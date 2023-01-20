Read full article on original website
Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overheadRoger MarshMichigan State
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Detroit Bikes Release USA-Made, 32lb eBike; Looks Like a Normal BikeBikerumorDetroit, MI
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
Lakers News: LeBron James Trade That Could Create New NBA Big Three
What happens if King James is still unhappy this summer?
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
NBC Sports
Should Celtics make a deadline trade? Eddie House offers a warning
The Boston Celtics have between now and Feb. 9 to decide whether they should make a deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and there are compelling arguments on both sides. There's an argument that the Celtics could use an extra wing or big man to bolster their depth. Sam Hauser's production has dropped dramatically over the past month, so the C's could benefit from a veteran wing who can help ease the burden on young superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
NBC Sports
Report: Lakers acquire Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn, three picks
The first domino of NBA trade season has fallen in Los Angeles. The Lakers are acquiring forward Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. In exchange, Los Angeles reportedly will send guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks to Washington. Washington selected Hachimura...
Golden State Warriors Have Reportedly Made A Final Decision On James Wiseman
The Golden State Warriors could be parting ways with James Wiseman soon.
NBC Sports
Kerr explains why it’s difficult to play defense in NBA now
Steve Kerr has always been open to discussing the NBA's evolution. The Warriors coach elaborated on the coaching growth over the years during a December interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. Kerr appeared on KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" Wednesday, where the conversation led to him analyzing the lack of...
Turner, Mathurin spur Pacers' rally to beat Bulls 116-110
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin each scored 26 points and Mathurin’s short, go-ahead basket with 29.1 seconds left helped the Indiana Pacers close out a rally from 21 points down to beat the Chicago Bulls 116-110 on Tuesday night. Indiana snapped a season-worst seven-game losing streak to stay ahead of 10th-place Chicago in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers played again without injured point guard Tyrese Haliburton and this time without his replacement, Andrew Nembhard, who was sick. T.J. McConnell had 20 points and 10 assists for the Pacers, who have won 11 games this season in which they’ve trailed by double digits. DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points to lead the Bulls and Nikola Vucevic added 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Chicago’s three-game winning streak came to an end and Vucevic’s streak of 11 consecutive double-doubles also ended.
NBC Sports
Wiseman 'moving well,' expected to return vs. Grizzlies
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors' injury report going into their Wednesday night showdown with the Memphis Grizzlies is the smallest it has been in what feels like forever. It also indicates James Wiseman should be available for the first time in 2023 after missing 11 straight games due to a sprained left ankle.
NBC Sports
Linus Ullmark just broke an NHL record that stood for 93 years
Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is enjoying the best season of his NHL career by far, and on Sunday night he broke a league and team record that had stood for more than 90 years. The Boston Bruins netminder earned his 25th win of the season, stopping all 17 shots...
NBC Sports
Kerr theorizes why JP plays better when he starts games
Jordan Poole will start his fourth straight Warriors game Sunday night, and third in a row with regular starters Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. The fourth-year NBA guard was inserted into the starting lineup in place of Kevon Looney for the Warriors' loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night and coach Steve Kerr has stuck with the smaller unit ever since.
NBC Sports
Kuzma looms large in Hachimura trade
WASHINGTON -- Some moves are made in the NBA to improve a roster in the short term and others are designed as precursors to decisions down the road. The Wizards' trade of Rui Hachimura on Monday seems very likely to be the latter, as they shipped out the 2019 first-round pick for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round selections.
