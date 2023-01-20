Read full article on original website
Tech Titan vs. Government Goliath: What Google's New Antitrust Suit Means
Google has another major legal headache: on Tuesday, the US Justice Department and eight states sued the search giant, arguing it abused its position at the center of the online advertising industry to lock out competitors and claim profits for itself that should have gone to advertisers and publishers. The...
Google to End Pilot Program That Let Political Emails Avoid Spam Filters
A pilot program that let some political campaign emails bypass spam filters in Gmail is shutting down at the end of this month. Google confirmed the Jan. 31 end date in a legal filing Monday. The tech giant is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Republican National Committee that accuses it of disproportionately sending conservative political emails to spam.
Amazon's RxPass Is a $5 Monthly Subscription for Generic Prescriptions
Amazon is launching a new benefit for Prime members that will let them receive multiple eligible medications for a single $5 monthly subscription cost. The new perk, called RxPass, is available for Prime members in most US states starting Tuesday. Generic medications that treat more than 80 common health conditions,...
Google Sued by US Department of Justice for Second Time Over Ad Dominance
The US Department of Justice and eight states on Tuesday sued Google over its advertising business, alleging it engages in monopolistic behavior. The complaint, filed in federal court in Virginia, alleges that Google has "corrupted legitimate competition in the ad tech industry" through a campaign of seizing control of tools and inserting "itself into all aspects of the digital advertising marketplace." Google allegedly has done so by eliminating competition through acquisitions and used its dominance to push advertisers to use its products over those of others.
Google May Face Another Justice Department Lawsuit for Unfair Dominance
The US Justice Department on Monday was seemingly ready to file an antitrust lawsuit against Google, charging that the search giant has an unfair dominance over the digital advertising market. The case is expected to be filed in federal court before the end of the week, according to Bloomberg, which cited unidentified sources.
New Tech Is Making Free Over-the-Air TV Even Better
You can get free HD content, including sports, news, dramas and comedies, just about everywhere in the US. ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS and more are broadcasting their shows right now, and all you need to get them is an antenna and maybe a separate, inexpensive, tuner. Even better, the entire broadcasting system is going through a change that will lead to free 4K and HDR content, additional programming and more. Amazingly, it will still be free.
Wonders of Street View Highlights Mapping Service's Quirkiest Photos
Once upon a time, someone in Ontario was rummaging through the backseat of a simple white car while wearing a reddish hoodie. I don't know what he was looking for, but one day, he would become known as Tripod Man. And it's not for the reason you think. Tripod Man earned his title not because of his photography skills but because someone who worked at Google took some pictures of him and stitched them together such that he, himself, looked like a tripod. Then they published it to the internet.
HBO's 'The Last of Us' Infects Your Google Search
With The Last of Us episode 2 now available HBO Max, Google added a creepy Easter egg to celebrate the show. It's linked to the Cordyceps fungal outbreak that brought the video game-inspired series' fictional world to ruin. If you Google "The Last of Us" on desktop or mobile, you'll...
5 Ways to Help Lock Down Your Data After PayPal's Data Breach
PayPal is the latest company to report a data breach, but it's certainly not the only one. With cyber threat actors targeting big corporations, software companies and even apps on your phone, your personal data could be at risk. If your private information has been compromised, you often won't learn about it until a company notifies you about a data breach. By that time your birthday, Social Security number, credit card number or health records will have already been exposed or stolen. (Here's what to do if you think your Social Security number was stolen in the PayPal breach.)
New iOS Option Makes It Super Hard for Someone to Hack Your iCloud
Apple now lets you protect your Apple ID and iCloud account with hardware security keys, a significant upgrade for those who want maximum protection from hackers, identity thieves, or snoops. Hardware security keys are small physical devices that communicate with USB or Lightning ports or with NFC wireless data connections...
