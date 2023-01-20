ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Obituary: Edward Robert Birnbaum Oct. 28, 1943 – Jan. 21, 2023

Ed was born in Brooklyn, NY and spent most of the first 20 years of his life there, graduating in 1964 with a BS in Chemistry with Honors from Brooklyn College of the City University of New York (CUNY). He earned a PhD in Inorganic Chemistry from the University of Illinois in Urbana, IL in 1968, and moved to Las Cruces, NM with his wife, Amy, to join the NMSU Chemistry Department as an assistant professor. He retired as a full professor from NMSU after 24 years and moved to Los Alamos, where he spent two years at LANL focused on the remediation of nuclear waste. In 1993 he had the opportunity to spend two years as a visiting professor at the University of Hawaii, where he and Amy enjoyed the beaches, bodysurfing, sailing, and embraced the island life. They returned to the mainland in 1995, for Ed to take a position as the Chair of the Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry at the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy & Science (later renamed to USP), the oldest pharmacy college in the nation. He spent 16 years at USP, where he developed a new computational center and greatly increased the Department’s research productivity.
Obituary: Mary Virginia Mitchell Little Jan. 14, 2023

Mary Little passed peacefully into Heaven on January 14, 2023, two months shy of her 100th birthday. Mary is survived by her son Robert Little, her daughter, Susan Bartholomew (Russell), grandsons Michael Bartholomew (Courtney) and Jacob Bartholomew (Sara), great-granddaughter Ellie, great-grandson Logan, brother Earl Mitchell (Jeanette), and many nieces and nephews.
Los Alamos Public Schools Announces District Spelling Bee Results

LAPS District Spelling Bee winners are, from left, Julia Zou, 1st place; Rebekah Scott, 2nd place; and Gianna Rolfe, 3rd place. Julia and Rebekah will represent LAPS at the New Mexico State Qualifying Spelling Bee at the end of February. Photo Courtesy LAPS. The audience listens as a spelling bee...
Board Of Utilities To Hold Hybrid Town Hall Meeting On Future Energy Generation For Los Alamos

Community members are invited to attend a Town Hall meeting to discuss potential methods for powering Los Alamos County in the not-too-distant future. The meeting is 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in Council Chambers at the Los Alamos County Municipal Building, 1000 Central Ave. Remote participation will be available through Zoom using the link ladpu.com/TownHall.
Open Letter To Council On Mis(Leading) Information In Agenda Packet For Tuesday’s Meeting

This letter was sent directly to all County Councilors. I present it as an open letter to encourage members of the public to engage. If you have thoughts on this issue, please email Council (council@lacnm.us), attend the Tuesday meeting at 6pm in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, or join by Zoom at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82683176848.
LAHS Girls Cross Country Coach Kathy Hipwood Selected As New Mexico Coach of the Year

LAHS Girls Cross Country Coach Kathy Hipwood at the 2022 New Mexico State Cross Country Championships. Photo by Blake Wood. Los Alamos High School Girls Cross Country Coach Kathy Hipwood has been selected as the 2022 Girls High School Cross Country Coach of the Year for the state of New Mexico by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).This is the second year in a row, and third time in the last four years that Coach Hipwood has received this recognition.
