RPD investigating 'suspicious' death at apartment, Crime Insider sources say

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating a suspicious death at a Richmond apartment, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Those sources said that police were called to Hickory Street in Gilpin Court for a shooting around 7 p.m. on Thursday. When officers started talking with people in the area, they said they hadn't heard any gunshots.

When officers entered the apartment, Crime Insider sources said they found a man in his 50s dead with what appeared to be head trauma.

The sources added that it looked like the man's body had been there for a few days.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .