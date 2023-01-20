INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin each scored 26 points and Mathurin’s short, go-ahead basket with 29.1 seconds left helped the Indiana Pacers close out a rally from 21 points down to beat the Chicago Bulls 116-110 on Tuesday night. Indiana snapped a season-worst seven-game losing streak to stay ahead of 10th-place Chicago in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers played again without injured point guard Tyrese Haliburton and this time without his replacement, Andrew Nembhard, who was sick. T.J. McConnell had 20 points and 10 assists for the Pacers, who have won 11 games this season in which they’ve trailed by double digits. DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points to lead the Bulls and Nikola Vucevic added 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Chicago’s three-game winning streak came to an end and Vucevic’s streak of 11 consecutive double-doubles also ended.

