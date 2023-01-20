Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
FAMILY OF A&M STUDENT AWARDED $69 MILLION IN DAMAGES
The family of a Texas A&M student that was killed in a hit-and-run incident has been awarded $69 million in damages. According to a report by KBTX-TV, court documents show that a Brazos County Jury awarded the large sum to the family of Carly Beatty. On September 15, 2019, Beatty,...
Brenham Police: investigation continues after buried fetus at Hohlt Park discovered on Jan. 22
BRENHAM, Texas — Brenham Police and the City of Brenham have provided an update on a buried fetus that was discovered at Hohlt Park on Sunday, Jan. 22. Police originally responded to a report at Hohlt Park around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday after witnesses informed them about individuals who displayed "concerning" demeanor and behavior after emerging from the nearby woods and walking to the parking lot.
KBTX.com
College Station employees work for weeks without pay, concerned with a larger impact
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A handful of local employees with a company based out of San Antonio have been reaching out to KBTX saying they have worked without pay since the beginning of the year. Water Energy Services has locations all over the Brazos Valley, including in Bryan and...
College Station Police seek public's aid in identifying two individuals
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two individuals who are allegedly tied to a criminal mischief report. According to CSPD, an incident that the two are reportedly tied to occurred at the Coyote Lot near the Northgate Bar District on Dec. 2, 2022.
myaggienation.com
Family of late A&M student Carly Beatty awarded over $69M in damages by Brazos County jury
A Brazos County jury awarded $69 million dollars in compensatory damages this week to the family of Texas A&M student Carly Beatty, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in September 2019, according to court documents obtained by The Eagle. Suzanne and Robert Beatty, the parents of Carly Beatty, said...
KBTX.com
Brenham police investigate remains of human fetus found in park
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -An investigation is underway after the Brenham Police Department said they discovered the body of what appeared to be a small human fetus. Brenham Police Officers were dispatched to Hohlt Park on Sunday to meet with potential witnesses who called about suspicious circumstances. Police say officers met...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. SHERIFF: MEDICAL EPISODE LED TO SEALY MAN’S DEATH AFTER FALLING INTO LAKE SOMERVILLE
Authorities have identified a Sealy man who died after falling from his boat into Lake Somerville last weekend, and new information has been released into the circumstances of his death. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, 65-year-old Darel Roark fell from the boat into the water after suffering “an...
kwhi.com
ONE SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT
One person pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation on Monday in 21st Judicial District Court before Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. 41-year-old Rita Joyce Fentress of Bellville was sentenced to three years deferred adjudication probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a state jail felony. Fentress must also pay a...
Jane Long Intermediate PTO hosts first wellness workshop for students
BRYAN, Texas — The past three years residents have dealt with COVID-19, staff shortages, job losses, natural disasters, inflation, and more. However one woman is addressing a fact that everyone is well aware of: people are still struggling. Shanette bates is the President of Jane Long Intermediate School's Parent...
Brazos Valley Happenings: Jan. 20 - Jan. 22
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — In need of some things to do this weekend? Check out these things happening in the Brazos Valley in the third weekend of January. Cost: $20 adults | $17 students & seniors | $10 children. This tony-winning play tells the story of Peter Pan, which...
Free monthly cancer education classes are coming to Baylor Scott & White
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Cancer affects many areas of life, from a patient's emotional wellbeing to their family and loved ones around them. Furthermore, according to the CDC, 1.7 million people are diagnosed with cancer each year, and 1 in 3 people will end up having cancer in their lifetime.
KBTX.com
Major detour planned for southbound SH 6 in Bryan Wednesday night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation is planning a significant detour for drivers Wednesday night into Thursday morning on Highway 6 in Bryan. Beginning at 7 p.m., the southbound lanes of Highway 6 will close between Harvey Mitchell Parkway and the exit for Texas Avenue. Drivers will...
Amid a growing freshman population, Texas A&M's Fish Camp is looking for a new home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Fish camp has been a staple of Aggie tradition for almost 70 years, being the introduction for many students to what Texas A&M University unique. As the school’s population has grown, the camp’s current location at Lakeview Methodist Conference Center, which is located two hours away from the campus, is no longer the best option to house the many incoming freshmen that are looking to get their first taste of what it's like to be an Aggie.
kwhi.com
REMAINS OF HUMAN FETUS FOUND AT HOHLT PARK
Brenham police are investigating after the remains of a human fetus were discovered Sunday afternoon at Hohlt Park. A news release from the Brenham Police Department said officers were dispatched to the park around 4:45 p.m. to meet with potential witnesses who called about suspicious circumstances. According to Police Chief...
KBTX.com
No injuries reported following Monday morning fire at Bryan storage facility
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan fire officials are trying to determine what sparked a fire inside a storage facility Monday morning. Fire crews were called to the scene in the 1200 block of S. College Ave. around 7:30 a.m. According to Lt. Ethan Ballard with the Bryan Fire Marshal’s Office,...
Southbound lanes of State Highway 6 from FM 2818 to be closed starting Wednesday, Jan. 25
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station has revealed road closures taking place on State Highway 6 from FM 2818 to Business SH 6 on Wednesday, Jan. 25 starting at 7 p.m. According to the announcement, the closure will run through 6 a.m. the day after, on...
KBTX.com
Pickup truck rolls on Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck driver survived a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Northeast Brazos County. It happened around 4:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Dilly Shaw Tap Road near Palermo Road. The pickup truck rolled into a creek off the roadway, according to first...
kwhi.com
ANDERSON WOMAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING LIVESTOCK
An investigation by the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Grimes County woman for shooting and killing livestock. 45-year-old Shelley McCoy of Anderson was arrested on a third degree felony charge of Criminal Mischief with a Firearm/Weapon...
KBTX.com
Man accused of vandalizing George Bush Library & Museum indicted by grand jury
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M student accused of arson and criminal trespassing at the George Bush Presidential Library complex was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury Friday. Kobe Mcadoo, 20, of College Station, was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication, burglary of a building with...
KBTX.com
Navasota police investigating shots fired in residential area
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating shots being fired in a residential area Saturday night. Officers were notified of the shots around 10 p.m. on the south end of the city and found evidence of a shooting on Radcliff Street. A search warrant for a home...
