its performance in. A day later, UConn felt some massive relief following a blowout victory that hopefully put an end to its recent slump.
CINCINNATI, OH

