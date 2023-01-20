ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

PC Friars Ranked #23 In AP Poll, #21 In Coaches Poll

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – It was announced today that the Providence College men’s basketball team is ranked No. 23 in the Associated Press Poll and No. 21 in the most recent Coaches Poll. Both polls were released on January 23. The Friars entered the national polls on January 9 with a No. 19 ranking in both polls. Last week, the Friars posted a 1-1 mark with a loss at then No. 20/18 Marquette (83-75) on January 18 and a win over DePaul (75-64) on January 21.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Bryant Can’t Overcome First Half Slump Against UMass Lowell

UMass Lowell rode a strong first half performance to an 98-77 victory over the Bryant University men’s basketball team on Sunday afternoon at the Costello Athletic Center. The loss snaps Bryant’s three-game winning streak and sets them at 13-7 overall and 4-3 in the America East. Bryant will face Binghamton on Saturday.
LOWELL, MA
URI Unable to Climb Out of First Half Hole vs George Mason

George Mason’s interior proved too much Saturday afternoon as Rhode Island fell to the Patriots, 79-72, at The Ryan Center. George Mason (12-8, 4-3 A-10) opened the game with an 8-0 run, thanks in large part to big man Josh Oduro’s work inside. He scored the first four points of the game and assisted on a 3-point shot by Devon Cooper to help the Patriots jump out quickly. Led by forward Josh Oduro. After calling timeout two minutes into the game, Rhode Island (6-13, 2-5 A-10) got on the board with a jumper Ishmael Leggett to get them on the board.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Governor McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total are...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Snow to Rain Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR WORCESTER COUNTY AND WESTERN MA AS WELL AS NH AND VT. FOR TOMORROW INTO THURSDAY MORNING. Our next storm is over the southern plains and will track into Ohio and then through northern New England. Expect light to moderate snow Wednesday afternoon changing to rain during the evening commute for Rhode Island.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
LEGO to move North American headquarters from Connecticut to Boston

BOSTON (WLNE) — The LEGO Group, creator of the beloved building toy, will be moving hundreds of jobs and its headquarters to Boston. The move will take the company’s North American headquarters from Enfield, Connecticut, to the Bay State starting in mid-2025, finishing up by the end of 2026.
BOSTON, MA
Ribbon cutting planned at new Pawtucket MBTA station

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Local leaders will attend a ribbon cutting ceremony as service begins at the new Pawtucket/Central Falls MBTA station today. The first train passed through the station at 4:21 Monday morning, heading inbound to Boston’s South Station. Outbound trains will take riders to Providence, T.F....
PAWTUCKET, RI
One person hospitalized after Fall River shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday night with possible life-threatening injuries after being shot in the area of St. Joseph St. in Fall River. Police did not release much information so far, but did confirm to ABC6 News they were called to...
FALL RIVER, MA
Suspect arrested in Fall River shooting from Saturday

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police arrested a 29-year-old man for a shooting in Fall River Saturday night. Armando Rivera Angulo was arrested for the shooting on Saint Joseph Street that sent one 60-year-old man to the hospital with possible life threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital and is now in stable condition.
FALL RIVER, MA
Man killed after being hit by 2 cars in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A 49-year-old man was killed after being hit by two cars over the weekend in Woonsocket. The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Cass Avenue. Chief Thomas Oates told ABC 6 News that the man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was trying to cross Cass Avenue near Wood Street, when he was hit by the two cars.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Rhode Island Department of Health releases ‘Santa’ DNA results

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three days after a Cumberland girl requested that a Christmas cookie and carrots be tested for Santa’s DNA, the results are in!. “Unfortunately, there were no complete matches anyone in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) that is used to help identify matches with other results across the country to help solve cold cases,” wrote the Department of Health.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Woonsocket man sentenced to life in prison for deadly hit-and-run

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday that a Woonsocket man was sentenced to life in prison for murder. Attorney General Peter Neronha said James Grilli entered a plea of nolo contendere to one count of second-degree murder and one count of leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Police departments nationwide face staffing shortages

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Newport Police Department is looking for new officers to join the force. Police noted in a press release Friday that they’re is looking for both new recruits and certified police officers. The department is one of thousands nationwide who’ve faced staffing shortages within...
NEWPORT, RI
Ocean State dispensary customers among those affected by online scams

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Better Business Bureau for the greater New England region said scams are affecting marijuana dispensary customers. According to the BBB, scammers create fake, online dispensary menus similar to local medical and recreational retailers. BBB officials said customers pay through a digital wallet app and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Woman sentenced 7 years in prison for fatal DUI crash

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The woman charged for a deadly DUI crash in 2020 pleaded guilty on Monday. 33-year-old Cara Kenyon was charged with driving under the influence with death resulting and is facing up to seven years in prison. Kenyon was also charged with obstruction and refusal...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

