George Mason’s interior proved too much Saturday afternoon as Rhode Island fell to the Patriots, 79-72, at The Ryan Center. George Mason (12-8, 4-3 A-10) opened the game with an 8-0 run, thanks in large part to big man Josh Oduro’s work inside. He scored the first four points of the game and assisted on a 3-point shot by Devon Cooper to help the Patriots jump out quickly. Led by forward Josh Oduro. After calling timeout two minutes into the game, Rhode Island (6-13, 2-5 A-10) got on the board with a jumper Ishmael Leggett to get them on the board.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO