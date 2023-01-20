The 2024 model year is set to be an exciting year for the Sierra HD, as Big Red’s heavy duty lineup introduces a mid-cycle refresh that features a few updates to the exterior, an overhauled interior and various powertrain improvements. One of the other updates to the 2024 Sierra HD is the upcoming addition of the Sierra HD AT4X, a beastly off-road model that GM Authority was the first to tell you about way back in March of 2022. We’ve spied prototypes of the upcoming Sierra HD AT4X several times in the past, and have some new shots to share with you today.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO