Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals the Identity of the Most Important Avenger in the Multiverse
Readers finally learned who the mysterious Avenger Prime is in the pages of Avengers Forever. "Avengers Assemble" is a crossover event between Jason Aaron's Avengers and Avengers Forever titles, marking the end of his multi-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The current-day Avengers are teaming up with heroes from across the multiverse to battle Mephisto and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. One of Marvel's Free Comic Book Day titles last year teased this epic story, while also introducing a figure called Avenger Prime who watches over Avengers Tower at the God Quarry. Marvel teased the revealing of Avenger Prime's identity, and now the time has come to find out who he really is.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Takes Page From Spider-Man With Its Newest Romance
Dragon Ball Super's manga recently made a comeback to tell a very different story from what we had witnessed as a part of the Granolah Arc, with Goku and Vegeta sitting on the sidelines once again to continue their training in an effort to hit the same level as Frieza and his latest transformation. With the printed story following Goten and Trunks as teenagers and seeing them patrol the streets as the new superheroes Saiyaman X1 and Saiyaman X2, a hilarious moment pays homage to the first Spider-Man movie with Trunks taking a page from Peter Parker.
ComicBook
Spider-Man: No Way Home Storyboards Reveal Yet Another Villain Marvel Cut
When Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios released Spider-Man: No Way Home fans didn't know what to expect. I mean, sure, there were a bunch of rumors that turned out to be true and kind of spoiled major parts of the movies, but the way these movies work, the trailers were edited so well that you still didn't know what would happen. Villains from Andrew Garfield and Tobey Marguire's Spider-Man movies were set to appear. But the film was lacking a villain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Tom Holland's Spider-Man to take on. Holland did have some help in the movie, with Garfield and Maguire also returning for the movie, but it seems that there was almost one more villain for all three Spider-Men to take on. Marvel artist Phil Langone revealed a new storyboard that reveals that Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) almost appeared in the film after his untimely death in the previous movie. The scene would have been after the death of Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and was ultimately scrapped. You can check it out below.
ComicBook
Ant-Man 3 Box Office Tracking Has Quantumania With Biggest Opening of Franchise
Now that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is just under a month away, box office trackers are beginning to look at the potential box office haul of the first tentpole of 2023. According to some of the earliest tracking efforts, the opening weekend of the threequel is on-pace to becoming the biggest of the franchise. The latest report comes from the team at Box Office Pro, which suggests the Peyton Reed picture could make upwards of $131 million over the course of its first weekend in theaters.
ComicBook
Dungeons & Dragons Movie's Villain Confirmed
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will use an iconic Forgotten Realms character as one of its main villains. The new trailer released earlier today confirmed that Szass Tam, the head of the Red Wizards of Thay, will be one of the primary antagonists of the film. A breakdown of the trailer published by IGN confirmed Tam's identity, with co-director Jonathan Goldstein describing him as "very creepy" and "very powerful." The movie will portray Tam as a cult leader of sorts, with co-director John Francis Daley saying "While we only get glimpses of him here, what we learn about him is that he's incredibly charming and charismatic, and has a way with being able to persuade his underlings to do his bidding in a way that is unique to the character." ComicBook.com previously noted that Tam was likely the villain of the film last year.
ComicBook
Girls Trip 2 Officially Confirmed, Plot and Cast Details Revealed at Sundance
Girls Trip 2 is officially happening. On Monday, Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote 2017's Girls Trip with Kenya Barris told Variety at the Sundance Film Festival that the sequel is happening and that they are looking at sending the film's characters to Ghana for the second film. According to Oliver, the sequel will see the return of original cast members Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish as they make their way to Afrochella, an annual music and arts festival held in the West African country in December. A script for the project has not yet been submitted.
ComicBook
X-Force Recruits Wolverine and Colossus to the X-Men Team
The CIA-inspired X-Men series X-Force is adding two new recruits this spring. Writer Benjamin Percy has penned X-Force since Marvel relaunched the X-Men line under Jonathan Hickman, and he's definitely put this deep-cover squad through the wringer. Some of the stalwarts in X-Force since the beginning have been Wolverine (Logan) and Beast, but their relationship has taken a turn for the worst recently, with Beast killing Wolverine and messing with his resurrection to turn him into a loyal killing machine. Another change is coming to X-Force in April, as Logan's clone Laura Kinney and Colossus are officially added to the series.
ComicBook
Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Confirms Major Rumor About Her Romantic Life
Star Wars Sequel Trilogy star Daisy Ridley has confirmed a major rumor about her personal life: she is now a married woman! Ridley is currently earning numerous rave reviews for her new dark comedy/dramedy film Sometimes I Think About Dying, in which she plays a young woman suffering from anxiety and depression. However, while sitting down to do interviews for the film at Sundance Film Festival 2023, Ridley couldn't avoid confirming some of the happiest news of her life: "Yes! I got married."
ComicBook
Anime Poll Reveals the Manga Series That Need Shows ASAP
January is almost over, but the new year's appeal has yet to wear off. For anime fans, all eyes are on what this year could bring the community, and that includes licensing announcements. After all, no one wants to hear anime announcements more than netizens, and they have their own list of requests. And now, a massive poll has revealed which manga series fans want adapted the most.
ComicBook
2023 Oscars Nominations Snubbed One of Anime's Most Gorgeous Movies
A new year is here, and of course, that means another chance has come around for the Oscars to snub some of entertainment's best films. From Jordan Peele's Nope to The Woman King, a slew of movies were kept out of the Oscars nomination pool this year. Obviously, anime was shafted yet again as the medium is so often treated, but this year stings worse than ever given the existence of Inu-Oh.
Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Scrapped As New Tour Becomes Singer’s Main Focus
Fashion icon and “Hung Up” hitmaker, Madonna, 64, is embarking on a world tour, and as a result, some of her other projects have been put on pause. As of Jan. 24, her highly-anticipated biopic starring Inventing Anna‘s Julia Garner, 28, has been “scrapped” so that the blonde beauty can “focus” on the tour, per Variety. Madonna’s film is reportedly “no longer in development at Universal Pictures,” the outlet’s sources claimed. The 64-year-old and Julia have not commented publicly on the matter at the time of publication.
ComicBook
Cocaine Bear TV Critics Spot Declares It The Greatest Movie of All Time
The wild new movie Cocaine Bear has released a new TV spot featuring some of the first critical reviews of the movie – which apparently one critic is declaring "the greatest movie of all time." Cocaine Bear was inspired by the true 1985 story of a couple of drug...
ComicBook
Daredevil Born Again: Arrow Writers Join Show
Daredevil: Born Again has added Arrow writers Jill Blankenship and Grainne Godfree to the team for the Disney+ series. With filming coming up soon, the project is becoming more real by the second. The Cosmic Circus reported the Arrowverse infusion to the MCU. Previously, Blankship was showrunner on The CW's Naomi. (Interestingly, she also penned the episode of Arrow that was supposed to lead to Green Arrows and the Canaries!) Godfree also had her hands all over the The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. While some MCU fans will not be familiar with these titles, they have fierce followings of their own. It will be interesting to see how the Daredevil show comes together.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Introduces Trunks' New Nemesis
Dragon Ball Super has given Trunks a brand new nemesis in the latest manga chapter "A Rival Appears!" – and surprise, surprise, it's an evil android!. The new Dragon Ball Super arc "Super Hero" acts as a long-form storyline for the recent Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, better explaining how Dr. Hedo and the Red Ribbon Army developed a powerful new generation of androids. The first chapter of the new story arc revealed that Trunks and Goten have taken on the superhero personas of The Great Saiyaman X-1 and X-2 (respectively). The pair of would-be heroes got sucked into a case of investigating sabotage to Capsule Corp. tech – a scheme, it turned out, was being perpetrated by Dr. Hedo's zombie androids!
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Brings To Life The Next Anime Joestar
Last year brought to a close the story of Jolyne Cujoh in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's latest arc, Stone Ocean, with the future of the anime still remaining a mystery at this point in time. While far from confirmed, the next chapter of the anime adaptation would most likely follow the next arc of the manga following the story centered on Stone Free in Steel Ball Run. Prior to the arrival of Johnny Joestar on the small screen, one cosplayer has decided to bring the next anime Joestar to life.
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals Carnage's Former Host Cletus Kasady Is Getting An "Extreme" Symbiote
Notorious serial killer Cletus Kasady is making a comeback, but instead of being bonded with the chaotic Carnage, Kasady will be taking on an all-new symbiote. The Marvel crossover event Absolute Carnage changed the dynamic between Carnage and Cletus Kasady, with the former forging a new violent path for itself in the pages of the ongoing Carnage series. Ram V and Francesco Manna launced Carnage for the character's 30th anniversary, and the symbiote has been traveling across the Marvel Universe, leaving a swath of destruction in its wake. Come April, a new creative team will be on Carnage, and Marvel is creating a new persona for Cletus Kasady to take on.
ComicBook
Super Mario Movie Toys Officially Revealed With New Images
While several toys from The Super Mario Bros. Movie accidentally made their way to retail early, Jakks Pacific has finally pulled back the curtain on some of the figures that are supposed to release next month. The line includes Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Peach, all sporting looks that appear similar to what we've seen from the Illumination Entertainment film thus far. Each one features an accessory: Mario has a plunger, Toad has a frying pan, Peach has a parasol, and Luigi has the same yellow flashlight as his new McDonald's toy.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Artist Revisits Gohan's Long-Lost Friend in New Art
Dragon Ball Super's movies have taken the world by storm, with feature-length films such as Battle of Gods, Resurrection of F, Broly, and most recently, Super Hero, not only giving anime fans some of the best battles of the sequel series but also taking place in the Shonen's continuity. Such was not the case for most, if not all, of Dragon Ball Z's films, which are not considered canon, but that hasn't stopped the current manga artist, Toyotaro, from revisiting Gohan's best friend, Icarus, in new art.
ComicBook
Kill Bill Star Calls on Quentin Tarantino to Make Vol. 3
Quentin Tarantino has claimed that he will only be directing one more film in his career, with Kill Bill star Vivica A. Fox calling on him to make a third film in the series. While Fox's character was killed in the debut film, various rumors speculating about what a third film could explore would center around the daughter she left behind when she was killed seeking revenge against Beatrix (Uma Thurman) for killing her mother, which would surely continue Fox's character's legacy. The nature of the films, however, has allowed for flashbacks, so even if her character is dead in the present, there's a chance that Fox could reprise her role.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Says Decision to Make Rey a Palpatine Was "Above My Pay Grade"
One of the biggest mysteries in the Star Wars sequel trilogy centered around Rey's heritage, a mystery that was given conflicting answers over the course of the films. Star Daisy Ridley recently addressed the ultimate reveal that she was a descendent of Emperor Palpatine, offering a relatively diplomatic answer in that there were advantages to various explanations of her character's origins, but that the final decision was out of her hands. While it's possible that Ridley is intentionally trying to skirt any controversial statements, it's also possible she genuinely does appreciate both storytelling avenues, regardless of what backlash on social media might have to say on the matter.
Comments / 0