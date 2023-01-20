Read full article on original website
FTC Finalizes Consent Order Requiring Credit Karma to Pay $3M
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has finalized a consent order regarding Credit Karma. The FTC’s complaint, which was announced in September, charged the credit service company with making deceptive claims that consumers were “pre-approved” for credit card offers. The complaint said that in some cases, the consumers were not qualified and therefore wasted the time they spent applying for credit cards, PYMNTS reported at the time.
German Antitrust Investigation Highlights PayPal Merchant Fees
The German competition watchdog has announced antitrust investigations against PayPal. In a statement on Monday (Jan. 23), the Bundeskartellamt (BKartA) said it is probing the payment company over potentially anticompetitive terms in its user agreement applicable in Germany. Under PayPal’s terms, BKartA said that merchants aren’t allowed to offer their...
NY Regulator Warns Firms to Keep Customer Crypto Assets Separated
New York’s financial watchdog is cautioning firms to segregate customers’ cryptocurrency assets from their own. The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) issued that warning Monday (Jan. 23) as it updated its regulations designed to protect consumers from insolvencies at digital asset companies. “DFS’s virtual currency...
Report: Signature Bank Puts $100K Minimum on Crypto Transactions
Signature Bank has reportedly placed a new threshold on the cryptocurrency transactions it will handle. According to crypto exchange Binance, the bank will stop supporting transactions of under $100,000 beginning Feb. 1. “As a result, some individual users may not be able to use SWIFT bank transfers to buy or...
Deloitte and Marqeta Team to Speed Payment Modernization
Card issuer Marqeta has teamed with consulting firm Deloitte to speed payment modernization. The partnership, announced in a press release Monday (Jan. 23), is aimed at banks, FinTechs and payment providers and combines Deloitte’s payments and consulting expertise with Marqeta’s API-driven card issuing platform. “The future of payments...
Dollar General Squares Off Against Amazon, Walmart in Rural Healthcare Pilot
Retail healthcare is reaching deeper into rural America as Dollar General tests the waters in offering affordable care. “We’re excited to pilot new mobile health clinics with services provided by DocGo On-Demand to provide services including annual physicals, acute illness, urgent care needs, vaccinations, and lab testing,” Dr. Albert Wu, Dollar General’s chief medical officer, said in an email sent to PYMNTS.
32% of UK Retailers Plan to Add Support for Scan-and-Go
One in three U.K. retailers surveyed by PYMNTS plan to add support for scan-and-go payment. The “Instant Payments Transformation Guide: Grocery, Pharmacy And Convenience Retailers,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, reveals that 31.5% of retailers in the U.K. plan to add support for scan-and-go payments in the next three years.
FTX Prosecutors Seize $698M in Bankman-Fried Assets
Federal prosecutors have seized nearly $700 million in assets from disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a Friday (Jan. 20) court filing, a bulk of the seizures were in the form of 55.2 million shares in Robinhood, worth $526.2 million. This, as the crypto exchange is reportedly exploring a return to trading.
Incentives and Rewards Driving Consumer Interest in Money-Storing Apps
Nearly 60% of consumers now use money-storing apps, which they use for everything from peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers and retail purchases. Capitalizing on this growing user base requires merchants and banks to understand which apps consumers prefer and the features that make them sticky. General-purpose apps, such as PayPal, allow consumers...
Microsoft Will Invest $10B in ChatGPT Firm OpenAI
Microsoft is investing billions in OpenAI amid increased Big Tech interest in artificial intelligence (AI). “We’re happy to announce that OpenAI and Microsoft are extending our partnership,” OpenAI, maker of the popular ChatGPT, said on its blog Monday (Jan. 23). “This multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment from Microsoft follows...
Banks’ Digital Wallet Battle Easier vs Apple Pay, Harder vs PayPal
The banks have two targets in the digital wallet battle — one, Apple Pay, may be easier to “beat.”. PayPal may prove to be a tougher foe. As noted here, America’s biggest banks are banding together to launch a digital wallet to take on Apple and PayPal.
Melio Taps Xero to Help Small Businesses Save Time on Bookkeeping and Bill Pay
Melio and Xero say they’ve teamed up to help small businesses spend less time on bookkeeping. A new integration between the firms lets small business customers who use Melio’s payments platform automatically sync their accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) data with Xero’s accounting software, the companies said in a Tuesday (Jan. 24) news release.
Trustly and Nordnet Team for Easier Retail Investor Deposits
Swedish FinTechs Trustly and Nordnet have teamed to offer retail investors easier deposits. The companies say their partnership allows for pay-ins via Trustly — a payments platform for digital account-to-account transactions — allowing customers on the savings and investment platform Nordnet to deposit funds quickly, securely and with a better user experience.
3 in 10 Subscription Services Are Losing Customers to Competitors
As subscriptions feel the churn, PYMNTS data shows that many are losing ground to competitors. With subscription commerce taking over many of consumers’ daily routines, from how they get their food each day to how they get from place to place, companies in the space are challenged to contend with a difficult competitive landscape, forced to keep prices low, offer deals and constantly prove their worth or risk losing their customers to comparable alternatives.
An Insider on Staying Ahead of Members’ Digital Needs
--- With consumer demand for digital payment options surging, it can be hard for credit unions to keep up. That is why Alliant Credit Union — Illinois’ largest CU and winner of CNBC’s Best Credit Union of 2020 — makes an effort to stay ahead of the game. A few years ago, Grover explained, Alliant made the strategic decision to focus on innovation and payment solutions, with the goal of building out capabilities in advance of members requiring them.
Vartana Launches B2B Sales Closing and Financing Platform
Vartana has raised $12 million in a Series A round and launched its B2B sales closing and financing platform. The platform tackles the friction that is involved in handling payment terms during a B2B sale, including the length of time involved in arranging a bank loan and the difficulty involved in assessing credit for vendor trade credit, Vartana said in a Tuesday (Jan. 24) blog post.
Big Banks to Launch Apple Pay Competitor in 2023 H2
America’s biggest banks are reportedly launching a digital wallet to take on Apple and PayPal. The banks are developing a product that will let consumers make online purchases with a wallet tied to their Visa or Mastercard debit or credit cards, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Jan. 30).
Walmart, Amazon and Others Start 2023 By Increasing Last-Mile Delivery Options
Last-mile delivery is seeing increased competition from smaller players taking on pricey rivals like UPS and FedEx. There’s also the looming possibility of a labor strike hitting UPS by this summer, and retailers that got hurt by supply chain snags of 2021 aren’t waiting for the other shoe to drop there. It’s creating new opportunities for smaller regional and superregional carriers and triggering expansions of logistics operations among some major retailers, like Walmart.
Report: Crypto Listings Wither Under SEC Spotlight
Cryptocurrency firms are facing new levels of government scrutiny as they try to go public. At least three companies — Bullish Global, Circle Internet Financial, and eToro Group — have failed to win approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in their bids to list on the stock market, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Tuesday (Jan. 24).
Extreme Delivery Drives New Sales for Restaurants Via Nationwide Shipping
Restaurants are leveraging the digital shift to broaden audiences and add revenue streams. Take, for instance, Chicago-based fast-casual Italian beef chain Buona, which launched its direct-to-consumer (D2C) nationwide shipping business in 2020. In an interview with PYMNTS, Micah Peterson, director of finance and sales for the restaurant chain’s Shop & Ship business, spoke about the opportunity that this channel has created for the restaurant.
