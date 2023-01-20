Panthers coaching search violations, explained: Why Carolina risks punishment over NFL league rule infractions

The Cowboys' playoff struggles are the gifts that keep on giving. On Sunday, Dallas left NFL fans with yet another hilarious memento as it closed out itsr season. Here was the situation: Dallas had six seconds left and no timeouts, and it needed a touchdown to potentially tie or beat the 49ers in the divisional round. Their only chance, it seemed, would be having Dak Prescott launch the ball into the heavens and hope one of the Cowboys' speed demons could pull it down and get to the end zone.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO