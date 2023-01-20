ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Panthers coaching search violations, explained: Why Carolina risks punishment over NFL league rule infractions

By David Suggs
Sporting News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Announcement Tonight

Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC Championship next weekend? Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain during the Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Jaguars on Saturday night.  Andy Reid spoke about Mahomes' injury after the game and, luckily, he doesn't sound very concerned about his $500-million ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Decision

Today's divisional round matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals brings back painful memories. When these teams last squared off, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. This terrifying moment, and Hamlin's subsequent recovery, gripped the nation.  ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news

The New York Giants made quite a turnaround this year. After posting just a 4-13 record last season, the team bounced back this year with a 9-7-1 record to make the playoffs, and then beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But it could be difficult to replicate that success Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy has short explanation for controversial late-game punt vs. 49ers

With his team's season potentially on the line, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy left the game at the feet of his punter. Down 19-12 in the fourth quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, the Cowboys put together a drive to forget with 2:59 left in the game from their 18-yard line. Quarterback Dak Prescott went 0 for 2 and took a sack in a critical spot.
Sporting News

Why Bengals vs. Bills is being played in Buffalo: Explaining the NFL's home-field advantage ruling for 2023 playoffs

The NFL's playoff format had to be tweaked a bit for the 2023 edition in response to the cancellation of the Bills vs. Bengals Week 17 game. Buffalo and Cincinnati were supposed to play one another on "Monday Night Football" and the game began without issue. However, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter and had to be resuscitated on the field as players watched in horror.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin has arrived at Highmark Stadium

Bills safety Damar Hamlin watched last week’s playoff game on TV from home. He is at Highmark Stadium today. Tracy Wolfson of CBS reports that Hamlin is in the Bills’ locker room. He arrived in a security cart about 90 minutes before game time, which is set for 3 p.m. ET.
BUFFALO, NY
Sporting News

Is there a 'Monday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2023 AFC, NFC championships

The NFL playoffs have officially arrived at its midway point. The wild card and divisional rounds have concluded with four teams remaining in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy. "Monday Night Football" has become a staple not just in the regular season, but in the early rounds of the postseason, as well. Over the last few years, an additional "MNF" game has been added for the postseason.
Sporting News

When is the NHL All-Star game? Date, time, rosters and site for 2023 showcase

Get your sunscreen and bathing suits ready. The NHL All-Star Game is quickly approaching in South Florida, where the best players in the league met for a weekend of festivities. The All-Star Skills Competition and All-Star Game are set to kick off the first weekend in February. The rosters have...
CBS Pittsburgh

Damar Hamlin attends first game since collapse

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin attended Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, his first game since he collapsed on the field earlier this month. The Bills posted a video on Twitter of Hamlin donning sunglasses, a hoodie and a puffer jacket as he was driven by security to the team's locker room. The video, captioned "Welcome home," also showed Hamlin's mother and younger brother heading into the locker room separately. Hamlin gave a locker room talk to his teammates ahead of the game, according to CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson.  Hamlin's visit to Highmark Stadium was his first public appearance since Jan. 2, when...
Sporting News

Cameraman explains Mike McCarthy's shove, says Cowboys coach offered apology

As it turns out, Mike McCarthy was not ready for his close up, Mr. DeMille. The Dallas head coach had a weekend to forget. The Cowboys dropped their divisional round matchup against the 49ers, 19-12. He became the laughingstock of NFL media for a confusing final play, and an equally dissatisfying explanation of it. Oh, and he may have shoved a guy.
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

Mike McCarthy coaching career: How former Packers coach ended up with Cowboys

Cowboys nation was abuzz when Jason Garrett was fired after the 2019 season. This was at the peak of teams hunting for Sean McVay clones to become head coaches, and the thought was that Dak Prescott would finally get a coach with some innovative offensive ideas. When the Cowboys then...
Sporting News

Cowboys bewilder NFL world with final play call vs. 49ers, draw comparison to Colts' fake punt

The Cowboys' playoff struggles are the gifts that keep on giving. On Sunday, Dallas left NFL fans with yet another hilarious memento as it closed out itsr season. Here was the situation: Dallas had six seconds left and no timeouts, and it needed a touchdown to potentially tie or beat the 49ers in the divisional round. Their only chance, it seemed, would be having Dak Prescott launch the ball into the heavens and hope one of the Cowboys' speed demons could pull it down and get to the end zone.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy