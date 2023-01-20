ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “Daily Pick 3” game were:

2-3-6

(two, three, six)

¶ Maximum prize: $500

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

State: Juveniles attack staff at Kentucky detention center

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three youths attacked workers at a juvenile detention center in Bowling Green in the latest violent outburst reported in the troubled system being overhauled by Kentucky’s governor, the state said Tuesday. The three juveniles kicked and punched staff during the “orchestrated” attack Monday night at the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center, state officials said. One worker underwent “medical evaluation” for non-life-threatening injuries, while the youths did not sustain injuries, the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet said in a news release. The attack was quelled by juvenile justice personnel without outside police intervention. The facility in south-central Kentucky is among three high-security detention centers statewide that house male juveniles 14 years old or older who have been charged with a violent or serious offense. Bowling Green is about 123 miles (198 kilometers) southwest of Louisville.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Associated Press

Kentucky has 2nd high-ground site to relocate flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — State officials have secured another eastern Kentucky site with higher ground to build new homes for flooding victims. The 50-acre site is just a few miles from downtown Hazard, and the first-phase plan includes 150 new homes, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday. The construction will be partially funded by the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, which was set up after the historic flooding in late July. The governor said rebuilding in areas away from flood risks would offer families better infrastructure and new homes that are more energy efficient. In December, Beshear announced the first site for higher ground homes, a 75-acre parcel of land in Knott County.
HAZARD, KY
The Associated Press

Georgia election probe report to remain secret for now

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge said Tuesday that a final report produced by a special grand jury that investigated possible illegal interference in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia by then-President Donald Trump and his allies will remain under wraps for now. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said he was considering whether to release the report after hearing arguments from prosecutors, who urged it be kept secret until they decide whether to file any charges, and a coalition of media organizations, which pressed for its release. He said he would further reflect on the parties’ arguments and would reach out with any questions before making a final decision. He also said he anticipated his eventual decision would be appealed. The report is expected to include recommendations for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on possible criminal prosecution. If McBurney decides to disseminate the report, as the special grand jury urged, he must also determine whether any parts of it should be redacted.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Illinois appeals judge's restraining order on gun ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Monday asked a state appellate court to dismiss a temporary restraining order on Illinois’ new ban on semiautomatic weapons. The two-week-old law was adopted in response to a mass shooting at the July 4th parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Raoul filed the request with the 5th District Appellate Court in Mount Vernon. It contends the restraining order issued last Friday by Effingham County Circuit Judge Joshua Morrison was improper because of contrary state Supreme Court rulings and the lawsuit’s inability to prove the gun ban’s approval...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Associated Press

NY pols OK vote on constitution change to protect abortion

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s legislature took a critical step Tuesday toward changing the state’s constitution to bar discrimination based on “pregnancy outcomes” or “gender expression” — provisions intended to protect abortion rights and a person’s right to seek gender-affirming care. In a pair of afternoon votes, the state’s Senate and Assembly approved an expansion of the constitution’s Equal Protection Amendment, clearing the way for it to go before voters in a statewide ratification referendum in 2024. While the amendment wouldn’t explicitly preserve a woman’s right to have an abortion, supporters say it would have the practical effect of protecting reproductive rights. “This is our mandate to continue strengthening New York’s status as a destination state where reproductive freedoms are protected and the right to choose is guaranteed,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said at a news conference before the vote.
The Associated Press

GOP-controlled House passes Youngkin tax cut agenda

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Virginia House of Delegates signed off Tuesday on a slate of business and personal income tax-reduction proposals from GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The measures would increase the standard deduction and reduce the rate on the top income tax bracket. They would also reduce...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Hawaii governor proposes tax relief to lower cost of living

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green on Monday proposed investing $1 billion in affordable housing and giving tax breaks to people of all income levels to lower the cost of living in the islands. Green told lawmakers during his first State of the State address at a joint session of the state Legislature that tax breaks would get money into the pockets of working families so they can pay for food, medicine and housing. He said the tax breaks would also stimulate the economy because “every dollar” that goes to working families with limited assets and income would be spent immediately. Green said every family of four could expect to get $2,000 in tax relief under his plan, while lower-income residents would get more. “This plan makes sure every income bracket does a little better and directly lowers the cost of living for every single resident by keeping more money in our pockets for each taxpayer, especially those who are wrestling with survival,” Green said.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
625K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy