Leon Marchand, UVA Lineups, & Suiting for Dual Meets | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN
This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Leon Marchand's NCAA record in the 400 IM, UVA's event lineup for NCAAs, and suiting up at dual meets. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Leon Marchand‘s NCAA record in the 400 IM, UVA’s...
As Dual Meets Unwind, MacNeil, G. Walsh, and Marchand Keep Unbeaten Streaks Alive
As dual meets finish and prep for conferences start, we thought it would be a good time to check in on the swimmers still undefeated in individual events. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. As dual meet season comes to a close and prep for conferences begins to ramp up,...
USA Swimming Considering Addition of Spring Championship Meets for Juniors in 2024
USA Swimming “remains interested” in hosting the 18 & under Spring Cup again in 2024, depending on the need for more long-course racing next spring. Stock photo via Anne Lepesant. USA Swimming is considering adding spring championship meets for juniors in 2024. With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling most...
Gretchen Walsh Completes A Perfect Pre-Champs Season On Day 2 Of UVA-UNC-NC State Meet
SCY (25 Yards) Live Results under “UVA v NCST v UNC Tri Meet” on MeetMobile. Full men’s recap to follow. 12 races later, and Gretchen Walsh is still undefeated. In UVA’s sweep of NC State and UNC today, Walsh clocked a 50.76 in the 100 fly, winning her race by nearly two seconds. She also swam the second-fastest 100 fly ever in a practice suit, with only her 50.53 from the UVA-Florida meet being a quicker swim unsuited. Following her victory in the 100 fly, Walsh officially completed a perfect “regular” NCAA season, meaning in the 2022-23 season she didn’t lose a single individual race prior to conferences or NCAAs.
Division II IUP Gains 2023 In-State Commitment from Distance Specialist Tyler Uhlig
Uhlig will be a huge addition to IUP's distance group, with the ability to immediately score for the team at the conference level. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Summer Stanfield Wins Three Events as Utah Speeds Past Washington State in Pac-12 Dual
SCY (25 yards) Utah hosted Washington State over the weekend for a Pac-12 women’s dual meet. The Utes won the meet handily, scoring 156 points to Washington State’s 99. Utah kicked things off with a win in the 400 medley relay. Norah Hay (55.79), Erin Palmer (1:04.11), Summer Stanfield (55.50), and Reagan Cathcart (50.57) teamed up for a 3:45.97. The Utes’ ‘B’ relay finished second, less than a second behind the ‘A’. On that team, Katie Hale (55.66), Hilja Schimmel (1:03.16), Harper Lehman (57.58), and Madeline Woznick (50.38) combined for a 3:46.78.
Arkansas Women Down Kansas 181-112 In Two-Day Dual
SCY (25 yards) Fayetteville, Ark. – Arkansas Swimming and Diving collectively put up 13 personal-best times and broke two pool records at Friday’s meet against Kansas. Razorback diver Malea Martinez led the way with a personal-best in the one-meter and three-meter event while swimmers Bella Cothern, Andrea Sansores, Alessia Ferraguti, and Kobie Melton broke the school record in the 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay, respectively.
Bob Bowman on Leon Marchand: “Reminding me of Michael (Phelps) in 2003”
On Marchand, Bowman says that the French Phenom reminds him of Michael Phelps in 2003, giving his an anecdote from Leon's practice on Monday Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. On Saturday, we witnessed ASU’s Leon Marchand break the NCAA record in the 400 IM. Today, we spoke with ASU...
WATCH: Leon Marchand Sets New NCAA Record in 400 IM with 3:31.84 at Dual Meet
SCY (25 yards) 11:00 AM Pacific Time (2:00 PM Eastern Time) Leon Marchand continued to shine this weekend setting a new NCAA record in the 400 IM Saturday while suited up in Arizona State’s dual meet against defending NCAA Champions Cal. Marchand can be seen in the video above in lane four suited up in blue. He gets out to a quick lead and is clearly the first to touch at the 50 mark.
Unsuited NC State Men Nearly Get Under 1:24 in Medley Relay During Day 2 Dominance
SCY (25 Yards) Live Results under “UVA v NCST v UNC Tri Meet” on MeetMobile. The action on Day 2 of the tri meet between UVA, UNC, and NC State shifted from Chapel Hill to Raleigh on Saturday, and the Wolfpack men defended their own pool with gusto, winning all except one event and capturing a couple of pool records in the process.
Summer Juniors Qualifier Robert Melsom Commits to Penn (2023)
Florida native and distance specialist Robert Melsom has announced that he will be joining the University of Pennsylvania Quakers this fall. Current photo via Robert Melsom. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Maggie MacNeil Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive, But Texas A&M Sweeps LSU on Senior Day
SCY (25 yards) LSU fifth-year senior Maggie MacNeil kept her undefeated streak alive in the final dual meet of the season at Texas A&M, but it wasn’t enough to lift her No. 22 Tigers past the No. 19 Aggie women on Saturday afternoon. The Texas A&M women won, 177-123,...
Alabama Picks Up Maine State Record Holder Audrey Cohen (2024)
Breaststroke specialist Audrey Cohen has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Alabama, beginning in the fall of 2024. Current photo via Audrey Cohen. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Youssef Ramadan Rips NCAA-Leading 44.76 100 Fly as Virginia Tech Sweeps Penn State
Youssef Ramadan blasted 44.76 in the 100 fly to take over the NCAA's top time, adding to the growing list of NCAA-leading times being swum this weekend. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Virginia Tech vs. Penn State. January 21, 2023. McCoy Natatorium – University Park, PA. 25 Yards...
Evansville Adds Louisianna State Record Holder Joseph Capo For 2023
Capo will be joining the distance group that will already be returning the two fastest performers in the program's history. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Mason Mathias Breaks Zane Grothe’s Auburn Record; Bama Women Secure Win On Final Relay
While not quite mind boggling as what we saw at other dual meets this weekend, both Auburn and Alabama both put up some strong times in Auburn yesterday. Archive photo via Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics. Auburn vs. Alabama. January 20, 2023. Martin Aquatics Center, Auburn, AL. SCY. Dual meet format. Scores.
Michigan and Ohio State Men Go Down to Wire, Buckeye Women Win First Meet in Ann Arbor
SCY (25 yards) Michigan hosted Ohio State for a Big Ten dual meet on Saturday. A week after falling to Indiana in lopsided fashion on the road, the Wolverines performed much better against the Buckeyes, though they still ended up on the losing side in both the men’s and the women’s meet. For its part, the men’s meet was a thriller, coming down to the final race.
Northwestern Women Top Wisconsin By 24 Points; Northwestern Men Fall To Badgers 181-119
SCY (25 yards) Full Results on MeetMobile: “Wisconsin vs Northwestern”. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday. The meet ended in a split, with Northwestern topping Wisconsin on the women’s side of the meet, while the Wisconsin men cruised to a victory on the other side of the meet.
Jordan Crooks Splits Another Sub-20 50 Fly Split as Tennessee Sweeps Georgia
SCY (25 Yards) Highlighting the men’s side of the meet was Jordan Crooks. Once again, Crooks swam a sub-20 butterfly split on Tennessee’s 200 medley relay. Crooks swam a 19.92 here which was only 0.05 off his 19.87 split from midseason. Sub-20 50 butterfly splits are hard to come by as only Max McCusker, Youssef Ramadan, and Alex Quach had also done them so far this season as of the beginning of the month.
