The League of Legends champion started to become famous in LPL and LCK, but hasn’t yet achieved any results. According to a League stat site Oracles Elixir, Heimerdinger has been named in the support position 12 times in total during the first week of the 2023 LPL and LCK Spring Splits. Hes only managed to gain three wins, even though he was picked six times in each league.

1 DAY AGO