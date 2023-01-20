Read full article on original website
McMaster to deliver State of the State address Wednesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will lay out his vision for the new year to the people of South Carolina in his annual State of the State Address Wednesday night. He will deliver the address at 7 p.m. from the South Carolina House Chamber at the State House.
Second day of jury selection to begin Tuesday in Alex Murdaugh trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Before testimony begins in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial, defense lawyers will ask the judge to make a pair of key rulings this week that could strike a massive amount of evidence from the case. Prosecutors want to present voluminous evidence of Murdaugh’s...
17-year-old injured in McClellanville shooting
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting early Tuesday that sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital. Deputies responded at approximately 12:30 a.m. to the 8400 block of Old Georgetown Road where they found the wounded teen. Deputies helped tend to his injuries until an EMS crew arrived to take him to an area hospital for treatment.
Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Portrait Awards to honor Lowcountry leaders
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Portrait Awards will be held on Tuesday at the Charleston Music Hall. The Portrait Awards recognize people who are leaders around the Lowcountry. Rep. Wendell Gilliard, who started the portrait awards 25 years ago, says they are honoring servant...
Officials: Body of missing Lake Erie kayaker found in New York State
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The body of a kayaker who went missing on Lake Erie late last year was found in New York State, according to officials. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. On...
Extra $1 wins Lowcountry Powerball player 10 times more cash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a Lowcountry player’s winnings jumped from $50,000 to a half-million because of one extra dollar. The player bought a quick-pick Powerball ticket from the Publix grocery store on Old Trolley Road in Summerville, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. He paid the extra dollar for the “PowerPlay” option which multiplies winnings.
Next storm system to bring rain, storms Wednesday!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a cool afternoon with temperatures near 60 degrees, look for temperatures tonight in the low to mid 40s. Clouds will increase tonight as an area of low pressure quickly shifts from the Deep South to the Tennessee River Valley. With the storm track to our west, warmer air and the chance of rain will slide our way tomorrow. We’ll turn mostly cloudy with a few showers possible before lunchtime. The best rain chance will arrive tomorrow afternoon with a few storms even possible. There’s a small chance of a strong to severe storm in the afternoon and evening (The Lowcountry is in a risk level 2 out of 5). The rain will begin to exit Wednesday evening with sunshine returning Thursday. Cooler weather will return as well after a one day warm-up into the low 70s on Wednesday. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 50s with morning lows in the 30s, and maybe even 20s for some by Saturday morning. Saturday looks beautiful with sunshine but clouds will increase Sunday. A shower may be possible very late in the day.
