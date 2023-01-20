Read full article on original website
Kelly Hawks prey on Delta
DELTA, Mo. — Drew Klipfel scored a game-high 30 and led Kelly to a 66-47 victory at Delta on Friday, Jan. 20. The Hawks improved to 9-9 with the win, while Bobcats dropped to (4-12) with the loss. “[Klipfel] is a terrific player,” said Kelly coach Jeremy Brinkmeyer. “He’s...
Saxton and Stone lead short-handed Portageville in win at Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — A short-handed Portageville squad defeated Bloomfield on Monday, Jan. 23. Amiyah Saxton and Laney Stone scored 17 and 13, respectively, and led the Lady Bulldogs (13-4) to a 64-37 win over the Lady Wildcats (5-10). “We had a lot to overcome in this game with several...
Doniphan survives road slugfest at Dexter
DEXTER – With 23 seconds remaining in a heated, physical varsity girl’s basketball game between host Dexter and MSHSAA Class 4 District 1 rival Doniphan on Monday, Donnette sophomore guard stepped to the free throw line with her team up a single basket, and she was smiling. Of...
Malden survives homecoming scare against Portageville
MALDEN, Mo. — Trey Miller made a go-ahead 3-pointer with less than two minutes remaining as Malden gave fans their money worth with a 50-44 homecoming win over Portageville on Friday, Jan. 20. It appeared the Bulldogs (9-9) had their opponent on the ropes, but the Green Wave (13-5)...
Delta cruises past Chaffee in Scott-Mississippi Semifinal
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — For the third consecutive season Delta will play for a Scott-Mississippi Conference Championship. The Ladycats (16-2) will look to defend their crown after advancing to the title game with a 70-35 semifinal victory over Chaffee (11-6) on Monday, Jan. 23. “We played hard,” said Delta...
Sikeston steamrolls Portageville, 72-30
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. – The Sikeston Bulldogs basketball team has shown the capability to demoralize its opponents at times this season. That was never more apparent than on Monday night in Portageville as Sikeston took the Bulldogs out of everything they wanted to do offensively en route to a 72-30 victory.
Sikeston stuns Perryville in road upset
PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Sikeston pulled off a 58-51 upset at Perryville on Monday, Jan. 23. Freshman Alex Segers led the Lady Bulldogs (4-13) with a game-high 26 points. She also had five rebounds, seven steals, an assist and a block. “We finally put together four quarters and beat a...
Scott City's Luke Umfleet’s sharp shooting inspired by cousin
Family means everything to Scott City junior Luke Umfleet. It’s not only his source of support but also the source of his skills. In his youth, Umfleet used to watch his older cousin, Gavin Harris, play for Jackson High School from 2015-18. He was so enamored by the way...
East Prairie wins at Doniphan
DONIPHAN, Mo. — East Prairie earned an impressive 66-47 victory to spoil Donphan’s homecoming on Friday, Jan. 20. The Eagles (12-5) were led by a game-high 29 points from Noah Johnson, while Max Owen was the Dons’ (12-5) leader with 14. “We did a really good job...
High School basketball roundup, Jan. 23: Oak Ridge girls win big in record-setting tourney win
Oak Ridge (7-9) celebrated a record-breaking win on Monday night, taking down Charleston (1-10) by a 62-34 margin to open the Scott-Mississippi Conference Tournament. The win breaks the Bluejay program record for wins in a season, previously set at six in 2021. Sophomore Reagan Howe led the Bluejays with 12...
Notre Dame girls dominate court to end Kennett winning streak
KENNETT — Notre Dame (12-1) rolled into Kennett (13-6) Monday night and left nothing up to chance as they ended the Indians’ 10-game winning streak with a resounding 41-14 victory. Wasting absolutely no time, Notre Dame’s press kicked in immediately as they held Kennett scoreless for five minutes...
Jackson boys, Sikeston girls finish second in SEMO Conference Tournament
There’s playing hurt, and then there is wrestling hurt. Jackson senior Gavin Hicks left the consolation semifinal match of the SEMO Conference Tournament on Saturday at the Tiger Field House defeated and injured. As he was treated for injuries both upper and lower, the pain in his face was...
Charleston repeats at Superman Classic
METROPOLIS, Ill. — Charleston claimed the 36th annual Superman Classic with a 70-55 win over host Massac County on Saturday, Jan. 21. PJ Farmer was named the tournament’s MVP, while Rico Coleman and Ko’Terrion Owens earned all-tournament honors for the Bluejays (15-5). “I thought we played well,”...
Winter storm tonight still forecast to stay in Missouri
Meteorologists are watching a snow event in Missouri tonight that is still expected to stay west of the Mississippi River until it moves across north of Cape Girardeau by Wednesday. Four to eight inches of heavy wet snow are being forecast for Missouri Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, ranging from...
Quiet until winter comes Wednesday (1/22/23)
Overnight Saturday into Sunday small accumulations were mostly seen in southern Illinois and just to the east. Mount Vernon recorded one of the higher totals based on reports, with other southern counties seeing just under 1″ or so. Snowfall accumulations across southeast Missouri and western Kentucky were nonexistent through...
Missing man found dead in Portageville, Mo.
A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on January 22. Deadly shooting under...
M2.5 earthquake recorded in southeastern Mo.
SOUTHEAST, Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake in the southeast Mo. region on the morning of January 22. According to the USGS, it happened around 2:53 a.m. It was recorded 0.5 miles southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. For more information, visit the USGS website.
Homicide investigation underway after married couple killed in Sikeston, Mo.
A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on January 22. Missing man found...
Sikeston DPS investigating shooting death
Man accused of violating domestic violence order arrested in Ky. Police say a Mayfield man was arrested after he was allegedly caught on video violating a Kentucky emergency protective order. Cape Girardeau Police investigating skinned animal left near Route K. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau police are investigating...
Iron County Traffic Crash
(Iron County, MO) A Bonne Terre man, 49 year old Nathan O. Gore, is recovering from moderate injuries. He was hurt in a two vehicle crash Saturday morning at 11:25 in Iron County. Highway Patrol records indicate a vehicle driven by 53 year old Jetti M. Abney of Lesterville, was headed north on Highway 21, a half mile south of Arcadia, when it attempted to make a left turn and ran into the path of Gore's car which was headed south. Gore's automobile crashed into Abney's vehicle. Gore, who was wearing a seat belt during the crash, was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
