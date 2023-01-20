Brad Byrd InDEPTH: Psychotherapist discusses local addiction crisis

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – This is InDEPTH.

With the growing seriousness of the addiction problem in the Tri-State area, a former addictions counselor was recently arrested for dealing drugs to clients.

If that doesn’t get our attention, what will?

Joining me tonight is Lisa Seif, a psychotherapist, who is nationally licensed in addiction counseling.

