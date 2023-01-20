Read full article on original website
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum girls mount double-digit 4th-quarter rally to beat Franklin Regional
It’s rare a team wins a basketball game after making one field goal in an entire half. Not every team has Megan Marston, however. After a difficult first half when nothing would fall for anyone, Marston found a rhythm and her Plum teammates followed. And they pulled off an...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 23, 2023: Upper St. Clair knocks off Norwin in clash of 6A contenders
Kate Robbins and Rylee Kalocay scored 14 points apiece to lead No. 2 Upper St. Clair to a 56-45 victory over No. 1 Norwin in a nonsection clash of section leaders and WPIAL title contenders in Class 6A girls basketball Monday night. Mia Brown added 12 and Olivia Terlecki had...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Ligonier Valley’s James Pleskovich
Sometimes it helps to look past the record when evaluating a team and its leadership. That’s the case for Ligonier Valley’s boys basketball team, which is 3-11. The Rams have a young team after the graduation of eight seniors from last year’s team. This year’s roster includes just two seniors: 6-foot-4 forwards James Pleskovich and Haden Sierocky.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westinghouse’s Keyshawn Morsillo among 5 quarterback finalists for Willie Thrower Award
Westinghouse quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo, who led the Bulldogs to the state football finals this season, was announced Tuesday as one of five finalists for the Willie Thrower Award. Morsillo is the first City League player selected as a finalist for the award, which recognizes the top high school quarterback in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After strong start, Chartiers Valley boys eye continued improvement
Prior to the start of the 2022-23 boys basketball season, fifth-year coach Brandon Sensor and his Chartiers Valley program set high expectations. The team, according to Sensor, was farther ahead on offense and defense than they were at the end of an 8-15 season in 2021-22 that saw them make the playoffs after going 5-5 in Section 2-5A play before losing in the WPIAL first round to Penn Hills.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Seton Hill to host high school basketball showcase
A 14-team, seven-game basketball showcase event will take place this weekend at Seton Hill in Greensburg. For the first time, the “Shootout at Seton Hill” will be played over two days at the Griffins’ McKenna Center. There will be two games Saturday and five Sunday. The schedule...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum gymnast Sarah Kvortek suffers season-ending foot injury
Plum senior Sarah Kvortek hoped for one final solid performance at the WPIAL individual gymnastics championships Feb. 11 to close out her high school career. But those hopes came to a sudden halt last Friday at a high school meet at Premier Gym and Cheer in Baldwin. While preparing for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon’s Martin playing with elite 7-on-7 football team, will miss some basketball games
Quinton Martin might miss a few basketball games this season as he continues his ascent to major college football. The junior from Belle Vernon is playing 7-on-7 football this winter with the nationally renowned Trillion Boys organization out of Los Angeles. Martin is seeking top-level competition as he works toward...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 all-stars have Quaker Valley hockey firing on all cylinders
Five members of the Quaker Valley hockey team have been chosen to participate in the PIHL all-star showcase this year. It’s a testimonial to the youth of the QV team and the success the Quakers have experienced so far this season. Two forwards, seniors Ben Carlson and Braedan Steffey,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: GCC’s Mack catches Maine’s eye
Amari Mack caught the attention of college coaches when he received a scholarship offer to play at Sacred Heart as a sophomore. Schools are still plenty interested in the senior from Greensburg Central Catholic. Mack, a 6-foot, 180-pound running back, wide receiver and defensive back, has a preferred walk-on offer...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Maluk-Less Imani Christian Academy Erases Fourth-Quarter Deficit, Takes Down Central Catholic
Two eight-win teams met center stage in The Challenge Saturday evening at Alderdice High School as 1A Imani Christian Academy rallied after being down eight points in the fourth quarter to beat 6A Central Catholic, 71-66. Imani Christian Academy found a way to limit scorching-hot Dante Depante – who finished...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Junior Spotlight: Jeannette’s Venicia Vignoli
Venicia Vignoli won’t forget the first win of her high school basketball career any time soon. Because it snapped Jeannette’s 51-game losing streak, a streak that had stretched back to 2020 when she was a freshman. The junior guard has become a go-to scorer for the Jayhawks. A...
wccsradio.com
IUP, PITT GET FOOTBALL RECRUITS
An all-state football player from Carlyle has announced he has accepted an offer to play college football at IUP. Ezeekai Thomas is a 6-foot, 185-pound senior who had 111 tackles, 10 for a loss, along with four sacks, three interceptions eight pass breakups five forced fumbles and two recoveries. He was an all-state defensive back and says he was recruited to play safety at IUP. He has also played quarterback, wide receiver, and outside linebacker. Thomas tweeted his commitment yesterday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Transfer WR Dante Cephas bringing 'the complete package' to Penn State
Daequan Hardy was the star four years ago in Hershey. Now a starting nickel back at Penn State, Hardy led Penn Hills to a 2018 PIAA championship win over Manheim Central with four touchdowns, three interceptions and 340 all-purpose yards. His incredible individual effort helped secure Penn Hills’ second state title.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn State hires Virginia assistant Marques Hagans as new wide receivers coach
One week after firing Taylor Stubblefield, James Franklin and Penn State have their new wide receivers coach. Former Virginia assistant Marques Hagans will be the Nittany Lions’ new wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator, the program announced on Monday morning. “We are excited to add Marques to our...
Three champs crowned from Centre County’s teams in Big 7 Conference wrestling tourney
BEA’s Coen Bainey and Caleb Close, and State College’s Nick Pavlechko earn titles
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills student news for the week of Jan. 24, 2023
Destiny Roberts was named to the dean’s list at the University of Mount Union for the fall 2022 semester. The following students were named to the dean’s list at Pennsylvania Western University for the fall 2022 semester: Chrysanthos Alexander, Alexia Bigenho, Alice Bowser, Cassidy Byrnes, Sydne Conley, Nicole Cotcher, Victoria Harmon, Crista Herbert, Christina Lacock, Michael Lintelman, Kayla Page, David Queen-Walter, Jesse Rinaldi, Olivia Russo, Kristen Schrantz and Aniyah Wynn.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills council selects Pittsburgh firm to design VOPP bike/walking trail
A Pittsburgh-based engineering and design firm has been tasked with crafting a near 14-mile bike and talking trail. Penn Hills council unanimously voted Jan. 23 to select TranSystems to develop the VOPP Trail – Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum. Municipal planning director Chris Blackwell said Penn Hills sent...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh native and Penn State grad eliminated on season premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
Season 27 of “The Bachelor” debuted Monday on ABC. One of the 30 women that was going to date star Zach Shallcross was a Pittsburgh native and Penn State University graduate. But, Cara Ammon, 27, a corporate recruiter at J.P. Morgan in New York City, did not make...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area student news for the week of Jan. 24, 2023
The following students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Pennsylvania Western University: Georgiana Borland, Taylor Cooke, Patrick Cutchember, Alaina Haury, Joseph Kutsenkow and Seth Ryder. Andrew Novak was recently initiated into the Marietta College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, a national leadership honor...
