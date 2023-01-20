ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marys, OH

shelbycountypost.com

IHSAA announces sectional brackets for girls basketball state tournament

The girls basketball state tournament sectional pairings are set. On Sunday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association delivered the brackets in preparation for the 2023 state tournament that will culminate at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb. 25 in Indianapolis. Here is a look at the three sectionals that feature the five...
INDIANA STATE
Lima News

Roger Geiger: Increased labor, supply costs hurt small businesses

It has been a rough couple of years for Ohio’s small businesses, and owners do not think things are going to turn around any time soon. When my association, the National Federation of Independent Business, surveyed its Ohio members last month, we found that about 60 percent of them think economic conditions will get worse before they get better.
OHIO STATE
WWMTCw

Wyoming man arrested in shooting at Grand Village Mobile Home Park

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 21-year-old Wyoming man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a mobile home park, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Early Saturday morning, at 1:30 a.m., a 22-year-old Gaines Township man was struck by gunfire several times at the Grand Valley Mobile Home Park, deputies said.
WYOMING, MI

