Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOrlando, FL
Where to Dine in Disney SpringsEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
click orlando
‘We have the best opportunity to find Jennifer,’ Kesse family says in new message
ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of Jennifer Kesse says they have the best opportunity to find the missing woman now, 17 years after she disappeared from her Orlando condo complex. The Kesse family released an update on their GoFundMe page to mark 17 years since they last heard from...
click orlando
Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
click orlando
Crash shuts down all lanes of I-4 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orange County shut down, according to Orlando police. The crash happened just before the John Young Parkway exit, the Orlando Police Department said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front...
click orlando
‘Heart shattering:’ Families of late tow truck drivers spread awareness about Florida’s Move Over law
ORLANDO, Fla. – Family members of tow truck drivers killed in crashes where drivers failed to move over are helping spread awareness for the Florida law requiring drivers to move over for stopped vehicles on the roadside helping drivers or providing services. “Everyone knows to move over. If you...
click orlando
Man set fire to own condo in Longwood community as ‘act of revenge’ against HOA, affidavit shows
LONGWOOD, Fla. – A man accused of setting his own condo on fire at a Longwood gated community is now facing an arson charge, according to an arrest affidavit. Marc Hermann, 53, was arrested on Monday. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front |...
click orlando
1 captured, 1 on the run after carjacking outside of smoke shop in Deltona, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. – A suspect is in custody and another is on the run after the two carjacked a vehicle outside of a Deltona smoke shop, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the men stole the vehicle with a customer’s girlfriend still in the passenger...
click orlando
Blue Spring Manatee Festival makes its way to Orange City
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – As the temperature continues to drop, there is no better way to spend a chilly weekend than with manatees. The Blue Spring Manatee Festival is returning to Orange City this weekend at Valentine Park. The festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29.
click orlando
Custodian threatens to cut Brevard County student ‘into pieces’ with razor, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A custodian with Brevard County Schools was arrested Friday after threatening to cut a 14-year-old student “into pieces” with a razor scraper, according to the sheriff’s office. James Baillargeon, 26, is a custodian for Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School in Cocoa and...
click orlando
Kissimmee man dies in motorcycle crash with turning SUV in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old man from Kissimmee died early Sunday when a motorcycle he was riding struck an SUV that turned into his path at an intersection not far from downtown Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:47 a.m. at South Orange...
click orlando
Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
click orlando
Orlando leaders to discuss new downtown safety measures
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando City Council will have its first reading of two proposed ordinances aimed at improving safety downtown at its meeting on Monday. “I’ve definitely heard of some stories coming from police officers and everything, and that a lot of activity has been going on around here. I know they wanna make some stops and things like that,” said Orlando resident, Moises Bonilla.
click orlando
‘Very aggravating:’ Attorney general reviewing complaints against Volusia hot tub company
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is reviewing complaints against a Volusia County company that sells used hot tubs on Facebook Marketplace and other online classified sites, an agency spokesperson told News 6. At least eight customers have filed formal complaints with Moody’s office claiming the...
click orlando
Two stabbed at Orange County bar, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double stabbing at the Tipico Monte Bar on Lancaster Road. Deputies responded on Monday to a 911 emergency call before 3 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The sheriff’s office said two people were attacked...
click orlando
Pedestrian dead after crash in DeLand, police say
DELAND, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday evening by a vehicle, according to the DeLand Police Department. The crash happened after 6 p.m. near the intersection of North Woodland Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue, according to a tweet by the police. [TRENDING: No bond for woman accused...
click orlando
Brevard woman arrested on DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed motorcyclist, deputies say
PALM BAY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Brevard County woman faces charges of DUI and DUI manslaughter after being involved in a Palm Bay crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday, according to a probable cause affidavit. Deputies said they arrested Markeysia Shanay Durden, of Palm Bay, following the crash at...
click orlando
Orlando police locate missing 11-year-old girl
ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The Orlando Police Department announced Sunday that 11-year-old Amarie Padovani de Aza had been located “safe and sound” late Saturday, according to a statement provided to News 6. ORIGINAL: The Orlando Police Department announced they are seeking the public’s help locating a missing...
click orlando
Man faces attempted murder charges after Osceola County shooting, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested after a shooting that seriously hurt another person, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the shooting happened on Peppermill Circle in Kissimmee on Sunday. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in Central Florida, but more changes are on the...
click orlando
‘Rock the Universe’ prepares to return to Universal Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, Rock the Universe, is returning to Universal Orlando Resort this weekend. Beginning Friday, Jan. 27, Universal Studios Florida will be home to gripping performances by some of Christian music’s top artists including 10-time GRAMMY-nominated artist, Tauren Wells, GRAMMY award-winning singer, Zach Williams, GRAMMY-nominated rock band, Skillet and Billboard’s number one hot Christian song artist, Matthew West.
click orlando
Brevard County crash closes northbound lanes of I-95, traffic cam shows
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in Brevard County closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 Monday night, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. On Monday around 5 p.m., FDOT said the crash happened near mile marker 204 and traffic is backed up before that point on State Road 524.
click orlando
Volusia County announces 2024 Teacher of the Year
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Vonda H. Morris from Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange was named Volusia County Schools’ 2024 Teacher of the Year, according to a press release. Volusia County Schools said Morris was selected from 69 nominees from schools across the county and was one...
Comments / 0