Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Locopalooza Show Choir Invite
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona High School Locomotion Show Choir is hosting its annual Locopalooza Show Choir invite Saturday, January 28. The event features a number of show choirs from around the region. Daytime performances start at 9:00 a.m., with evening finals beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are sold...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Monday, January 23rd
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Monday featured prep basketball action from Mondovi and Fall Creek as Bo Vollrath was honored for scoring his 1000th point. In prep girl’s basketball action, Cadott continued their standout season vs Mondovi and Memorial took down SPASH. Also, Conner Szmul and Quinne Green wrapped...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire teens capture 2023 National U18 Curling Championship
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Watching the sport of curling is absolutely fascinating and has grown in popularity. Five years ago, the United States’ Team Schuster captured the gold medal at the Olympics and the win no doubt has sparked more interest. Locally, five young men put themselves on the map winning a national title.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Lake Hallie house fire Monday night
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire damaged a home in Lake Hallie Monday evening. According to the Chippewa Fire District, a report of a home on fire near the intersection of 112th Street and 19th Avenue was called in at 8:45 p.m. Monday. Crews spent about two hours extinguishing...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Saturday, January 21st (Part 2)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Memorial girls’ basketball team looks to keep their hot streak going against Onalaska. Plus, Eau Claire North hosts their Husky Invite swim meet. Finally, the Chippewa Steel take on the Minnesota Wilderness.
WEAU-TV 13
Breakfast fundraiser helps bring awareness to human trafficking
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Pancakes and bacon served at the Eau Claire Elks Lodge this morning had a greater purpose than just filling up hungry stomachs. The Elks, a national organization that promotes and invests in the well-being of their communities, recognized Human Trafficking Awareness Month with a breakfast fundraiser.
cwbradio.com
Pet of the Week: Percival
Age: 10-Weeks-Old Breed: Golden Retriever. It's a "Golden" time to adopt a new puppy! Meet Percival, the CCHS Pet of the Week! Percival is a 10-week old Golden Retriever puppy and he weighs 16#. Percival came to CCHS from a local farm with 17 of his siblings/friends. They are all simply spectacular puppies!
WEAU-TV 13
COVID-19 testing site at CVTC to close Jan. 25
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The COVID-19 testing site at Chippewa Valley Technical College will close on Jan. 25. Testing will still be available at the site on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 2 until 6 p.m., according to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. The CVTC testing location is at the Health Education Center at 615 West Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire.
WEAU-TV 13
Suspects arrested after armed robbery in Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery in Chippewa Falls. According to a media release from the Chippewa Falls Police Department, on Jan. 21, 2023 around 12:22 a.m. Chippewa Falls Police Department officers responded to 750 Harding Street in Chippewa Falls for a report of an “emotionally distraught” woman on the phone. The caller reported an armed robbery at her apartment involving several people known to her including Elijah Johnson and Jeremiah Maki. The suspects had left the area before the officers arrived.
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with attempted homicide in Jan. 14 Chippewa Falls shooting
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man is charged in a shooting that happened Jan. 14 in downtown Chippewa Falls that left one woman hurt. 31-year-old Joshua Moggo received five felony and 14 misdemeanor charges, including 1st-degree attempted homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint filed on Monday in Chippewa County Circuit Court.
wearegreenbay.com
Traffic stop turns high-speed chase in Wisconsin, suspect taken down by K9
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was taken into custody after fleeing a traffic stop and reaching speeds over 100mph on Saturday in western Wisconsin. According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, around midnight, officers with the Fall Creek Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle with one headlight and obstructed plates.
Man shot, killed by law enforcement in Menomonie, Wis.
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- A man was shot and killed by law enforcement in western Wisconsin on Saturday night during a traffic stop following an armed home invasion.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says deputies, along with officers from Menomonie Police Department and University of Wisconsin-Stout, made a traffic stop near Terrill Road and Bongey Drive around 9 p.m.The car had been taken during an armed home invasion in which shots were reported to be fired, the sheriff's office says. Officers from the three departments fired their weapons during the traffic stop, and the man died at the scene. No officers were injured, the sheriff's department says. The officers are placed on administrative assignment, which is department policy.The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is probing the incident.The names of the man and law enforcement officers have not been released.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin
UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
WEAU-TV 13
U.S. News ranks UW MBA Consortium among best in nation
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. News ranks the University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium top online program in upper Midwest and among best in the nation. A media release from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire says the University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium, managed by UW-Eau Claire, remains the top online master’s degree program in business administration in the Upper Midwest and among the best in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 rankings that were released on Tuesday.
Man fatally shot by police in western Wisconsin Saturday night
Police in western Wisconsin fatally shot a man who allegedly broke into an apartment, shot a gun while threatening the homeowner and then stole the victim's vehicle. The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the area of Bongey Drive and Terrill Road in Menomonie, with the city's police department issuing a press release that says an "older white male" broke into an apartment and was "threatening the homeowner and shooting a firearm."
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
Pickup trucks sink through ice after being parked on Lake Pepin
A group of anglers who went to Lake Pepin for ice fishing found their pickup trucks needing rescue after they began to sink through thin ice. The picture above was taken by Ricky Lee, who observed from the Minnesota side of the lake as multiple vehicles became partially submerged. According...
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
Several cars break through ice on Lake Pepin
LAKE PEPIN, Minn. -- While many drivers struggled with ice on the roads Saturday night, some anglers had a different kind of issue with ice earlier on Lake Pepin.Several vehicles parked on the ice ended up falling through. It's unclear if anyone was hurt, but there were definitely a few bruised egos. The DNR has a few reminders for anyone looking to get out on the ice:You need 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot5 inches for snowmobile or ATV8-12 inches of ice thickness for cars or a small pickup12-15 inches for a medium-sized truck
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man indicted, allegedly coerced a woman into forced labor for multiple years
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from western Wisconsin has been charged with one count of labor trafficking for his alleged involvement in causing a woman to engage in forced labor for multiple years. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), between August 2020 and August 2022,...
Comments / 0