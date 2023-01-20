Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated grocery store opens in IowaKristen WaltersNorth Liberty, IA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes beat Hawkeyes 93-77, snap 5-game skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
'Transparency Matters' presentation Wednesday, Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
KCJJ
Iowa City to rehab pedestrian overpass on Riverside Drive as part of multi-million dollar capital improvements project
Rehabbing one of the pedestrian overpasses on Riverside Drive and building a new equipment maintenance facility are among many capital improvements included in Iowa City’s next fiscal year budget. The Press-Citizen reports that the city is budgeting over $65 million on major capital improvements. Dubuque Street will be rebuilt...
Waterloo Bar Closes But There’s Still A Glimmer Of Hope
One popular Waterloo bar might be closing its doors forever, but there still is a bit of hope. The doors of a unique Waterloo nightlife location has closed for the time being. However, the owner is hopeful for the future. "It's no secret that the last few months have been...
KCJJ
Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park
Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
KCRG.com
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
The company says it found out the gravy mix used in the meals made between December 26th through yesterday January 17th, contain a wheat allergen that wasn't listed on the ingredient list. Dubuque County residents head to nations capitol for "March for Life" Updated: 6 hours ago. More than two...
Driver hits 3 patrol cars in Black Hawk County high speed chase
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — A driver hit three law enforcement vehicles during a high speed chase late Saturday night. At around 11:35 p.m. Black Hawk County dispatch received a report of a reckless driver on University Ave. in Cedar Falls. A Cedar Falls Police Officer responded and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on […]
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Rapids & Iowa City
A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to big screens in the corridor. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
Eastern Iowa Retired Horse Ranch Deals With Aftermath Of Break-In
After a recent break-in, a local horse retirement ranch is working on sorting everything back out. Unbridled Spirits Thoroughbred Retirement Ranch, located in Lisbon, is a nonprofit that focuses on retired horses. However, according to reports, over the weekend, someone broke into the horse sanctuary’s office and stole documents and...
biztimes.biz
Dubuque-area ski resort celebrating 50 seasons of family, fun
Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Special hours for the season can be found online. The season typically ends the second week of March, but the timeline is weather-dependent. A Dubuque-area ski resort has...
Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iheart.com
Winter Storm Heading Into Iowa Wednesday Afternoon To Thursday UPDATE
(Des Moines, IA) -- A major winter storm is moving into Iowa from the west. "There will be some periods of moderate to heavy snowfall." Said National Weather Service Meteorologist Rod Donovan. "Most of that's going to occur later this afternoon and especially into the evening hours is when were...
Waterloo Reporter Gets Schlepped Out For Storm Coverage AGAIN [WATCH]
They say that the sequels don't necessarily live up to the hype of their predecessors. In this case, the entire country was eagerly awaiting to see if the follow-up was just as funny as the original. It was the question heard all around Eastern Iowa on the morning of Thursday,...
A Food Network Champion is Opening a New Eatery in the Corridor
A new cafe, bakery, and deli is in the works in Johnson County. Get ready for Barrett's Quality Eats!. Barrett's Quality Eats is moving into the space at 3242 Crosspark Road in Coralville, which is located near Jersey Mike's and Foundry Food + Tap. According to the Corridor Business Journal, the restaurant will offer "fresh bread, bagels, salads, sandwiches, pastries, coffee and more."
KCJJ
IC man arrested after allegedly attempting to register stolen van with Johnson County Treasurer’s Office
An Iowa City man faces charges after he allegedly tried to register a stolen van with the Johnson County Treasurer’s Office. 39-year-old Joshua Kelley of Friendship Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 12:30 Friday afternoon. Police say Kelley entered the treasurer’s office on South Dubuque Street just after 11am on November 23rd, 2021 and attempted to register a 2008 Chrysler Town & County van as a 2004 Chrysler Town & County van by using a false vehicle identification number. Kelley also allegedly attached the license plate from the 2004 van to the dashboard of the 2008 van.
KCJJ
Coralville man added to list of those charged in Tiffin shooting case
A Coralville man is the latest person charged in connection with a shooting incident in Tiffin last year. 21-year-old Dquavius Kelly of 22nd Avenue was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 10:45 Friday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on the evening of October 21st, Kelly and...
cbs2iowa.com
Eight people arrested for October car shooting in Tiffin
TIFFIN, Iowa — Eight people aged 17-22 have been arrested and charged in an October car shooting in Tiffin. No one was hurt in the shooting the night of October 24. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says the eight people listed below planned to meet and go to a home in Coralville to commit an assault.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
KIMT
One person pronounced dead and another injured after falling from a scaffold in eastern Iowa
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Emergency services responded to an incident where two people fell 20 feet from a portable scaffold in Dyersville on Thursday, with one person left injured and another dying of his injuries. According to a press release, Bi-County Ambulance, Dyersville Police, and Dubuque Dispatch responded to a...
