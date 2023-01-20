Balogun's 18 lead Binghamton past Albany 65-54

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Tariq Balogun scored 18 points as Binghamton beat Albany 65-54 on Thursday night.

Balogun also contributed three blocks for the Bearcats (8-10, 4-1 America East Conference). Jacob Falko added 16 points while going 5 of 10 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Dan Petcash recorded nine points and shot 2 for 4 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Jonathan Beagle finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Great Danes (6-15, 1-5). Malik Edmead added 13 points for Albany (NY). Aaron Reddish also recorded nine points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Binghamton is a Sunday matchup with Maine on the road, while Albany (NY) visits New Hampshire on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .