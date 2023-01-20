Toni Rose Andrew, of Pomeroy, OH, passed away peacefully, at home, on January 19th, 2023.One of eleven children, She was born in January 1933 in Clintwood, VA to Benjamin and Gracie Rose. Later she moved to Baltimore, MD with her Mother & sisters, where she eventually met Joseph Palmer Andrew, Sr. Toni and Palmer wed months later in Centreville, MD. They lived on the Eastern Shore where she raised their 9 children until their marriage ended in 1977.

POMEROY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO