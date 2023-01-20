Read full article on original website
IHSAA announces sectional brackets for girls basketball state tournament
The girls basketball state tournament sectional pairings are set. On Sunday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association delivered the brackets in preparation for the 2023 state tournament that will culminate at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb. 25 in Indianapolis. Here is a look at the three sectionals that feature the five...
IHSAA reveals girls basketball sectional brackets
Girls basketball sectionals tip off on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with championships scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4.
Fruitport community mourns death of 14-year-old student
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The Fruitport community is mourning the death of a high school student this week. Trinity Sevrey, 14, died on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Fruitport Community Schools Superintendent Jason Kennedy announced in a letter to families Thursday, Jan. 19. The superintendent did not reveal the cause of...
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico
According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that "I kill people everywhere I go."
Lima News
Roger Geiger: Increased labor, supply costs hurt small businesses
It has been a rough couple of years for Ohio’s small businesses, and owners do not think things are going to turn around any time soon. When my association, the National Federation of Independent Business, surveyed its Ohio members last month, we found that about 60 percent of them think economic conditions will get worse before they get better.
WWMTCw
Wyoming man arrested in shooting at Grand Village Mobile Home Park
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 21-year-old Wyoming man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a mobile home park, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Early Saturday morning, at 1:30 a.m., a 22-year-old Gaines Township man was struck by gunfire several times at the Grand Valley Mobile Home Park, deputies said.
Lima News
Ohio GOP leadership shrugs off dark money behind bill rebranding gas as ‘green energy’
COLUMBUS – Recently revealed records show an executive within the natural gas industry, from under cover of a dark money nonprofit, pushed state lawmakers to legally redefine the methane-based fossil fuel as “green energy” months before the idea was rushed through the statehouse in a 36-hour dash.
Lima News
Corruption trial starts: Ex-Ohio House speaker glad to tell his side of story
CINCINNATI — As his federal racketeering trial kicked off Monday, former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder said he is optimistic and looking forward to telling his side of the story. “It should be a very good six weeks for me,” Householder told reporters as he awaited opening statements in...
