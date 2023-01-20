Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
PC Friars Ranked #23 In AP Poll, #21 In Coaches Poll
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – It was announced today that the Providence College men’s basketball team is ranked No. 23 in the Associated Press Poll and No. 21 in the most recent Coaches Poll. Both polls were released on January 23. The Friars entered the national polls on January 9 with a No. 19 ranking in both polls. Last week, the Friars posted a 1-1 mark with a loss at then No. 20/18 Marquette (83-75) on January 18 and a win over DePaul (75-64) on January 21.
ABC6.com
Bryant Can’t Overcome First Half Slump Against UMass Lowell
UMass Lowell rode a strong first half performance to an 98-77 victory over the Bryant University men’s basketball team on Sunday afternoon at the Costello Athletic Center. The loss snaps Bryant’s three-game winning streak and sets them at 13-7 overall and 4-3 in the America East. Bryant will face Binghamton on Saturday.
ABC6.com
URI Head Coach Archie Miller Looks Back on Time with Dayton Ahead of First Matchup with Flyers
Rhode Island and Dayton are facing each other for the 44th time Wednesday. The Flyers have won three straight in the series and six of the last seven meetings overall. Those seven games have all come in the last three years, as the teams played twice in 2019-20, three times in 2020-21 and two more times a year ago.
ABC6.com
URI Unable to Climb Out of First Half Hole vs George Mason
George Mason’s interior proved too much Saturday afternoon as Rhode Island fell to the Patriots, 79-72, at The Ryan Center. George Mason (12-8, 4-3 A-10) opened the game with an 8-0 run, thanks in large part to big man Josh Oduro’s work inside. He scored the first four points of the game and assisted on a 3-point shot by Devon Cooper to help the Patriots jump out quickly. Led by forward Josh Oduro. After calling timeout two minutes into the game, Rhode Island (6-13, 2-5 A-10) got on the board with a jumper Ishmael Leggett to get them on the board.
ABC6.com
Somerset-Berkley School Committee to discuss annual Thanksgiving day football game
SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) — A hot topic in Bristol County is gaining the attention of the Somerset-Berkley School Committee Tuesday night. The annual Case and Somerset Berkley high schools Thanksgiving Day football game has been called off, sparking upset reactions from the community, where it has now been brought to the committee.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Governor McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total are...
ABC6.com
Snow to Rain Wednesday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR WORCESTER COUNTY AND WESTERN MA AS WELL AS NH AND VT. FOR TOMORROW INTO THURSDAY MORNING. Our next storm is over the southern plains and will track into Ohio and then through northern New England. Expect light to moderate snow Wednesday afternoon changing to rain during the evening commute for Rhode Island.
ABC6.com
Central Falls woman dies after car rolls over, hits tree on I-95 in West Warwick
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday that a 25-year-old Central Falls woman died in a crash on Interstate 95 in West Warwick. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on I-95 north, about 1700 feet south of Exit 24A. A witness told police that...
ABC6.com
LEGO to move North American headquarters from Connecticut to Boston
BOSTON (WLNE) — The LEGO Group, creator of the beloved building toy, will be moving hundreds of jobs and its headquarters to Boston. The move will take the company’s North American headquarters from Enfield, Connecticut, to the Bay State starting in mid-2025, finishing up by the end of 2026.
ABC6.com
Ribbon cutting planned at new Pawtucket MBTA station
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Local leaders will attend a ribbon cutting ceremony as service begins at the new Pawtucket/Central Falls MBTA station today. The first train passed through the station at 4:21 Monday morning, heading inbound to Boston’s South Station. Outbound trains will take riders to Providence, T.F....
ABC6.com
One person hospitalized after Fall River shooting
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday night with possible life-threatening injuries after being shot in the area of St. Joseph St. in Fall River. Police did not release much information so far, but did confirm to ABC6 News they were called to...
ABC6.com
Suspect arrested in Fall River shooting from Saturday
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police arrested a 29-year-old man for a shooting in Fall River Saturday night. Armando Rivera Angulo was arrested for the shooting on Saint Joseph Street that sent one 60-year-old man to the hospital with possible life threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital and is now in stable condition.
ABC6.com
3 men accused of going on shopping spree with fake money in Coventry
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police said they arrested three men accused of going on a shopping spree with fake money. Police said they responded to the Walmart on Centre of New England Boulevard just after 2:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived at the store, police said two men...
ABC6.com
Man killed after being hit by 2 cars in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A 49-year-old man was killed after being hit by two cars over the weekend in Woonsocket. The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Cass Avenue. Chief Thomas Oates told ABC 6 News that the man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was trying to cross Cass Avenue near Wood Street, when he was hit by the two cars.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Department of Health releases ‘Santa’ DNA results
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three days after a Cumberland girl requested that a Christmas cookie and carrots be tested for Santa’s DNA, the results are in!. “Unfortunately, there were no complete matches anyone in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) that is used to help identify matches with other results across the country to help solve cold cases,” wrote the Department of Health.
ABC6.com
Woonsocket man sentenced to life in prison for deadly hit-and-run
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday that a Woonsocket man was sentenced to life in prison for murder. Attorney General Peter Neronha said James Grilli entered a plea of nolo contendere to one count of second-degree murder and one count of leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting.
ABC6.com
Police departments nationwide face staffing shortages
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Newport Police Department is looking for new officers to join the force. Police noted in a press release Friday that they’re is looking for both new recruits and certified police officers. The department is one of thousands nationwide who’ve faced staffing shortages within...
ABC6.com
Ocean State dispensary customers among those affected by online scams
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Better Business Bureau for the greater New England region said scams are affecting marijuana dispensary customers. According to the BBB, scammers create fake, online dispensary menus similar to local medical and recreational retailers. BBB officials said customers pay through a digital wallet app and...
ABC6.com
Two Rhode Islanders arrested with over 1,000 grams of drugs, illegal weapons
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Rhode Island men were arrested Thursday after being caught with over 1,000 grams of drugs and weapons in a home during a drug bust by Rhode Island State Police, DEA, and members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. Odell Lora, 31, of East...
ABC6.com
Woman sentenced 7 years in prison for fatal DUI crash
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The woman charged for a deadly DUI crash in 2020 pleaded guilty on Monday. 33-year-old Cara Kenyon was charged with driving under the influence with death resulting and is facing up to seven years in prison. Kenyon was also charged with obstruction and refusal...
