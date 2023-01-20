ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kemmerer, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

Don Day Wyoming Weather Forecast: Monday, January 23, 2023

Editor's Note: Many readers have asked us if we would provide a quick textual forecast for all areas of the state in addition to Don Day's extensive video weather forecast. We have happily obliged…. By Wendy Corr, Cowboy State...
WYOMING STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Getting roped in by Wyoming

We have this habit — my husband and I — of traveling to a destination with one eye on the possibility of it becoming our next home. It’s a twitch to move where the grass is greener, or the water bluer, or the neighbors farther away. When we now reflect on places we once considered, we realize that we had our finger on the pulse of something big. Tulum, San Miguel de Allende, Costa Rica, Cabo, Montana — the list of “we knew back when” goes on, but instead of going “all in,” we went home.
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Snow ending Monday, but returning later

Any snow showers will end early today. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with diminishing wind. A weak system will cross the area tonight with some snow showers. Additional snow is likely this week, especially in northern Wyoming. Today’s high temperatures should reach 30 in Dubois and Worland, 28 in Thermopolis, the low 20s for Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Shooting The Breeze: Legislative Update With Cat And Rod

Miller and Urbigkit are opinion columnists. Rod Miller: Since we had our last chin wag, Cat, The Wyoming Legislature has had a couple of weeks to go about our business. It's still early in the game, well before halftime, but I think we can see some trends developing, and we can draw some early conclusions.
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Lack Of Trains Cost Wyoming $100 Million In Coal Revenue In 2022

Wyoming coal mines saw an uptick in production last year, but about 50 million tons of production didn't happen because of a lack of rail service to get the coal from the mines in Wyoming to power plants across the country.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
LYMAN, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Let Hunters Use Night Vison To Kill Coyotes On Public Land

Allowing hunters with night vision scopes to kill coyotes and other predators on public land would bring Wyoming policy in line with other states that allow the practice, said proponents of a bill supporting the rule. However, detractors said opening public...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Obituaries: Week Of January 13 – 20, 2023

Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of Jan. 13 – 20, 2023. Our condolences to family and friends:. Jan. 13:. Jan. 14:. Duard Blair Erickson,...
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

I-80 Toll Road Bill Filed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill that could eventually lead to making Interstate 80 in Wyoming a toll road has once again been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read Senate File 160 here. It's sponsored by Sen. Cale Case [R-Fremont County]. Case sponsored a similar bill in 2021 which passed the Wyoming Senate on a 16-13 vote. But it was not approved in the Wyoming House. Another such bill went down to defeat in the legislature in 2020, losing on an 18-11 vote in the Senate.
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

On This Day in 1896 Butch Cassidy Was Pardoned

SWEETWATER COUNTY — January 20 marks a small, though singular anniversary in Wyoming history, according to the Sweetwater County Museum. On that day in 1896, Governor William Richards pardoned a convicted rustler serving time at the penitentiary in Laramie who went on to become one of the most notorious outlaws of the Old West: Robert LeRoy Parker, better known as Butch Cassidy. It was a decision he would soon come to regret.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: Jan. 22, 2023

Sheridan 8-3, 2-0 Thunder Basin 5-7, 1-1 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Jackson 8-2, 2-0 Evanston 4-9, 1-0 Star Valley 6-6, 0-1 Green River 2-9, 0-2 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed...
WYOMING STATE

