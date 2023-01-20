Read full article on original website
WEAR
Report: Homicide leads to woman's arrest for home invasion at The Flats in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An Escambia County homicide last June led to the arrest of a woman for a home invasion robbery at a Pensacola apartment complex just days prior. LaJoyce Patrice Miles, 43, was arrested Monday and charged with:. grand theft of firearm. home invasion robbery. grand theft. dealing in...
WEAR
Deputies: Man arrested after stabbing Lyft driver in head in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was arrested after stabbing a Lyft driver in the back of the head in Escambia County Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is River Austin Sewell. The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. According to deputies,...
WEAR
1 hospitalized after pedestrian accident in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital after a pedestrian accident at the corner of North Pace Boulevard and West Jordan Street in Escambia County Tuesday night, according to Escambia County Public Information. Escambia County Fire Rescue and EMS responded at 5:48 p.m. There is no...
Pensacola man who allegedly threatened to blow up deputies arrested: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After finding a Pensacola man in the woods while responding to a domestic violence situation, deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were told if they tried to arrest the man, he would blow up a house and the surrounding area. That man is now in jail. Craig Bryant, 54, […]
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man posed as contractor, stole from elderly woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man who deputies say falsely posed as a contractor was arrested for stealing from a woman whose home he had been working on, according to an arrest report. Robert Stromas, 38, is charged with:. falsely identifying himself as a contractor (two counts) larceny -...
WEAR
Police searching for man in alleged truck theft at East Brewton Circle K
BREWTON, Ala. -- Brewton police are searching for a man suspected of stealing a truck from a Circle K in East Brewton Tuesday. Brewton police are searching for Jason Wright, who last seen in McDavid, Florida, according to police. Police say Wright stole the truck at around 7:30 a.m. Surveillance...
Florida woman arrested after standoff with deputies: OCSO
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after attempting to run from deputies when they went to serve warrants to her, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Heather Sutton, 33, slammed the door in their faces and tried to climb out a window in her home before going […]
WEAR
Deputies: Pensacola man tells deputies he's armed after attempted arrest
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man who told Escambia County deputies he was armed when they showed up to a home on Little Creek Drive was arrested Monday afternoon. 53-year-old Craig Bryant, of Pensacola, was arrested outside of a home after deputies responded to the 1400 block of Little Creek Drive in response to a domestic violence injunction violation.
Florida child found with rotting teeth, woman charged with neglect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — When a child lost consciousness on a ride at OWA in Foley, that was the last straw for a man who finally reported egregious alleged neglect to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A Cantonment woman, tasked with caring for the child, is now in jail. 45-year-old Sabrina Dawn Neufeldt was […]
Florida woman calls 911 on I-10, man charged with kidnapping
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department took 30-year-old Antonio Carlton Tyus into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges. Police assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office after a woman called 911 from Interstate 10, according to the CPD arrest report. CPD said the scene started on PJ Adams Pkwy and S. […]
Pensacola contractor charged, allegedly took $20K, ‘trashed’ victim’s home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with larceny of a person older than 65, after allegedly taking money as a contractor and leaving the victim’s home “trashed,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Stromas, 38, was charged with two counts of falsely identifying as a contractor and larceny of […]
Fire starts in garage, consumes home in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A home on Sundance Lane in Escambia County was deemed a complete loss after a fire started in its garage, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. At 7:15 p.m., on Monday, ECFR units responded to a residential structure fire at the 2900 block of Sundance Lane. Upon arrival, ECFR said […]
WEAR
Family, friends of inmates who died at Okaloosa County jail hope for change
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- There have been five inmate deaths at the Okaloosa County jail in just the past six months, according to the county. The county told WEAR News in a statement "the recent deaths at the jail are unfortunate." That doesn't dull the pain their families are feeling...
WEAR
Deputies investigating 5th inmate death at Okaloosa County jail in past 6 months
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating an inmate death at the Okaloosa County jail over the weekend. This marks the fifth inmate death at the jail in the past six months, according to the county. The county says it "cannot release the nature of their deaths at this time"...
niceville.com
Search leads to arrest of five in Fort Walton Beach for drugs, firearms
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Three adults and two teenage juveniles have been arrested on felony drug and weapon charges by the Fort Walton Beach Police Department following a search of a vehicle and apartment in Fort Walton Beach, the agency has announced. The Fort Walton Beach Police Department...
Woman arrested in love triangle shooting at Mobile apartment complex: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend outside of Willow Woods Apartments Thursday has been arrested, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. According to officials, Aleesia Husband, 21, was arrested for the shooting that happened on Jan. 19. Officers were first called to Willow Woods Apartments just […]
niceville.com
Crestview woman charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter
CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview woman has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter in connection with a traffic crash that left a Fort Walton Beach man dead, the Crestview Police Department (CPD) has announced. The CPD said it has arrested Ellie Mae Ainsworth, 55, of...
WEAR
Bicyclist hospitalized after crash on W Michigan Ave. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A bicyclist was hospitalized after a crash in Escambia County Monday morning. It happened around 8:10 a.m. at the intersection of W. Michigan Avenue and South Gulf Manor. The county says a bicyclist crashed with a vehicle. No further details were released. An investigation is ongoing.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested on 5 counts of domestic violence Sunday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been arrested and charged with five counts of domestic violence after an incident with his wife Sunday night, according to police. MPD said they responded to the 9000 block of Alderway Drive at approximately 10:15 p.m. in reference to an assault during a domestic altercation.
Man arrested for allegedly strangling wife: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man after he was accused of strangling his wife. According to officials, Gerald Roberts, 26, was involved in a domestic altercation with his wife on Alderway Street, near Cottage Hill Road. Mobile police officers arrived on the scene and found that […]
