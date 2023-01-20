ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Woman charged with fatally shooting man in Durham park identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 26-year-old woman has been charged with murder after shooting a man at a Durham park on Friday, according to the Durham Police Department. The fatal shooting took place Friday night, shortly before 6 p.m. at Morreene Road Park, in the 1100 block of Morreene Road. Durham police said they found Alvis J. Gentry, 28, of Durham there suffering from a gunshot wound.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Two killed in early morning Durham crash

DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were killed Tuesday in a crash in Durham. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a single-car crash involving a 2017 Chevy Camaro at the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive. Two people died at the scene. Limited...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Police investigating death of one-year-old

Police are investigating the death of a one-year-old in Fayetteville. WRAL News spoke with someone who attempted CPR on the child. Police are investigating the death of a one-year-old in Fayetteville. WRAL News spoke with someone who attempted CPR on the child. Reporter: Leslie MorenoWeb Editor: Joseph OchoaPhotographer: John Rector.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

