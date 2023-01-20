ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WEAR

1 hospitalized after pedestrian accident in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital after a pedestrian accident at the corner of North Pace Boulevard and West Jordan Street in Escambia County Tuesday night, according to Escambia County Public Information. Escambia County Fire Rescue and EMS responded at 5:48 p.m. There is no...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Report: Pensacola man posed as contractor, stole from elderly woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man who deputies say falsely posed as a contractor was arrested for stealing from a woman whose home he had been working on, according to an arrest report. Robert Stromas, 38, is charged with:. falsely identifying himself as a contractor (two counts) larceny -...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Police searching for man in alleged truck theft at East Brewton Circle K

BREWTON, Ala. -- Brewton police are searching for a man suspected of stealing a truck from a Circle K in East Brewton Tuesday. Brewton police are searching for Jason Wright, who last seen in McDavid, Florida, according to police. Police say Wright stole the truck at around 7:30 a.m. Surveillance...
BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Florida woman arrested after standoff with deputies: OCSO

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after attempting to run from deputies when they went to serve warrants to her, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Heather Sutton, 33, slammed the door in their faces and tried to climb out a window in her home before going […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Pensacola man tells deputies he's armed after attempted arrest

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man who told Escambia County deputies he was armed when they showed up to a home on Little Creek Drive was arrested Monday afternoon. 53-year-old Craig Bryant, of Pensacola, was arrested outside of a home after deputies responded to the 1400 block of Little Creek Drive in response to a domestic violence injunction violation.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida child found with rotting teeth, woman charged with neglect

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — When a child lost consciousness on a ride at OWA in Foley, that was the last straw for a man who finally reported egregious alleged neglect to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A Cantonment woman, tasked with caring for the child, is now in jail. 45-year-old Sabrina Dawn Neufeldt was […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Florida woman calls 911 on I-10, man charged with kidnapping

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department took 30-year-old Antonio Carlton Tyus into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges. Police assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office after a woman called 911 from Interstate 10, according to the CPD arrest report. CPD said the scene started on PJ Adams Pkwy and S. […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Fire starts in garage, consumes home in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A home on Sundance Lane in Escambia County was deemed a complete loss after a fire started in its garage, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. At 7:15 p.m., on Monday, ECFR units responded to a residential structure fire at the 2900 block of Sundance Lane. Upon arrival, ECFR said […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Family, friends of inmates who died at Okaloosa County jail hope for change

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- There have been five inmate deaths at the Okaloosa County jail in just the past six months, according to the county. The county told WEAR News in a statement "the recent deaths at the jail are unfortunate." That doesn't dull the pain their families are feeling...
WKRG News 5

Woman arrested in love triangle shooting at Mobile apartment complex: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend outside of Willow Woods Apartments Thursday has been arrested, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. According to officials, Aleesia Husband, 21, was arrested for the shooting that happened on Jan. 19. Officers were first called to Willow Woods Apartments just […]
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Crestview woman charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview woman has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter in connection with a traffic crash that left a Fort Walton Beach man dead, the Crestview Police Department (CPD) has announced. The CPD said it has arrested Ellie Mae Ainsworth, 55, of...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man arrested on 5 counts of domestic violence Sunday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been arrested and charged with five counts of domestic violence after an incident with his wife Sunday night, according to police. MPD said they responded to the 9000 block of Alderway Drive at approximately 10:15 p.m. in reference to an assault during a domestic altercation.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for allegedly strangling wife: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man after he was accused of strangling his wife. According to officials, Gerald Roberts, 26, was involved in a domestic altercation with his wife on Alderway Street, near Cottage Hill Road. Mobile police officers arrived on the scene and found that […]
MOBILE, AL

