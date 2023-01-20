ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Late 3-pointer lifts Colorado to win over visiting Washington State

Colorado guard KJ Simpson knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer – his team’s second triple of the day – with 4 seconds remaining to lift the Buffaloes to a 58-55 victory Sunday in a back-and-forth Pac-12 game against visiting Washington State. The teams traded blows throughout a tense...
BOULDER, CO
No. 9 UCLA women hold on to beat Washington State 73-66

PULLMAN – UCLA gave Washington State multiple chances to earn an upset win on Sunday, turning the ball over twice with a three-point lead inside the final two minutes. The Cougars returned the favor, with a pair of their own turnovers, leading to desperation fouls during a 73-66 loss to the No. 9 Bruins at Beasley Coliseum.
PULLMAN, WA
Spokane woman charged with domestic terrorism for Atlanta protests.

ATLANTA, Georgia. - A Spokane woman has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia in connection to torching a cop car during protests. According to the City of Atlanta Police Department, 22-year-old Madeleine Feola along with five other suspects are facing four felony charges: Domestic terrorism, arson in the first-degree, criminal damage in the second-degree and interference with government property.
ATLANTA, GA

