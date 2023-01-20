ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Andrew Copp carries Red Wings past Sharks in OT

Andrew Copp scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 home win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Adam Erne and Michael Rasmussen also scored and Ville Husso made 26 saves for Detroit, which earned its second win in three games.
DETROIT, MI
Hurricanes, Stars face off in battle of hot squads

The Carolina Hurricanes will try to extend their latest points streak when they visit the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. The Hurricanes are 4-0-1 over their last five games, continuing the team's knack for just about always leaving the rink with at least one point. Only the NHL-leading Boston Bruins have fewer regulation losses than Carolina's nine, and the Hurricanes' season included a 15-0-2 stretch that set new club records for consecutive games with a point (17) and consecutive wins (11).
RALEIGH, NC
Maple Leafs, Rangers meet on the heels of big victories

Reuniting William Nylander and John Tavares worked well on Monday and the Toronto Maple Leafs hope the success continues Wednesday night against the visiting New York Rangers. Nylander had two goals and two assists -- all in the second period -- and the Maple Leafs opened a five-game homestand with a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kraken D Justin Schultz week-to-week with injury

Seattle Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz is week-to-week with an undisclosed injury, coach Dave Hakstol told reporters Tuesday. The veteran last played Jan. 17 against the Edmonton Oilers, when he collided with Zach Hyman, fell and exited the game. He's missed two games since.
SEATTLE, WA
Penguins activate D Kris Letang off long-term injured reserve

The Pittsburgh Penguins activated defenseman Kris Letang off long-term injured reserve Tuesday ahead of their home game against the Florida Panthers. Letang last played Dec. 28 and has missed Pittsburgh's past 11 games. He was sidelined with a lower-body injury and also took time away from the team following the death of his father.

