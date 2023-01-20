An all-state football player from Carlyle has announced he has accepted an offer to play college football at IUP. Ezeekai Thomas is a 6-foot, 185-pound senior who had 111 tackles, 10 for a loss, along with four sacks, three interceptions eight pass breakups five forced fumbles and two recoveries. He was an all-state defensive back and says he was recruited to play safety at IUP. He has also played quarterback, wide receiver, and outside linebacker. Thomas tweeted his commitment yesterday.

