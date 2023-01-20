Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North CarolinaDiana RusChapel Hill, NC
Grammy Award Winner R&B Vocalist Howard Hewett to Perform Live at Pre-Valentine's Day Concert in Wake Forest, NCMBT Marketing Solutions & AssociatesWake Forest, NC
Public Reception at Town Hall to Welcome New Cary Town Council Member Ryan Eades To Take Place Thursday, January 26thJames TulianoCary, NC
Million dollar soccer tournament coming to CaryThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
Related
cbs17
Family of Darryl Williams addresses his death after Raleigh police say he was tased 3 times in their custody
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of the man who died while in the custody of Raleigh police last week is speaking out. They joined forces with local activists and an attorney on Tuesday, just one day after the department released their preliminary report into the death of 32-year-old Darryl Williams.
cbs17
Husband and wife dead following house fire east of Raleigh, family says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A husband and wife have died after a Monday house fire in Wake County, the family shared with CBS 17. The man pronounced dead on Monday has been identified by family as 73-year-old Goerge Rizk. On Tuesday, family members said his wife, 60-year-old Diana Rizk...
cbs17
‘Menace’ arrested after death of elderly Hillsborough Home Depot worker, police say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The man wanted in connection with death of an elderly Home Depot employee after an October shoplifting incident was arrested Tuesday by the Hillsborough Police Department. Terry McMillian Jr. was arrested without incident Tuesday morning in the death of 82-year-old Gary Rasor, by the Hillsborough...
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ man arrested in deadly shooting just before Christmas in Cumberland County, sheriff says
PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities said they have arrested the “armed and dangerous” man they say shot a Cumberland County man to death last month. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Randquail Jahon Grace was arrested Tuesday in Randolph County by deputies and a regional fugitive task force from the U.S. Marshals.
cbs17
Raleigh man accused of planning to go to Davidson County to take indecent liberties with child
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Raleigh man is accused of planning to go to Davidson County and commit sexual acts with a child, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, detectives with the DCSO began investigating a man communicating with a...
Raleigh man charged for indecent messages with 12-year-old
The sheriff's office said the suspect described his intention to travel to Davidson County to perform sexual acts with the child.
jocoreport.com
Convicted Stalker Rearrested After Leaving Over 100 Voicemails On Victim’s Phone, JCSO Says
SMITHFIELD – A Smithfield man convicted in November 2022 of stalking his ex-girlfriend has once again been arrested for stalking the same victim. Scotty Cleron Higgins, age 48, of Grabtown Road, was arrested January 12, 2023 and charged with felony stalking and felony probation violation. In July 2022, Higgins...
cbs17
Woman charged with fatally shooting man in Durham park identified
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 26-year-old woman has been charged with murder after shooting a man at a Durham park on Friday, according to the Durham Police Department. The fatal shooting took place Friday night, shortly before 6 p.m. at Morreene Road Park, in the 1100 block of Morreene Road. Durham police said they found Alvis J. Gentry, 28, of Durham there suffering from a gunshot wound.
Durham suspect shot man, stole his car and dragged him, police say
A Durham suspect was caught on Friday after shooting a man, taking their vehicle and dragging him with the victim's car, according to the Graham Police Department.
cbs17
2 killed in Durham crash after car spins, strikes pole, tree, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people from Durham were killed after their car spun and struck a telephone pole and a tree, police said. Durham Police say they are investigating the wreck that took place at about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive.
cbs17
98-year-old preacher to skydive for his birthday, Nash County deputies learned during celebration
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A preacher in Nash County is celebrating his 98th birthday this week, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. The celebration for Preacher Roy Jernigan started Sunday at Parker’s BBQ, where deputies said they stopped by to visit. Major Miste Strickland presented Preacher...
Woman hits North Carolina customers with car after being denied entry, police say
A woman hit Spring Hope bar customers with her car Saturday night after she was denied entry to the business, according to the Spring Hope Police Department.
1-year-old found dead in North Carolina home, police say
Fayetteville police said they're investigating after a one-year-old was found dead in a home Sunday morning.
counton2.com
McDonald’s employee shot in North Raleigh; co-workers helped victim to safety in cooler after shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An employee was helped to safety by co-workers after he was injured in a Friday night shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in Raleigh, officials said. On Friday at 7:45 p.m., police said they responded to a McDonald’s at 9698 Falls of Neuse Road in...
Two killed in early morning Durham crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were killed Tuesday in a crash in Durham. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a single-car crash involving a 2017 Chevy Camaro at the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive. Two people died at the scene. Limited...
cbs17
‘Game-changer’: Durham County Sheriff’s Office to outfit detention officers with body-worn cameras
DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is receiving more than $260,000 to add to its camera fleet and bring body-worn cameras into the detention facility for the first time. In recent years, body and dash camera video has been at the center of some of...
State auditor: I made ‘serious mistake’ leaving accident
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s elected state auditor apologized Monday for leaving the scene of an accident last month after she drove her state-owned vehicle into a parked car, calling it a “serious mistake” and adding she would continue at her job. In a statement released...
'Get her out of here': Video appears to show State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered away from crash scene
RALEIGH, N.C. — A resurfaced social media video shows a woman who fits the description of State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into a downtown Raleigh office building moments after a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. A witness said he heard people yelling, "Get her out of here."
WRAL
Police investigating death of one-year-old
Police are investigating the death of a one-year-old in Fayetteville. WRAL News spoke with someone who attempted CPR on the child. Police are investigating the death of a one-year-old in Fayetteville. WRAL News spoke with someone who attempted CPR on the child. Reporter: Leslie MorenoWeb Editor: Joseph OchoaPhotographer: John Rector.
1 year old dies after found unresponsive in Fayetteville apartment
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Sunday after 7 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to an unresponsive one-year-old child. First responders attempted life saving measures, but the one-year-old child was ultimately pronounced dead. The cause of the child's death is unknown at this time and will be determined by...
Comments / 0