Winter safety tips, warnings to use when heading to the slopes

By Kirsten Joyce
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District has a three-day weekend coming up, and for many that means a trip to the snow. Here are some winter safety tips and warnings that you can use before heading out.

With more than nine feet of snow already, it has been a very strong and above-average start to the ski, snowboarding, and snowmobiling season at Lee Canyon.

Dr. Carrie Wijesinghe of Siena Pediatrics in Henderson, said kids need to be layered up, even more than adults.

“For older infants and children, to have them wear one extra layer compared to what an adult would do in the same situation, hence the snow,” Wijesinghe said.

Hypothermia and frostbite are real concerns if not careful. Kids should be wearing helmets for skiing and snowboarding. If you are planning on sledding, hats will keep the heat in as well as gloves and boots. Finding an area that is safe from crowds and trees is also recommended.

“I see up there in Kyle Canyon, people are going down hills that have a lot of trees that, can be very seriously hurt,” Wijesinghe said.

Head injuries remain the leading cause of death among 15 to 24 years olds when snowmobiles collide, fall, or overturn. Only kids who are 16 years old or older should be operating one and if they are younger than six, they should not be on one at all.

As for ice skating, there are plenty of places indoors and outdoors around the Las Vegas area, however, if you are heading out of town, make sure it is safe.

“If you’re out and about in Utah say, make sure it’s approved to be on that lake, go in the same direction. So many injuries can happen when people go the wrong way.” Wijesinghe said.

It is also recommended to keep an emergency kit in your car that includes a flashlight, extra batteries, a first aid kit, and extra medicine.

