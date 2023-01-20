DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- A man was shot and killed by law enforcement in western Wisconsin on Saturday night during a traffic stop following an armed home invasion.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says deputies, along with officers from Menomonie Police Department and University of Wisconsin-Stout, made a traffic stop near Terrill Road and Bongey Drive around 9 p.m.The car had been taken during an armed home invasion in which shots were reported to be fired, the sheriff's office says. Officers from the three departments fired their weapons during the traffic stop, and the man died at the scene. No officers were injured, the sheriff's department says. The officers are placed on administrative assignment, which is department policy.The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is probing the incident.The names of the man and law enforcement officers have not been released.

MENOMONIE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO