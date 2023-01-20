Indiana father accused of neglect after toddler caught on camera waving a gun has not guilty pleas entered in first court appearance

Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Snapchat video sent by Paul Murdaugh the night he was killed considered critical part of case, prosecutors say
Paul Murdaugh sent a Snapchat video to several friends just minutes before he was killed, according to a motion filed by the South Carolina state attorney prosecuting Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced former lawyer standing trial starting this week in the killing of his wife and son. Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, 52,...
Albany Herald
Georgia women’s prison to be downsized, inmates transferred
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Corrections plans to significantly downsize the largest women’s prison in Georgia and replace most of its capacity with a new prison. The Lee Arrendale State Prison, located in Habersham County, has a 1,476-inmate capacity. Under the latest GDC budget proposal, it would continue to operate as a much smaller 112-bed “transition center,” a minimum-security facility.
Albany Herald
Georgia attorney general plans domestic terrorism charges
ATLANTA — Leaders in Georgia are ready for action after protests over an Atlanta police public safety training facility erupted into violence and vandalism last week, including thrown Molotov cocktails, a patrol car set ablaze, a 26-year-old protester killed and a state trooper shot. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr...
Albany Herald
MARC HYDEN: Georgia tops ‘judicial hellhole’ ranking as juries go nuclear
Georgia policymakers never shy away from mentioning that Area Development Magazine has ranked the Peach State the best place to do business nine years running, and they have bragged about Georgia being the first state to re-open after the COVID-19 shutdowns. While the past few gubernatorial administrations have labored to...
Albany Herald
What in the World Is Wrong With Hoops in Kentucky?
Our tale of winter woe in the commonwealth of Kentucky actually begins outside state lines. It begins just across the Ohio River from Louisville, in Clarksville, Ind., at a boxy building along Eastern Boulevard’s gritty business strip. It begins at Winner’s Circle Race Sports Pub.
Albany Herald
Wisconsin aiming for season sweep at Maryland
Everything was going smoothly for Wisconsin in the first two months of the season. The Badgers were 11-2 and had reached a rank of No. 14. But then Tyler Wahl injured his ankle. Minus its most experienced player, Wisconsin lost three straight games. Wahl has since returned but the Badgers have continued to struggle.
Albany Herald
Rutgers bounces back with drubbing of Penn State
Clifford Omoruyi totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds as Rutgers showcased its relentless defense and pulled away late in the second half for a dominant 65-45 victory over Penn State on Tuesday night in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers (14-6, 6-3 Big Ten) won for the eighth time in 10 games and...
