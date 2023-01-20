CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a cool afternoon with temperatures near 60 degrees, look for temperatures tonight in the low to mid 40s. Clouds will increase tonight as an area of low pressure quickly shifts from the Deep South to the Tennessee River Valley. With the storm track to our west, warmer air and the chance of rain will slide our way tomorrow. We’ll turn mostly cloudy with a few showers possible before lunchtime. The best rain chance will arrive tomorrow afternoon with a few storms even possible. There’s a small chance of a strong to severe storm in the afternoon and evening (The Lowcountry is in a risk level 2 out of 5). The rain will begin to exit Wednesday evening with sunshine returning Thursday. Cooler weather will return as well after a one day warm-up into the low 70s on Wednesday. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 50s with morning lows in the 30s, and maybe even 20s for some by Saturday morning. Saturday looks beautiful with sunshine but clouds will increase Sunday. A shower may be possible very late in the day.

16 HOURS AGO