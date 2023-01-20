Read full article on original website
Related
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
What To Expect From Cadillac In 2023
The 2023 calendar year is set to be an interesting one for Cadillac, as the luxury marque is expected to introduce a few mid-cycle refreshes for its product lineup. So, in order to get a grasp of Caddy’s plans, here’s a breakdown on what to expect from Cadillac in North America, and what will be chronologically introduced in the 2023 calendar year.
GM To Reimburse 2023 Corvette Buyers Double-Charged For Red Brake Calipers
General Motors and Chevrolet have launched a customer satisfaction program to reimburse buyers who were accidentally double-charged for optional brake calipers on the 2023 Corvette, GM Authority has learned. The problem: customers who ordered the optional Bright Red brake calipers (RPO code J6F) for the 2023 model-year Chevy Corvette may...
2024 Cadillac Lyriq Gets New Base Tech Trim Level
The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq arrives as the second model year for the all-electric luxury crossover, following the initial 2023 model year with several important changes and updates. Among these, GM Authority has learned, is the introduction of the new 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech trim level. According to GM Authority sources,...
Hennessey Launches 2023 Cadillac Escalade Supercharger Package
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is a true icon of the luxury SUV segment, offering sumptuous comfort and loads of curb appeal. However, for those owners that want to pair all that with an extra dose of supercharged adrenaline (without waiting for a new Escalade-V), Hennessey Performance Engineering has a solution.
Here Are The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV Exterior And Interior Dimensions
The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV is set to begin production soon, with the 3WT and 4WT trim levels scheduled to be the first units produced. In anticipation of the all-electric pickup truck’s debut, here’s a breakdown on the exterior and interior dimensions of the Silverado EV as compared to its ICE-powered Silverado 1500 cousin.
Dismissed GM 5.3L V8 Engine Class Action Lawsuit In Missouri Back On Track
A lawsuit filed against GM that was previously dismissed has been sent back to a district court in Missouri after appeal. The class action lawsuit alleges that several GM trucks and SUVs spanning the 2010 through 2014 model years consume excessive amounts of engine oil as the result of engine defects. The GM models in question include:
2023 Chevy Malibu Gets New Sterling Gray Metallic Paint: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Malibu adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Riverside Blue Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Sterling Gray Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Gray hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Sterling Gray Metallic is one of seven exterior colors...
2023 GMC Canyon AT4 Gets Optional Off-Road Lift Package
An Off Road Lift Package (RPO code LPE) is being added as an option for the AT4 trim of the 2023 GMC Canyon, GM Authority has learned. This Lift Package is a dealer-installed LPO option and is intended to increase the truck’s suspension lift. Standard suspension on the 2023...
GM Files To Trademark National Corvair Museum
GM has filed to trademark “National Corvair Museum,” GM Authority has learned. The trademark will likely be used to rename the Corvair Preservation Foundation Museum in Illinois following the museum’s official recognition by GM. The new trademark was filed on January 19th, 2023 with the United States...
GM China Sales Down 20 Percent During 2022 Calendar Year
GM China sales decreased 20 percent to 2,303,100 units during the complete 2022 calendar year. Sales were down at all five GM brands in the Asian country, including Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling. The not-insignificant drop in GM China sales during the 2022 calendar year was caused by a...
2024 Cadillac Lyriq Pricing Uncovered
The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq is the second model year for the all-electric luxury crossover, introducing several important updates and changes compared to the preceding 2023 model year. Now, GM Authority has uncovered pricing information for the latest 2024 Cadillac Lyriq. According to GM Authority sources, the 2024 Cadillac Lyric starts...
Stellantis Benchmarking Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon
GM crosstown rival Stellantis is currently benchmarking the Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon, new spy photos confirm. GM Authority photographers captured images showing at least two Cadillac Escalades and at least one GMC Yukon AT4 sitting inside Stellantis’ facilities. The two Cadillac Escalade units can be seen dressed in black, while the GMC Yukon AT4 can be seen in red. Interestingly, the three GM SUVs are parked next to a Lincoln Navigator.
2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4X Spied On The Road Again
The 2024 model year is set to be an exciting year for the Sierra HD, as Big Red’s heavy duty lineup introduces a mid-cycle refresh that features a few updates to the exterior, an overhauled interior and various powertrain improvements. One of the other updates to the 2024 Sierra HD is the upcoming addition of the Sierra HD AT4X, a beastly off-road model that GM Authority was the first to tell you about way back in March of 2022. We’ve spied prototypes of the upcoming Sierra HD AT4X several times in the past, and have some new shots to share with you today.
Buick And GMC Brands Committed To Their Franchised Dealers
Buick and GMC say they will continue offering strong support to their franchised dealerships in spite of emerging online sales methods, as recently reported by Automotive News. The individual brands’ commitment to franchised dealers apparently echoes an overall policy by GM itself to continue sustaining its existing business model.
14 Buick LaCrosse Units Were Sold In The U.S. In 2022
It’s been more than three years since the Buick LaCrosse left the American market, as production for the U.S. ended after the 2019 model year. Despite this, there still seems to be a handful of LaCrosse units sitting on dealership lots, as GM recorded a few deliveries of the Tri-Shield brand sedan during the 2022 calendar year.
GM São Caetano Do Sul Plant In Brazil Gets Major Updates
GM announced that the São Caetano do Sul plant in Brazil has just received major upgrades to manufacture the all-new Chevy Montana pickup, a model that officially began series production on January 16th, 2023. The São Caetano do Sul plant has been retooled to build the highly strategic third-generation...
GMC Terrain Discount Offers Up To $1,500 Off In January 2023
In January 2023, a GMC Terrain discount offers up to $1,500 off, which includes a $750 cash allowance on the 2022 GMC Terrain and 2023 GMC Terrain. That also includes $750 Buick GMC Loyalty Cash on 2022 and 2023 Terrain models for current owners of a 2009 model year or newer vehicle or lessees of a 2018 model year or newer vehicle when financing through GM Financial, along with low-interest financing for up to 60 months plus deferred monthly payments for 90 days.
2022 Chevy Silverado Heated Steering Wheel Retrofit Under Way
The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 introduced a mid-cycle refresh to Chevy’s venerable half-ton pickup lineup. Unfortunately, the first model year of the refreshed truck was plagued by a slew of supply constraints. Now, GM Authority has learned that dealers have begun retrofitting heated steering wheels to affected Silverado 1500 units.
Chevrolet Brazil Sales Fell Three Percent In December 2022
Chevrolet Brazil sales decreased three percent to 32,549 units in December 2022. The figures rank GM as the third-largest car manufacturer in the country, while Chevrolet finished as third best-selling automobile brand, behind Fiat and Volkswagen. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Bolt EV sales totaled 2 units.
