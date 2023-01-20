Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston High celebrates ’22 football season with banquet
The Ruston High Bearcats officially concluded the 2022 season with a banquet to honor the 12-2 season, State-Runner Up, District 2-5A Championship team with hundreds of supports in attendance. “I think this was very well representative of our togetherness as a team and football program,” Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh...
Archery champions to take aim in Statesboro this May
All eyes will be on the bullseye this May, as top collegiate athletes from across the country take aim at the national archery competition. USA Archery is bringing the Collegiate Target Nationals to Statesboro on May 18 to 21. “The Shooting Sports Education Center (SSEC) at Georgia Southern University is...
George E. Stewart
Mr. George E. Stewart, age 88, passed away and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his home in Statesboro, Georgia. George was a very skilled and accomplished welder in the Southeast region of Georgia. George also served in the Army National Guard for 23 years.
Mattie Ruth Lanier Bishop
Mrs. Mattie Ruth Lanier Bishop, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, January 24th 2023 at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility. She was born in Bulloch County on November 2nd 1926 to the late James Hardy Lanier and Mattie Clifton Lanier. Mrs. Bishop was proud of her education, she graduated from Statesboro High School in 1943, then earned a degree from Georgia Teachers College, and attained a Masters in Arts from Mercer University.
Eagles tribute band to play benefit concert at the Averitt
A benefit concert for the Statesboro Exchange Club is set to fill the Averitt Center for the Arts with the countless hits of the Eagles. The Dark Desert Highway Band, Stateboro’s own Eagles tribute band, will perform at the Emma Kelly Theater on Jan. 27 and 28, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Anthony (Tony) Keufauver Jones
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Anthony (Tony) K. Jones. Anthony (Tony) K. Jones 66, of Sandusky Ohio, was obedient and answered the call of The Master on January 15, 2023 at The Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio after a brief illness.
Spring Boro Browse is Thursday at the Russell Union
Georgia Southern’s Spring Boro Browse event is Thursday, January 19, on the Statesboro campus. The Browse gives campus departments, community businesses, and non-profit agencies an opportunity to visit campus and share information about their goods and services with Georgia Southern students, staff, and faculty. It is an excellent opportunity...
Statesboro-Bulloch college students receive fall academic honors
Colleges and universities with students from Statesboro and Bulloch County provide the following merit notes to Grice Connect. We will continue to report local students success as colleges report these to us. Belmont University Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Dean’s List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of...
John Willie Littles
Mr. John Willie Littles, age 61, entered rest, Monday, January 16, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Margo Littles, Statesboro, GA; his daughters, Sheena Littles and Toya (Inesha) Littles, both of Statesboro, GA; sisters, Ida Wigfall, Statesboro, GA and Vonnie Fair, Glenville, GA; grandchildren, Zyir Littles, Malachi Harley, Sh’Keema Jackson, Markell Jackson and Heaven Keeby all of Statesboro, GA; a host of other relatives and friends.
Linda (Ruffin) Saxton Ferrell
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mrs. Linda Ruffin Saxton Ferrell. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing” II Timothy 4:7-8.
Hollis Ray Tremble
Mr. Hollis Ray Tremble, passed into eternal rest on Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, at Memorial Medical University Heart and Vascular Center, Savannah, Georgia after an extended illness. He was a native of Bulloch County and a member of Mt. Zion AME Church. Mr. Tremble was a former employee of...
Sylvia Wiley Zellner
Mrs. Sylvia Wiley Zellner, age 85, died on Friday January 20, 2023 at PruittHealth-Bethany in Millen, GA. The Buford, GA native was a graduate of Tift College with a degree in Latin and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a master’s degree. She served alongside her husband Rev. Daniel Zellner in 13 churches over the next 30 years.
Georgia Ports Authority handles nearly 6 million TEUs in 2022
The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) handled a record 5.9 million twenty-foot equivalent container units in Calendar Year 2022, an increase of 5% over 2021. “It was a challenging year, but collaborative effort across Georgia’s supply chain ensured cargo movement remained fluid,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch. “I want to thank our Board for approving new infrastructure that allowed us to handle more cargo. Our gratitude also goes out to GPA employees and our partners at Gateway International, the International Longshoremen’s Association, trucking and rail. Their long hours and dedication were key to our success.”
House fire in Statesboro destroys home
Statesboro and Bulloch firefighters responded to a house fire in the city of Statesboro on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. When firefighters arrived they reported flames were visible from the home. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Statesboro Fire and Bulloch County Fire to the 200 block of Church street in the city...
Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr.
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr. Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr., age 92, of Garfield, GA., passed peacefully away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.
Charles Shepard
Charles Jerry Shepard, age 80, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Westwood Nursing Center in Statesboro, Georgia. Charles was born on March 8, 1942, to the late Charles Lesley Shepard and Garnet Virginia Berry in Lesage, West Virginia. Mr. Shepard proudly served in the United States Army as...
Melba Jean Griner Jeffers
We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Great-grandmother Melba Jean Griner Jeffers, age 85, of Sylvania, Ga on January 16, 2023 at Magnolia Senior Living, Loganville, GA, surrounded by loved ones. Jean was born in Screven County on July 8, 1937 to Lee...
Mildred Davis
Mildred Myers Kangeter Davis, age 94, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia. Mildred was employed by Pembroke Manufacturing Company where she was a seamstress for many years. After retiring, she became a full time homemaker. She was married to her first husband, B.W. Kangeter for 25 years before he passed away in 1974.
Theresa Carolyn Watson Randall
Mrs. Theresa Carolyn Watson Randall, age 71, died early Friday, January 13, 2023 in Savannah, Georgia. She was born in Savannah to the late Charlie L. Watson and Margaret Carolyn Moody Watson. Theresa worked for many years at Savannah Bank and Dr. Costrini’s office as a medical coder. She then...
Sylvia Williams
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Sylvia Williams. Ms. Sylvia Williams, age 63, of Statesboro, GA., passed peacefully away on Monday, January 16, 2023 after a brief illness. She was a Bulloch County native and...
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 1