Panama City, FL

Bay County Excellance in Education Awards

PANAMA CITY BEACH , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools held their Excellence in Education awards ceremony on Saturday. This ceremony recognizes all nominees for the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year, Support Employee of the year, and Rookie Teacher of the Year from each school. The winners from the three categories were announced along with the top five finalists.
Local schools announce delay in prep for severe weather

PANHANDLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local school districts are announcing delays for Wednesday ahead of expected severe weather. In a release Tuesday afternoon, Holmes County Schools announced a delay of 2 hours for classes and bus routes. The statement read in part:. “Bus routes will begin 2 hours later than usual,...
BCSO launches app for community safety, information

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s office is getting tech savvy with its new app that was launched on Monday. Along with Alert Bay, this new app is another way to keep the community safe by keeping them informed. Sheriff Tommy Ford says if there is...
Springfield Fire Dept. offers free CPR training class

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The opportunity to save a life isn’t just reserved for first-responders. You can be hailed a hero, too. That’s why the Springfield Fire Department is one of the many places that offers CPR classes to the public. “Knowing what to do if someone goes...
Dinner at the Park draws large crowd to support local museum

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A large crowd turned out in support of Bay Counties’ only military diving museum, for its ‘Dinner at the Park’ event on Saturday. The event was held at Angry Tuna located in Pier Park, in Panama City Beach. Tickets were $5 if you purchased them in advance and they were $10 at the door.
CPR Classes on the Rise

After cold weather tonight a cold front will bring storms to our area by Wednesday morning.
Youth softball registration in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s almost time for the little ones to gear up and prepare to smash those home runs. Youth softball registration is open and in full swing. Cheryl Joyner, the Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation Director, stopped by the studio to tell viewers...
New BCSO App

After cold weather tonight a cold front will bring storms to our area by Wednesday morning.
More abuse charges for Panama City childcare worker

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More charges are being added on for a local childcare worker after an incident last year, according to Panama City Police Department. Last week, detectives charged Jessica C. Mills with aggravated abuse and cruelty towards a child after she allegedly caused a child severe bruising.
New photography show opening in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A photography show is opening next weekend in Downtown Panama City. On Saturday the creators of the show gave VIPs a sneak peek at the hidden works of art inside. The exhibit features the work of Vivian Maier and takes you back in time to 50...
Bozeman Cheer is Advancing to State Finals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rutherford High held the Emerald Coast Cheer Championships today. Bozeman cheer won the Middle Non-Tumbling division and advance to Gainesville for the 2023 FHSAA Competitive Cheerleading State Championship on February 3rd and 4th. (This was the first time in 5 years, Bozeman formed a competitive cheer squad.)
BCSO: Georgia man arrested after abusing dog

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man was taken into custody after allegedly abusing a dog. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies report they responded to a report of animal cruelty at a hotel on Panama City Beach Thursday around 3 p.m. They said hotel employees stated they had received a complaint from a guest about a dog running loose in the hallway.
Arnold boys soccer team looks ahead to district tournament play

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For many area soccer teams, it’s district tourney time this week. That means their next match will be a district quarter or semifinal, with most teams needing to win in those matches to move on. For this area’s top boys team however, well it’s a different situation. Coach Jona Hammond and his Arnold Marlins, number one in the state’s 5A class with a 15-0-2 record, they are guaranteed a berth in the state playoffs which begin the week after next. Arnold gets a bye into the 5A-1 semifinals, which means a match against the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal between Escambia and Washington. Based on the top state and region ranking, well Arnold could fall in the semifinal Monday and would still be in the playoffs. Still coach Hammond wants his team sharp and ready for whoever comes next!
Deputies: Man arrested for vehicle theft, warrant in Texas

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody for a charge in Jackson County and a separate charge in Texas, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 23, deputies say a call was made to Caverns Road about a theft of a car. A BOLO was sent out for the vehicle and the suspect, Jeremy Jarrod Godwin.
Clouds increase today with storms by tomorrow morning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few clouds increasing from the southwest early on. We’ll see plenty of sunshine mix in through the morning. But an increase in overall cloud cover is expected throughout the day today.
Monday Evening Forecast

As NC7's Victoria found out earlier today, it's not as daunting as it might seem. NC7's Katie Bente has details on what the county is doing to keep clean water flowing. NewsChannel 7's Marisa Gjuraj talked with Bay County Sheriff's Office about the issue of fentanyl in the area.
