ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Brad Byrd InDEPTH: Psychotherapist discusses local addiction crisis

By Brad Byrd
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20V7PJ_0kKxCvE100

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – This is InDEPTH.

With the growing seriousness of the addiction problem in the Tri-State area, a former addictions counselor was recently arrested for dealing drugs to clients.

If that doesn’t get our attention, what will?

Brad Byrd InDEPTH: Henderson officials discuss recent overdoses

Joining me tonight is Lisa Seif, a psychotherapist, who is nationally licensed in addiction counseling.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

EPD finds formerly missing Evansville man

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – As of 1:16 p.m., police say contact has been made with Anderson and he’s being removed as a missing person. ORIGINAL The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is asking for assistance in locating Dylan C. Anderson, 30. Officials say Anderson was last seen on December 28, 2022. EPD says it’s unknown what […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mental health expert weighs in on traumatic aftermath

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Trying to the clear up the confusion and heartbreak of Evansville’s recent tragedy can take a toll on mental health. Eyewitness News Cody Bailey spoke one-on-one with mental health expert Janice Gaunt on how those impacted by a tragedy deal with the traumatic aftermath. The ability to feel safe, post-traumatic stress […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro family looks back on heart journey

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)– February marks American Heart Month, a time when all people can focus on their cardiovascular health. Heart disease is the number one killer in the nation. For one family in Owensboro, heart health has been on their mind since their son was born. “We are very blessed and very thankful he is […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Best Tasting Steaks in Owensboro Kentucky Based on Your Votes

Let the great steak debate begin! What restaurant has the most flavor-packed steak in Owensboro? After over 400 recommendations were shared, these are your top picks. Do you agree or disagree with the results?. To say that I love a good steak is an understatement. I consider myself a steak...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Noah Alatza becomes UE’s Chief Communications Officer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville (UE) has announced the appointment of Noah Alatza as Chief Communications Officer as of January 30. UE says in this newly created position, Alatza will serve as the University’s chief spokesperson and primary media contact. Officials say his work will help shape and guide UE’s public affairs […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

HPD looking for man involved in robbery, cutting victim

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a store and cut another man. According to a press release, that happened Monday around 4:21 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers say when they arrived, employees told them a man...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Crews respond to fire at Burger King in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro firefighters were on scene of a fire at a Burger King early Tuesday morning. They say that Burger King is located on 18th and Triplett. We’re told an employee reported smoke inside just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Fire officials say shortly after their...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Meteorologist Arden Gregory expecting baby in June

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 14 News family is growing!. Meteorologist Arden Gregory has announced she’s expecting a baby with her husband, Grant. This will be their first child. The baby’s gender will be a surprise. She is currently 20 weeks along in her pregnancy. The due date...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Popular pizza being served in Spencer County

The days of video and DVD rentals are a thing of the past, but a pizza produced in an effort to draw more movie fans in, eventually became the driving force of success for a tiny Spencer County business. 44News Morning Anchor Tommy Mason caught up with their longest serving...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘Shadow boxing’ gone wrong ends with Evansville arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a victim says he took “play fighting” too far. EPD officers were dispatched to an address along Covert Avenue late Saturday night after a screaming woman was reported. According to an affidavit, officers arrived and found a man and woman fighting on the ground. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Chaplain helps EPD cope with dangerous job

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the dust started to settle following the shooting at the west side Walmart, we started to hear stories of the impact last night’s events had on the officers involved. This included officers saying prayers as they approached the scene. These are times when the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Cosmos Bistro - New Evansville Dining Option

Cosmos Bistro is located at 101 SE 1st St. in Evansville and serves an amazing array of items that won't break the bank. With yummy selections such as sliders and gyros on their lunch menu with side options of grits, yellow rice, or vegetable du jour anyone can find something pleasing to the pallet. Dinner items consist of classy entrees, salmon Pomodoro, coq au vin, and beef bourguignon.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy