Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5’ game

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday approved legislation restricting the locations of drag shows by classifying them the same way as strip clubs and adult theaters, despite criticism that the move was overly broad and discriminates against the LGBTQ community. The majority-Republican Senate approved the bill on a 29-6 party line vote, with all six of the chamber’s Democrats opposing. The measure, which also bans drag shows from taking place on public property, now heads to the majority-Republican House. The bill, if enacted, could make Arkansas the first state to place such restrictions on drag shows as they face increased attention from Republican lawmakers and groups. “It appears to me you’re trying to put a target on people’s backs that are not, according to you, normal,” Democratic Sen. Stephanie Flowers told the bill’s sponsor before the vote. Drag story hours — which feature drag queens reading books to children — and other events featuring drag performers have prompted protests by right-wing activists who see them as harmful to children. So far this year, at least 20 bills to ban or restrict drag shows have been introduced in nine states, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO