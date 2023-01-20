Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Des Moines Water Works recommends replacing thousands of lead pipes
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Water Works went before the city council Monday morning to recommend replacing 20,000 of the city's lead pipes. The project comes in at an estimated $200 million. Some home and property owners could be responsible for paying for the replacement. The hope is...
KCCI.com
Des Moines City Council approves settlement in racial profiling case
DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines will pay to settle a racial profiling case against the police department. The city council approved the settlement Monday in a 4-year-long dispute with Dejuan Haynes. Haynes sued the city in 2018 after police pulled him over and put him...
KCCI.com
Fire starts in West Des Moines apartment overnight
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire broke out overnight at Carriage Park Apartments in West Des Moines. It happened between the West Mixmaster and Valley High School and left several residents looking for a place to stay overnight. The fire was reported just after 12:30 a.m. Firefighters found...
KCCI.com
Boone City Council sets special election after resignation
BOONE, Iowa — The city of Boone is holding a special election for its At-Large City Council Seat on March 21. City Council member Steven Ray stepped down earlier this month. In December, Ray was placed on leave from his position as the Boone County 911 Administrator over "allegations of inappropriate gestures and communication with other county staff members," according to the Boone County Attorney.
KCCI.com
2 students killed, 1 person in serious condition after shooting at Des Moines outreach center
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police officers are on the scene of a shooting Monday that has killed two students and injured an employee. The shooting was reported at about 12:53 p.m. at Starts Right Here, a nonprofit organization focused on helping at-risk youth. Starts Right Here was created by activist and rapper Will Keeps. The outreach center is located at 455 Southwest 5th St.
KCCI.com
Community activist gives away $15,000 in free gas on his birthday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds of cars lined up around the block and on Keosauqua Way Saturday morning waiting to celebrate the Rev. Rob Johnson's 35th birthday with free gas and a slice of Kum & Go breakfast pizza. It's a tradition the community activist and local pastor started...
KCCI.com
Women's march held in West Des Moines on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade ruling
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision. It's the first anniversary since the Supreme Court overturned the decision in June 2022, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion. Demonstrations and marches took place across the country on Sunday. In...
KCCI.com
Police identify victims in Des Moines youth outreach center shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the victims in thedeadly shooting at a youth outreach center. Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were killed. Both students are from Des Moines. Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, is charged in connection with the...
KCCI.com
Parents speak out on 'school choice' bill with lawmakers set to vote Monday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Fortwo weeks, parents have packed the state house to speak about the governor's plan to use taxpayer money to pay private school tuition. Iowa House and Senate lawmakers are scheduled to vote on Governor Kim Reynolds' "school choice" bill Monday. Waukee parents spent their Sunday...
KCCI.com
Activist Will Keeps recovering after being shot at Des Moines youth center he founded
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie confirmed on Monday that activist and rapper Will Keeps was injured during adeadly shooting at Starts Right Here in Des Moines. The shooting was reported at 12:35 p.m. Monday at Starts Right Here, a nonprofit organization focused on helping at-risk...
KCCI.com
Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
KCCI.com
Iowa mother believes daughter was burned by bleach at daycare
GRIMES, Iowa — A Clive mother discovered burns on her toddler's body and now she wants to know what happened to her at day care. She believes her daughter may have been burned by bleach at the Yellow Brick Road Day Care in Grimes. "I was definitely upset. Very...
KCCI.com
Woman questions risk, reward after police chase leads to truck crashing into her home
DES MOINES, Iowa — At Des Moines City Council, a womanwhose home was crashed into during a police chase criticized the police department. We first told you about this chase ending in a crash back in December. After a traffic maneuver to stop the vehicle, police say the suspect...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police identify 36-year-old man killed in shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man whodied from a gunshot wound on Sunday. Police say 36-year-old Daniel Peter Lovett, of Des Moines, was killed after a shooting in the 3700 block of East 39th Court. It happened prior to 6:30 a.m. Police have ruled...
KCCI.com
2 detained after deadly Des Moines shooting have been released
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have released the remaining two people who were detained following adeadly shooting at a Des Moines outreach center on Monday. Police arrested 18-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, in connection to the shooting. Walls is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation. The other two people detained by police have been released without charges.
KCCI.com
Court documents reveal new details in deadly shooting at Des Moines youth outreach center
DES MOINES, Iowa — The man accused ofkilling two students and seriously injuring a staff member at a Des Moines youth outreach center shot each victim multiple times, according to newly released court documents. Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder,...
KCCI.com
18-year-old charged after deadly Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have arrested 18-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, in connection to adeadly shooting at Starts Right Here, a Des Moines outreach center. Walls is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of criminal gang participation.
KCCI.com
Three people taken into custody after shooting at Des Moines nonprofit
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say three people are in custody following adeadly shooting on Monday afternoon. Police tracked them from Starts Right Here to Thomas Beck Road. Police say they saw a suspicious vehicle leave the scene of the shooting. Approximately 20 minutes after the shooting...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police not releasing video of teenager's shooting death
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police tell KCCI they are not planning to release any video or audio in connection with adeadly shooting where multiple officers fired their weapons and killed a teenager. Officers shot and killed a 16-year-old boy during a domestic dispute in December. It happened...
KCCI.com
Marshalltown police seek murder charges against man who beat his own father
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A Marshalltown man could soon be charged with killing his own father. Police say Scott Swartz brutally beat 78-year-old Paul Swartz earlier this month. Paul Swartz has now died. Police now ask the Marshall County Attorney's Office to file murder charges against Swartz.
