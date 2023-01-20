In the fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, A Mandalorian Returns, Din Djarin asks the Armorer to melt her spear in Beskar to make a very resistant chain mail. He counts give them to Grogu. Djarin na no more information about the child, since he left Skywalker, and worries about his health. Mando has reached out to Fennec Shand who tells him that she and Boba Fett need him to beat the Pykes Syndicate. She agrees to help them, but must first visit their young friend, he says. He decided to go out of his way to find him in episode 6 of The Stranger from the Desert. Grogu is trained by Luke to study the force, he develops his reflexes and learns to make a great leap thanks to the forceetc. In order to restore her memory, the mission of Grogu is to recapture the war of the Jedi.

16 HOURS AGO