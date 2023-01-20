ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doraville, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police search for suspect wanted in October homicide

ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit are looking for a suspect they believe was involved in a homicide at 657 Boulevard in northeast Atlanta. Investigators say the suspect they are searching for shot and killed a man on Oct. 27, 2022. The suspect was spotted on...
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

GBI: Activist fatally shot after wounding state trooper bought gun legally

The 26-year-old activist shot to death by law enforcement in Atlanta last week legally purchased the gun he used to shoot a state trooper, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported Monday. Manuel Esteban Paez Teran was shot last Wednesday at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, a project that has drawn […] The post GBI: Activist fatally shot after wounding state trooper bought gun legally appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

No bond for man accused of fleeing from police

After leading a deputy on a high-speed chase, a Clarkston man is behind bars. The incident occurred Wednesday evening when a Coweta County Deputy was observing traffic near the 40-mile marker when he witnessed a Dodge Charger pass by his patrol car and flash his headlights at the car directly ahead of him, according to the police report.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man found dead after dispute, suspect arrested, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead from gunshot wounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 6 p.m., police responded to 3478 Lakeside Drive for a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to EMS officials.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County detectives say Norcross homicide was 'domestic-related'

NORCROSS, Ga. - The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit said officials are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night in Norcross. At 6:10 p.m., officers from the West Precinct responded to a man shot at the Canopy Glen Apartments complex on Pirkle Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NORCROSS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Buckhead apartment shooting leaves one man dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was shot and killed on Saturday evening in Fulton County. Police say the victim died from apparent gunshot wounds. Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred during a dispute between the victim and suspect who appear to be familiar with each other. According...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Driver killed in I-20 crash in Douglasville

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 20 that happened early Monday morning in Douglasville. Officials with the Douglasville Police Department say the accident happened just after 6 a.m. on I-20 westbound near Fairburn Road. According to investors, the crash involved two cars. The driver of...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl. Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County. Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black...
EAST POINT, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy