Wilbraham, MA

This Mass. high school’s lights have been stuck on for more than a year

By Ross Cristantiello
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Due to a system crash and supply chain delays, Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham has been fully lit since August 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSpZ5_0kKxDL8g00
The lights have been on at Minnechaug Regional High School for over a year. Minnechaug Regional High School

The lights have been on at a high school near Springfield for almost a year and a half.

The saga began in August 2021, when the lighting system of Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham failed. When this happens, as a safety measure, the system defaults to turning all the school’s lights on, according to an August 2022 letter written by Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District officials to Wilbraham’s Board of Selectmen.

“There is no manageable means of overriding this without taking other essential systems offline as well,” they wrote.

In November 2021, the student body took notice and an article about the problem appeared in The Smoke Signal, the student news site. The issue reportedly stemmed from energy conservation software that was installed with the lighting system in 2012, when the school was built.

“On occasion, the software would go down and it would somehow get corrupted. We would try to recycle it and eventually everything would come back on,” Director of Facilities and Operations Edward Cenedella told the student news site. “Unfortunately the last time it got corrupted it was unfixable.”

School officials found that 5th Light, the company that installed the software, had been sold multiple times in the years since the school was built. After contacting the new parent company, it still took weeks to locate someone in the company that had familiarity with the system, according to the letter.

The district worked with a software consultant to explore the possibility of patching the system and overriding the “always on” system default. This was “deemed not possible,” officials wrote, and the district moved on to working with electrical engineers to examine physical solutions that would “retain some of the energy saving intent of the original lighting management system.

A “piecemeal” solution was identified to replace the existing server, lighting control boards, and some hardware.

Eventually, school officials wrote, they were given a rough estimate of $1.2 million.

Cenedella was told that the parts necessary for a fix were not available in November 2021 because of supply chain issues related to chip manufacturing. The chips might not get delivered until February 2022, The Smoke Signal reported at the time.

The necessary materials were ordered in November 2021. The main server arrived in March 2022, but the remaining equipment was placed on backorder multiple times, according to the letter.

A delivery date of Aug. 19, 2022, was missed, and the district was given a new estimated delivery date of Oct. 14, 2022.

“While we are hopeful this will be met, we are of course skeptical,” they wrote. “So, for now, the lights are stuck on and while it incurs some degree of added cost, the lights all utilize highly efficient fluorescent and LED bulbs, we shut off a number of breakers daily for exterior lights, and have manually removed many bulbs and fixtures from classrooms.”

As it turns out, the materials were further delayed, and the system was not fixed over the 2022 holiday break. A vendor contacted officials on the last day of school before break, according to a letter obtained by NBC. They called this “surprising and disappointing.”

The district now expects the system to be fixed in February, but school officials are pushing Reflex Lighting Group, the company that now owns 5th Light, to complete the work sooner, NBC reported.

Paul Mustone, president of Reflex, confirmed to NBC that the new system will have a remote override to prevent this problem from occurring again. He said that the delay was caused by pandemic-related factory closures in China.

“I have been doing this for 42 years and I have never seen this kind of supply chain disruption,” he told NBC. “We made a deal with the devil by moving the factories to China.”

iBerkshires.com

Wayfair Closing Pittsfield Call Center; Employees Will Go Virtual

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Wayfair opened a $5 million call center in the Clock Tower Building three years ago with plans to bring 300 jobs to the city. It was a pledge by Chairman and CEO Niraj Shah, a Pittsfield High graduate, to ensure his hometown benefited from his burgeoning home goods business.
PITTSFIELD, MA
NECN

Person Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-290 in Worcester

One person is dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, late Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police responded to the serious crash involving multiple cars at Mile Marker 21 just before 9 p.m. MassDOT initially only said serious injury had been reported following the crash, but...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

Lego’s Americas headquarters moving to Boston in 2026

The toy company’s current Americas headquarters are in Connecticut. The company says all employees there will have jobs available in Boston. Lego plans to move its Americas headquarters from Connecticut to Boston in 2026, the toy company announced Tuesday. All employees at the current headquarters in Enfield will have...
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Car crashes into Shrewsbury pond amid wintry conditions

SHREWSBURY, Mass. - It was a scary scene in Shrewsbury Monday as an SUV slid into Jordan Pond amid the winter weather and slippery roads. The driver was able to exit the vehicle with help from a nearby resident. Shrewsbury Fire Captain Aaron Roy said their biggest concern now is fuel from the car leaking into the pond.
SHREWSBURY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield company offering flight training

Pickleball has been in the headlines over the past few months as leagues and teams have formed all across the nation and that trend has made its way to parts of western Massachusetts. Yankee Candle’s parent company has announced restructuring plans that will impact some employees. Holyoke school hosts...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke school hosts fundraiser after classmate suffers cardiac arrest

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local middle school student who collapsed two weeks ago after suffering cardiac arrest was expected back in school on Monday, but had to be taken to the emergency room again over the weekend. Students at Mater Dolorosa School in Holyoke were hoping to see their...
HOLYOKE, MA
Boston

Yankee Candle announces layoffs, major Mass. office closure

The lab, distribution site, manufacturing plant and retails stores in South Deerfield will remain open. Yankee Candle’s corporate office in South Deerfield, Massachusetts is scheduled to close sometime during the company’s first quarter, according to a corporate spokesperson from Newell Brands, which owns the company. Employees are expected...
DEERFIELD, MA
wasteadvantagemag.com

Springfield, MA Mayor Sarno and PBRM Director Sullivan Announce Clean Sweep Initiative with Roca – Expansion of Citywide Anti-Litter Campaign and Clean City Initiative

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management (PBRM) Patrick Sullivan and Joseph Furnari, Director of Roca Chelsea announced the Clean Sweep Initiative, an expansion of the citywide anti-litter campaign. Roca, through a transitional employment work crew program contract, will partner with the city of Springfield Parks and Recreation Department for the Clean Sweep Initiative that will complement the Clean City Initiative that is already in place to assist in responding to litter and trash concerns across the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Crosby Students Have Winning Name for MassDOT Snowplow

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Look out for the Flurry Fighter this winter season. The name submitted by fourth-graders at Crosby Elementary School was selected for one of 12 state highway trucks by the state Department of Transportation. The classroom will get a $100 gift card and a visit from its snowplow truck.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WCAX

Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire

A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
WORCESTER, VT
reportertoday.com

Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night

Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston, MA
63K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
