Murrysville, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum girls mount double-digit 4th-quarter rally to beat Franklin Regional

It’s rare a team wins a basketball game after making one field goal in an entire half. Not every team has Megan Marston, however. After a difficult first half when nothing would fall for anyone, Marston found a rhythm and her Plum teammates followed. And they pulled off an...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Ligonier Valley’s James Pleskovich

Sometimes it helps to look past the record when evaluating a team and its leadership. That’s the case for Ligonier Valley’s boys basketball team, which is 3-11. The Rams have a young team after the graduation of eight seniors from last year’s team. This year’s roster includes just two seniors: 6-foot-4 forwards James Pleskovich and Haden Sierocky.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After strong start, Chartiers Valley boys eye continued improvement

Prior to the start of the 2022-23 boys basketball season, fifth-year coach Brandon Sensor and his Chartiers Valley program set high expectations. The team, according to Sensor, was farther ahead on offense and defense than they were at the end of an 8-15 season in 2021-22 that saw them make the playoffs after going 5-5 in Section 2-5A play before losing in the WPIAL first round to Penn Hills.
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Seton Hill to host high school basketball showcase

A 14-team, seven-game basketball showcase event will take place this weekend at Seton Hill in Greensburg. For the first time, the “Shootout at Seton Hill” will be played over two days at the Griffins’ McKenna Center. There will be two games Saturday and five Sunday. The schedule...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum gymnast Sarah Kvortek suffers season-ending foot injury

Plum senior Sarah Kvortek hoped for one final solid performance at the WPIAL individual gymnastics championships Feb. 11 to close out her high school career. But those hopes came to a sudden halt last Friday at a high school meet at Premier Gym and Cheer in Baldwin. While preparing for...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 all-stars have Quaker Valley hockey firing on all cylinders

Five members of the Quaker Valley hockey team have been chosen to participate in the PIHL all-star showcase this year. It’s a testimonial to the youth of the QV team and the success the Quakers have experienced so far this season. Two forwards, seniors Ben Carlson and Braedan Steffey,...
LEETSDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland high school notebook: GCC’s Mack catches Maine’s eye

Amari Mack caught the attention of college coaches when he received a scholarship offer to play at Sacred Heart as a sophomore. Schools are still plenty interested in the senior from Greensburg Central Catholic. Mack, a 6-foot, 180-pound running back, wide receiver and defensive back, has a preferred walk-on offer...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County Junior Spotlight: Jeannette’s Venicia Vignoli

Venicia Vignoli won’t forget the first win of her high school basketball career any time soon. Because it snapped Jeannette’s 51-game losing streak, a streak that had stretched back to 2020 when she was a freshman. The junior guard has become a go-to scorer for the Jayhawks. A...
JEANNETTE, PA
wccsradio.com

IUP, PITT GET FOOTBALL RECRUITS

An all-state football player from Carlyle has announced he has accepted an offer to play college football at IUP. Ezeekai Thomas is a 6-foot, 185-pound senior who had 111 tackles, 10 for a loss, along with four sacks, three interceptions eight pass breakups five forced fumbles and two recoveries. He was an all-state defensive back and says he was recruited to play safety at IUP. He has also played quarterback, wide receiver, and outside linebacker. Thomas tweeted his commitment yesterday.
INDIANA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Transfer WR Dante Cephas bringing 'the complete package' to Penn State

Daequan Hardy was the star four years ago in Hershey. Now a starting nickel back at Penn State, Hardy led Penn Hills to a 2018 PIAA championship win over Manheim Central with four touchdowns, three interceptions and 340 all-purpose yards. His incredible individual effort helped secure Penn Hills’ second state title.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills student news for the week of Jan. 24, 2023

Destiny Roberts was named to the dean’s list at the University of Mount Union for the fall 2022 semester. The following students were named to the dean’s list at Pennsylvania Western University for the fall 2022 semester: Chrysanthos Alexander, Alexia Bigenho, Alice Bowser, Cassidy Byrnes, Sydne Conley, Nicole Cotcher, Victoria Harmon, Crista Herbert, Christina Lacock, Michael Lintelman, Kayla Page, David Queen-Walter, Jesse Rinaldi, Olivia Russo, Kristen Schrantz and Aniyah Wynn.
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills council selects Pittsburgh firm to design VOPP bike/walking trail

A Pittsburgh-based engineering and design firm has been tasked with crafting a near 14-mile bike and talking trail. Penn Hills council unanimously voted Jan. 23 to select TranSystems to develop the VOPP Trail – Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum. Municipal planning director Chris Blackwell said Penn Hills sent...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley area student news for the week of Jan. 24, 2023

The following students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Pennsylvania Western University: Georgiana Borland, Taylor Cooke, Patrick Cutchember, Alaina Haury, Joseph Kutsenkow and Seth Ryder. Andrew Novak was recently initiated into the Marietta College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, a national leadership honor...
SEWICKLEY, PA

