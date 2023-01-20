Read full article on original website
When are Ohio dog license registrations due?
OHIO (WOWK) – The deadline for Ohio dog owners to purchase their pups’ annual licenses is approaching. According to the Athens County Dog Shelter, dog licenses are due by Jan. 31, 2023. The Ohio Revised Code states dogs over 3 months old or have been with their owner for 30 days are required to have […]
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Agricultural Society attended the 98 Ohio Fair Manager’s Convention
Meigs County Agricultural Society attended the 98th Ohio Fair Manager’s Convention. Recently directors of the Meigs County Agricultural Society attended the 98th Ohio Fair Manager’s Convention. Over 3100 fair officials, service members, youth and guests gathered in Columbus for workshops, round table discussion and education for officers. During...
WTAP
Washington County Commissioner is nominated onto a statewide county commissioners board
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County Commissioner Kevin Ritter has been nominated onto the County Commissioners Association of Ohio board. Ritter said the organization’s purpose it to advocate on behalf of commissioners, educate commissioners, and to provide technical and research help. Ritter said the organization has three top priorities...
WHIZ
ZPD Involved in Pursuit
The Zanesville Police Department took part in a pursuit Monday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that the pursuit began as a suspicious vehicle on Old Newark Road. Michel said that one person is custody and no other information is being released until charges are filed. We’ll bring you more...
WTRF
East Wheeling development discussions take off
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The agenda at the East Wheeling Community Meeting on Saturday had everything from the recognition of community groups to development and community feedback. Members of Wheeling City Council, Wheeling Heritage, Grow Ohio Valley and many more were in attendance to discuss the future plans of...
Farm and Dairy
Vagabond chef Matt Welsch returns home to W.Va.
Standing at 6 feet 3 inches with tattoos covering most of his arms, Matt Welsch might seem like a daunting figure, as he rides his motorcycle across the Ohio Valley of West Virginia. He calls himself a vagabond, wandering from place to place without a home or job, scraping to get by.
WHIZ
Giesey Arrested in Noble County
A 50-year-old man has been arrested by the Noble County Sheriff’s Office. James Brian Giesey is being charged with one count of sexual battery. The Pleasant City man was arraigned Monday and given a $100,000 bond. At this time Giesey remains in the Noble County Jail. Tagged James Brian...
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
WTAP
Kelly’s Closet sees an increase due to the impacts of inflation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s closet is a free shopping experience for children who are fostered or in kinship care. The demand for Kelly’s closet has increased tremendously over the past year. “Kelly’s closet has definitely seen an increase of people asking to use our services,” said Owner,...
meigsindypress.com
Toni Rose Andrew
Toni Rose Andrew, of Pomeroy, OH, passed away peacefully, at home, on January 19th, 2023.One of eleven children, She was born in January 1933 in Clintwood, VA to Benjamin and Gracie Rose. Later she moved to Baltimore, MD with her Mother & sisters, where she eventually met Joseph Palmer Andrew, Sr. Toni and Palmer wed months later in Centreville, MD. They lived on the Eastern Shore where she raised their 9 children until their marriage ended in 1977.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County real estate transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers were recorded in Wood County Oct. 24-28, 2022:. * Joseph L Conley and Mollie K conley to Joseph L Conley (Co-Trustee), Mollie K Conley (Co-Trustee), and Joseph L and Mollie K Conley Living Trust, all intrest lot 8 and part tract lot 9 subdivision D B Grier Farm, quit claim.
WTAP
Local Kroger employees comment on issues with payroll system
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Several Kroger associates have filed a class action lawsuit alleging that their employer has engaged in widespread wage theft against its employees after adopting a new payroll system in 2022. In mid 2022, Kroger rolled out a new system nationwide called My Time to handle its...
WTAP
Law enforcement are using drones to get a birds eye view
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local law enforcement are using new technology to get a new perspective on crime. Drones are being used to get a better view of crime scenes and find missing individuals. “The drone unit started off as just a hobby,” said Davis Powers. The Washington County...
WHIZ
Interstate 70 Lane Closure
The Ohio Department Of Transportation announces a lane closure for this week. Motorists can expect the passing lane of Interstate 70 eastbound to be closed Monday-Thursday from 7am-3pm for work on the 5th Street Bridge. This project is part of a larger project that will reconstruct I-70 through Zanesville and...
Missing Harrison County man found
A man who was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 23, has been found, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.
WTAP
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge to operate on an electronic tolling system
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, January 20, the Parkersburg Bridge Partners released its electronic tolling system chart for when the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge reopens to drivers in the Fall of 2023. According to the Parkersburg Bridge Partners’ statement, there is no cost for the transponder. Customers will receive the...
WHIZ
ZPD Needs Help Identifying Suspect
The Zanesville Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a recent theft. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that on January 10, a male suspect took a $3,000 tankless water heater from the Home Depot. The Zanesville Police Department said that anyone who has information as to the identity...
WTAP
Belpre Community gathers in support of 3-year-old who suffers from rare brain cancer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jack Ryder is a 3-year-old who was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. Since then Jack who has many things to possibly be upset about Jack has kept a positive attitude everyday that has inspired many. “We have hope and if we have hope we have...
WTAP
Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting Monday, January 23, a section of division street will be closed for up to three weeks. From 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, Division Street will be closed from Blizzard Drive to the Division Street Extension. In a statement from Wood County Schools, it says...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre man pleads guilty to federal drug charge
CHARLESTON — A Belpre man pleaded guilty last week to a federal charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of a fentanyl analogue. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, in April, Timothy E. Payne Jr., 41, of Belpre, made arrangements for a package containing approximately 1 kilogram of a fentanyl analogue to be shipped through the mail from California to a Parkersburg apartment. He allegedly paid the apartment’s resident more than $1,000 to receive and hold the package for him.
