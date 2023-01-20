ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
game-news24.com

Hafty’s back

Mahokenshi, the challenging, enriching and beautifully designed turn-based strategy game, and the developer team Iceberg Interactive, will have an SRP of $2,99 and $2,50 and 20,99 minus a 10% discount. The game is full of 3D mechanics. Players can zoom, rotate, and see the direct confrontation between the character and...
game-news24.com

One non-traditional league champion won nonstop in the LCK and LPLbut pros can’t stop picking it up

The League of Legends champion started to become famous in LPL and LCK, but hasn’t yet achieved any results. According to a League stat site Oracles Elixir, Heimerdinger has been named in the support position 12 times in total during the first week of the 2023 LPL and LCK Spring Splits. Hes only managed to gain three wins, even though he was picked six times in each league.

Comments / 0

Community Policy