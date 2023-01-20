Once upon a time, someone in Ontario was rummaging through the backseat of a simple white car while wearing a reddish hoodie. I don't know what he was looking for, but one day, he would become known as Tripod Man. And it's not for the reason you think. Tripod Man earned his title not because of his photography skills but because someone who worked at Google took some pictures of him and stitched them together such that he, himself, looked like a tripod. Then they published it to the internet.

