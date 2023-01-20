ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah teenagers begin campaign to fund blood cancer research, cure

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 2023 Savannah Student Visionaries of the Year campaign is officially underway.

Ten teams of high school students will compete to see who can raise the most money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society over the next seven weeks.

Thursday night, the candidates and their supporters gathered for a campaign kickoff that was held on Zoom, hosted by WSAV’s Ben Senger and Kris Allred.

The fundraising goal for this year is $450,000.

You can check out the teams and donate by clicking here.

