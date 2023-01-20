Read full article on original website
Not guilty plea in Fond du Lac County fentanyl bust
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- One of the alleged ringleaders of a drug distribution operation pleaded not guilty Monday. Melvin Kemp faces two charges, manufacture and delivery of amphetamine and narcotics. No trial date was set. He returns to court March 29 for a status conference, court records show. The...
Brown County receives complaint about Native American statue and mural at courthouse
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Brown County is being asked to remove a statue and painting from the courthouse. At least one Native American says they are offensive. The courthouse is on the National Registrar for Historic Places, which could play a role if the complaint is addressed. The "Spirit of...
Trial begins for former student accused of stabbing police officer
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A trial is starting this week for a man who allegedly stabbed a police liaison officer at Oshkosh West High School. Jury selection took place Monday for Grant Fuhrman. He is charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the December 2019 incident. Prosecutors say...
Trial date set for Neenah murder suspect
OSHKOSH (WLUK) - An April 3 trial date has been set for one suspect in a Neenah murder, while another man arrested during the investigation was sentenced on an unrelated charge. Mandel Roy is charged with felony murder for the April, 2021, death of Rodger Ridgeway outside a Neenah tavern....
Kewaunee native Robin Mueller sworn in as city's first female police chief
KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- Kewaunee is entering a new era of leadership for its police department. Robin Mueller, previously the department's assistant police chief, became the city's first female police chief Monday. A Kewaunee native, Mueller was also the city's first female police officer. She was sworn in following the recognition...
Manitowoc welcomes online input on future plans
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The city of Manitowoc is offering another opportunity for the public to give their input for development of the community. Officials held an in-person open house earlier this month, revealing their Comprehensive Plan Update and Comprehensive Park and Outdoor Recreation Plan (CORP). The current draft plans, maps...
'It definitely created fear:' Northeast Wisconsin organization reacts to LA mass shooting
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Asian American organizations in Northeast Wisconsin are shaken up by the mass shooting in California. The Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association celebrated Lunar New Year in Grand Chute on Saturday. Later that night, members of the association were saddened to hear about a fatal mass shooting after a...
Lamers Dairy celebrating 110 years!
Lamers Dairy is a family owned and operated dairy in Appleton. Since 1913, five generations of the Lamers family have taken pride in producing the highest quality milk and other dairy products. Lamers Dairy products are distributed under the Dairyland’s Best name and can be found at local grocery stores all over the area.
Menasha schools superintendent to retire
MENASHA (WLUK) -- A Fox Valley school leader is wrapping up his career. Menasha schools superintendent has notified the school board that he plans to retire. The board accepted his notice earlier this month. "I have greatly enjoyed my time at MJSD and have been fortunate to work with such...
Community support continues for those affected by deadly crash in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- Fond du Lac County continues to support those affected by the deadly crash that took place early Saturday morning. Three teenagers were a part of that crash and one has been confirmed dead by authorities. According to an obituary, 16-year-old Nevins Zoch died Saturday...
Ukrainian refugee brings art to the Fox Valley
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WLUK) -- A woman in the Fox Valley knows first-hand how devastating the situation in Ukraine is. Painting on old kilims, or rugs -- Irina Visnevscaia draws inspiration from her culture. Irina is an accomplished journalist and artist from Odessa, Ukraine. After visiting family in the U.S....
Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh gives update on construction project
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A five-part construction plan for the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh is moving along. The project will expand the club’s elementary and middle school age spaces, create a new teen center, add a new playground and multi-purpose field, a community center and a second gym.
Man critically injured in Appleton shooting
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Appleton police say they are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left a man in critical condition. Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive for a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road.
Taproom Takeover to benefit damaged children's museum
SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- A Christmas Day cold snap caused the pipes to burst at the Above and Beyond Children's Museum in Sheboygan. Damage from ice and water affected all four floors of the building and forced the closure of the museum until repairs can be made. A Taproom Takeover at 3 Sheeps Brewery will be a family friendly event to raise funds to help open the museum doors again.
Dodge County rollover leads to power lines over road, OWI arrest
TOWN OF CALAMUS (WLUK) -- 55-year-old Hector Espinal Aries of Madison was arrested for operating while intoxicated Sunday. Police were called to a single-vehicle rollover crash on US Highway 151 north of E. Salem Rd. just after 2:00 p.m. Aries was taken to the hospital. Power lines were damaged. They...
Woman convicted in mail fraud and theft case, could face more charges
APPLETON (WLUK) – Danika Viasana was convicted Monday of multiple identity theft and drug charges – but could still face more charges. Viasana, 33, was already facing charges in Outagamie, and Calumet counties when investigators issued a warning in March that mail was being stolen from mailboxes, and warned the information could be used in identity theft and fraud cases. A few days later, two people were arrested in a traffic stop, and police found about 500 pieces of mail from more than 200 homes and businesses. Deputies then searched a hotel room in Kimberly where Viasana and a man were living, and found more stolen mail.
Check out Bitter Neumann's Anniversary Sale on Feb. 17th & 18th
Dan from Bitter Neumann joined the Living with Amy show to talk about their Anniversary & President's Day Sales coming up at their locations. Dan also talk about their Hansen Furniture location in Waupaca and everything it has to offer. Watch for more information. Bitter Neumann is a family owned...
Shawano man convicted of attempted homicide after stabbing ex-girlfriend
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Allen Ortiz-Corporan was convicted Monday of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a January 2021 stabbing. Ortiz-Corporan also pleaded no contest to counts of burglary and threatening an officer. Sentencing is scheduled for April 18, court records show. Seven other counts were dismissed. According to the criminal complaint,...
Oshkosh police investigating dead dog found in dumpster
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A dog was found deceased inside a dumpster in Oshkosh. Officers were dispatched to the multi-tenant property in the 3900 block of Oregon Street around 8:19 a.m. Monday. The dog is described as female, tan in color and is possibly a terrier mix. At this time, officers...
Manitowoc police looking for witnesses to intersection crash
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for witnesses to a two-vehicle crash over the weekend. It happened Sunday around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Waldo Boulevard and N. 11th Street. A grey car was driving westbound on Waldo Boulevard and a silver SUV was driving northbound...
