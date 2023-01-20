Panthers coaching search violations, explained: Why Carolina risks punishment over NFL league rule infractions

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Announcement Tonight
Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC Championship next weekend? Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain during the Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Jaguars on Saturday night. Andy Reid spoke about Mahomes' injury after the game and, luckily, he doesn't sound very concerned about his $500-million ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Decision
Today's divisional round matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals brings back painful memories. When these teams last squared off, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. This terrifying moment, and Hamlin's subsequent recovery, gripped the nation. ...
Six Dallas Cowboys Who Won't Be Back in 2023
A look at six players who won't be back with the Cowboys in 2023.
NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news
The New York Giants made quite a turnaround this year. After posting just a 4-13 record last season, the team bounced back this year with a 9-7-1 record to make the playoffs, and then beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But it could be difficult to replicate that success Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
Cowboys' Mike McCarthy has short explanation for controversial late-game punt vs. 49ers
With his team's season potentially on the line, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy left the game at the feet of his punter. Down 19-12 in the fourth quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, the Cowboys put together a drive to forget with 2:59 left in the game from their 18-yard line. Quarterback Dak Prescott went 0 for 2 and took a sack in a critical spot.
Sporting News
Why Bengals vs. Bills is being played in Buffalo: Explaining the NFL's home-field advantage ruling for 2023 playoffs
The NFL's playoff format had to be tweaked a bit for the 2023 edition in response to the cancellation of the Bills vs. Bengals Week 17 game. Buffalo and Cincinnati were supposed to play one another on "Monday Night Football" and the game began without issue. However, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter and had to be resuscitated on the field as players watched in horror.
NFL Pro Bowl Games week puts youths in spotlight in revamped Las Vegas events
The NFL's Pro Bowl will have a totally different look this year in Las Vegas, and the real winner will be the Boys & Girls Club.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin has arrived at Highmark Stadium
Bills safety Damar Hamlin watched last week’s playoff game on TV from home. He is at Highmark Stadium today. Tracy Wolfson of CBS reports that Hamlin is in the Bills’ locker room. He arrived in a security cart about 90 minutes before game time, which is set for 3 p.m. ET.
Sporting News
Is there a 'Monday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2023 AFC, NFC championships
The NFL playoffs have officially arrived at its midway point. The wild card and divisional rounds have concluded with four teams remaining in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy. "Monday Night Football" has become a staple not just in the regular season, but in the early rounds of the postseason, as well. Over the last few years, an additional "MNF" game has been added for the postseason.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: 3 reasons Chiefs, 49ers, Eagles and Bengals will (or won't) win Super Bowl 57
The 2023 NFL playoffs are down to four teams still alive to win Super Bowl 57. The AFC championship will feature a rematch of last year's game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City. The NFC championship game has the Eagles hosting the 49ers in Philadelphia. Three of this...
Sporting News
Is Kyle Shanahan related to Mike Shanahan? NFL coaches share more than just success
Mike Shanahan's legacy lives on in the NFL in more ways than one. Iterations and offshoots of the famed "Shanahan" offense are still widely used across the league, and in some places, to great success. One of those places is San Francisco, where Kyle Shanahan has executed the scheme to...
Sporting News
When is the NHL All-Star game? Date, time, rosters and site for 2023 showcase
Get your sunscreen and bathing suits ready. The NHL All-Star Game is quickly approaching in South Florida, where the best players in the league met for a weekend of festivities. The All-Star Skills Competition and All-Star Game are set to kick off the first weekend in February. The rosters have...
Damar Hamlin attends first game since collapse
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin attended Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, his first game since he collapsed on the field earlier this month. The Bills posted a video on Twitter of Hamlin donning sunglasses, a hoodie and a puffer jacket as he was driven by security to the team's locker room. The video, captioned "Welcome home," also showed Hamlin's mother and younger brother heading into the locker room separately. Hamlin gave a locker room talk to his teammates ahead of the game, according to CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson. Hamlin's visit to Highmark Stadium was his first public appearance since Jan. 2, when...
Sporting News
Cameraman explains Mike McCarthy's shove, says Cowboys coach offered apology
As it turns out, Mike McCarthy was not ready for his close up, Mr. DeMille. The Dallas head coach had a weekend to forget. The Cowboys dropped their divisional round matchup against the 49ers, 19-12. He became the laughingstock of NFL media for a confusing final play, and an equally dissatisfying explanation of it. Oh, and he may have shoved a guy.
Sporting News
Stephen A. Smith laughs, Skip Bayless 'heartsick' after Cowboys' divisional round loss to 49ers
Back in their "First Take" days together, Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless used to go back and forth about the Cowboys. Since the Cowboys never advanced past the divisional round during their time together, it was always Smith who had the last laugh. The two might not be on...
Sporting News
Mike McCarthy coaching career: How former Packers coach ended up with Cowboys
Cowboys nation was abuzz when Jason Garrett was fired after the 2019 season. This was at the peak of teams hunting for Sean McVay clones to become head coaches, and the thought was that Dak Prescott would finally get a coach with some innovative offensive ideas. When the Cowboys then...
Sporting News
Cowboys bewilder NFL world with final play call vs. 49ers, draw comparison to Colts' fake punt
The Cowboys' playoff struggles are the gifts that keep on giving. On Sunday, Dallas left NFL fans with yet another hilarious memento as it closed out itsr season. Here was the situation: Dallas had six seconds left and no timeouts, and it needed a touchdown to potentially tie or beat the 49ers in the divisional round. Their only chance, it seemed, would be having Dak Prescott launch the ball into the heavens and hope one of the Cowboys' speed demons could pull it down and get to the end zone.
Sporting News
Mike McCarthy explains Cowboys' bizarre final play in 49ers loss: 'Obviously wasn't the plan'
Somewhere, the 2015 Colts are laughing. The Cowboys were a comedy of errors during the last few minutes of their divisional matchup loss to the 49ers, with the final act a baffling effort that will be replayed on blooper reels for years to come. With Ezekiel Elliott playing center and...
Sporting News
Damar Hamlin addresses ludicrous 'clone' conspiracy theory after appearance at Bills-Bengals in one-word tweet
The worst part about the internet is that it's full of self-appointed sleuths who think they're a point-and-click away from unraveling the world's mysteries. So it was when Damar Hamlin appeared at Bengals vs. Bills in a box, giving his signature heart hand motion to the Buffalo faithful. Hamlin is...
