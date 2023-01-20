ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

kwhi.com

FAMILY OF A&M STUDENT AWARDED $69 MILLION IN DAMAGES

The family of a Texas A&M student that was killed in a hit-and-run incident has been awarded $69 million in damages. According to a report by KBTX-TV, court documents show that a Brazos County Jury awarded the large sum to the family of Carly Beatty. On September 15, 2019, Beatty,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Brenham Police: investigation continues after buried fetus at Hohlt Park discovered on Jan. 22

BRENHAM, Texas — Brenham Police and the City of Brenham have provided an update on a buried fetus that was discovered at Hohlt Park on Sunday, Jan. 22. Police originally responded to a report at Hohlt Park around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday after witnesses informed them about individuals who displayed "concerning" demeanor and behavior after emerging from the nearby woods and walking to the parking lot.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

kwhi.com

ONE SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT

One person pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation on Monday in 21st Judicial District Court before Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. 41-year-old Rita Joyce Fentress of Bellville was sentenced to three years deferred adjudication probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a state jail felony. Fentress must also pay a...
BELLVILLE, TX
KAGS

Jane Long Intermediate PTO hosts first wellness workshop for students

BRYAN, Texas — The past three years residents have dealt with COVID-19, staff shortages, job losses, natural disasters, inflation, and more. However one woman is addressing a fact that everyone is well aware of: people are still struggling. Shanette bates is the President of Jane Long Intermediate School's Parent...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Brazos Valley Happenings: Jan. 20 - Jan. 22

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — In need of some things to do this weekend? Check out these things happening in the Brazos Valley in the third weekend of January. Cost: $20 adults | $17 students & seniors | $10 children. This tony-winning play tells the story of Peter Pan, which...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Major detour planned for southbound SH 6 in Bryan Wednesday night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation is planning a significant detour for drivers Wednesday night into Thursday morning on Highway 6 in Bryan. Beginning at 7 p.m., the southbound lanes of Highway 6 will close between Harvey Mitchell Parkway and the exit for Texas Avenue. Drivers will...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Amid a growing freshman population, Texas A&M's Fish Camp is looking for a new home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Fish camp has been a staple of Aggie tradition for almost 70 years, being the introduction for many students to what Texas A&M University unique. As the school’s population has grown, the camp’s current location at Lakeview Methodist Conference Center, which is located two hours away from the campus, is no longer the best option to house the many incoming freshmen that are looking to get their first taste of what it's like to be an Aggie.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

KBTX.com

Pickup truck rolls on Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck driver survived a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Northeast Brazos County. It happened around 4:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Dilly Shaw Tap Road near Palermo Road. The pickup truck rolled into a creek off the roadway, according to first...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

ANDERSON WOMAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING LIVESTOCK

An investigation by the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Grimes County woman for shooting and killing livestock. 45-year-old Shelley McCoy of Anderson was arrested on a third degree felony charge of Criminal Mischief with a Firearm/Weapon...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Navasota police investigating shots fired in residential area

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating shots being fired in a residential area Saturday night. Officers were notified of the shots around 10 p.m. on the south end of the city and found evidence of a shooting on Radcliff Street. A search warrant for a home...
NAVASOTA, TX
KAGS

KAGS

