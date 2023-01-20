Read full article on original website
Related
localocnews.com
The Santa Ana police union is taking aim at two women of color on the Santa Ana City Council
Gerry Serrano, President of the Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA), has filed recall campaign committees against two of the women on the Santa Ana City Council – Jessie Lopez and Thai Viet Phan. Both are minorities and women of color. Serrano’s beef has to do with the new...
localocnews.com
Long Beach Republican Women Federated to hear from Steve Frank at February breakfast meeting
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Long Beach Republican Women Federated would “love” to have you attend their February 11, 2023, breakfast meeting. Senior Contributing Editor of California Political News and Views Steve Frank will be the featured speaker and share his views on issues affecting the Golden State. Conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street), registration starts at 9 a.m. followed by a “hearty” scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
localocnews.com
MV City Council’s Agenda Jan. 24
The City Council on Tuesday, January 24 will begin pre-budget discussions; recognize an outstanding Mission Viejo Nadadores diver; and receive information about Mission Hospital’s planned expansion, among other business. The business portion of the meeting starts at 6 pm in the Council Chamber at 200 Civic Center. The meeting...
localocnews.com
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley releases update on railroad stabilization in San Clemente
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement on the Orange County Transportation Authority’s announcement that the railroad tracks in San Clemente impacted by coastal erosion are deemed safe for limited passenger service on weekends following progress on the stabilization project. Metrolink and the Los Angeles – San Diego...
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Homelessness Update, Council Agenda
The City of Newport Beach provides a comprehensive response to address homelessness through a coordinated effort by City staff, contractors, partner agencies, and nonprofit groups. Our efforts include periodic educational workshops and seminars for residents to learn more about how we are addressing homelessness through these strategic partnerships. In 2022...
localocnews.com
MacArthur Blvd. closures set for Jan. 23 to 25 in Santa Ana
MacArthur Boulevard under the 55 Freeway and the 55 Freeway northbound and southbound loop on-ramps will be closed from Monday, January 23, to Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 9pm to 5am. The off-ramps and the straight on-ramps will remain open. Click here for more info. OCTA crews will demolish the...
localocnews.com
9th Annual ‘Cursive is Cool’ Contest Launched for K-6 Students in North America
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The American Handwriting Analysis Foundation announced that their 2023 “Cursive is Cool”® contest is now open to North American students from Kindergarten to Grade 6. Students are encouraged to enter early. Prizes will be awarded for First Place, Second Place, Third Place based on legibility and neatness. One of each prize per grade will be awarded. There will also be a prize awarded for each grade for the most Creative content and a random drawing will be held at the conclusion of the contest, so every entry has the chance to win a prize!
localocnews.com
Rosary Academy in Fullerton seeks donations in support of new Lisa Nollette Memorial Scholarship
Lisa Nollette served as the Director of Campus Ministry at Rosary for 20 years. She started Rosary’s Kairos program and lived out the CSJ charism of serving the dear neighbor without distinction in her daily life. Lisa didn’t just share and teach her faith, she truly lived her faith in all aspects of her life. She was a kind and beautiful soul, a gift to Rosary. Lisa will always be remembered as a true Royal.
localocnews.com
Adam Rafferty performs in Mission Viejo Feb. 11
Don’t miss world-class guitarist and YouTube sensation Adam Rafferty when he takes the Mission Viejo stage on Saturday, February 11. This Lord of the Strings production begins at 7 pm in the City Hall Council Chamber at 200 Civic Center. Hailed from New York City, Rafferty got his start...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 23, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 23, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Clear, with a low around 38. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Sunny skies with highs in the 60s are...
localocnews.com
Local politicians release statements on Lunar New Year mass shooting in Monterey Park
Assemblyman Tri Ta Provides a Statement on the Monterey Park Tragedy. Assemblyman Tri Ta (Westminster) released the following statement:. “I am heartbroken to learn of this senseless loss of life at what should have been a celebration of Lunar New Year in Monterey Park. I send my most sincere condolences, and am praying for the victims and their families.”
localocnews.com
Governor Newsom proclaims Lunar New Year, orders flags to be flown at half-staff
Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation declaring Lunar New Year and ordered flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park. The text of the proclamation can be found below. PROCLAMATION. As people throughout the country and...
localocnews.com
Elks Lodge #2444 Newest Members
In the last initiation of 2022, The Saddleback Valley-Mission Viejo Elks Lodge #2444 proudly presents its newest members. The Initiation Ceremony is steeped in history as it’s much the same as the Charter Organization has used since 1868. The members-only ritual pays homage to the Elk’s four cardinal principles of Charity, Brotherly Love, Justice and Fidelity.
localocnews.com
“It was their first time on a boat”
Dana Point Harbor Partners’ Underserved Youth Program Aims to Provide Unforgettable Ocean Experiences and Education to More Than 1,000 Underserved Youths in 2023. The long-awaited $400 million, multiyear revitalization of Dana Point Harbor commenced at The Marina at Dana Point in August 2022. In collaboration with the California Coastal Commission, DPHP will improve public access to the water through both the intricate design of The Marina and the newly developed community outreach programs.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana man indicted for $1.25M COVID-19 fraud
SANTA ANA, California – A federal grand jury today returned an eight-count indictment charging an Orange County man with defrauding California’s unemployment insurance program by using personal information stolen from people with similar names to apply for $1.25 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits. Nhan Hoang Pham, 36, of...
localocnews.com
OC boys basketball teams earn high rankings in this week’s CIF polls
Orange County high school boys basketball teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. Mater Dei is ninth in Division 1. In Division 2AA, Orange Lutheran is fourth and Tesoro fifth. Pacifica Christian is fourth and Sonora eighth in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second and Tustin eighth in 3AA, La Habra is second, Newport Harbor fourth and Mission Viejo 10th in 3A and St. Margaret’s is fifth and Troy sixth in 4AA.
localocnews.com
Long Beach Police investigating murder at 1500 block of West 31st Street
On Jan. 21, 2023 at approximately 1:51 p.m., officers responded to a park in the 1500 block of West 31st Street regarding a shots call, which resulted in the death of a male victim. Upon arrival, officers located two male adult victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and a 17-year-old male...
localocnews.com
San Clemente Girls Water Polo Maintains League Perfection Against Tough Dana Hills
DANA POINT – The San Clemente girls water polo program has not lost a South Coast League game since 2016, with the Tritons blowing away nearly every opponent by double-digits in the last three seasons. Dana Hills didn’t break that league streak or their decade-plus streak against San Clemente,...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Sunny Hills remains undefeated with second league victory over Fullerton
Fullerton’s Luis Cervantes and Sunny Hills’ Henry Garcia go head-to-head for the ball Friday. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). After Friday’s 2-1 Freeway League victory over visiting Fullerton, Sunny Hills High School boys soccer Coach Mike Schade took a walk down Memory Lane. “I’m...
localocnews.com
Tesoro, Pacifica Christian, Godinez and Ocean View capture Monday night victories
Tesoro 73, San Juan Hils 50: The Titans (20-4, 3-1) notched a South Coast League victory on the road Monday night. Carson Brown had 36 points and 10 rebounds, Jake Bennett had 11 points and 11 rebounds, Blake Manning scored 10 points and had eight assists and Nathan Draper had six points and 10 rebounds to lead the Titans.
Comments / 0