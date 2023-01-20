Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Calls continue for public utility amid customer frustrations with RG&E, NYSEG
Rochester, N.Y. — Calls to create a public utility for gas and electric in the Rochester area continue. Metro Justice and members of the community rallied Monday night at Downtown Presbyterian Church, across from City Hall, calling on city leaders to commission and fund an implementation study for establishing a quality public utility service that is affordable, reliable and locally accountable.
13 WHAM
Winter moves back into WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Winter cold and snow took most of the last two months off, but it looks like we'll see a much more Winter-like weather pattern over the coming weeks. The deep trough of low pressure along the west coast is breaking down and becoming more zonal in nature. This will serve to spread the cold out more equally across the U.S. with some sign of Arctic air in the Northern Plains by early next week.
13 WHAM
Sloppy wet snow on the way
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for most of WNY heading into Wednesday. The advisory will be in effect from 7am through 10pm. A sloppy wet snow will fall from late morning through afternoon with the chance for some rain showers mixing in by evening.
13 WHAM
Rochester charter school considering relocating, expanding in Irondequoit
Irondequoit, N.Y. — A Rochester charter school may be moving, as it looks to expand and add more students. The University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men is considering a property at 3000 East Ridge Road in Irondequoit. Right now, the school says it's working with the town to...
13 WHAM
Police looking for missing Rochester teen
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are looking for a missing teen from Rochester. Fabian Forbes, 17, was reported missing Friday from his home on Grafton Street. Police said he stopped contacting his family after initially saying he would return home. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
13 WHAM
First responders celebrated at Rochester's Elk Lodge
Henrietta, N.Y. — First responders from across the area were celebrated on Saturday. A dinner was held at Rochester's Elk Lodge in Henrietta to say thank you to those who serve in the community. "It's a good feeling, I know the community always stands by first responders and count...
13 WHAM
Light snow on the way for WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Snow has been a stranger to most areas around Rochester this Winter. Total seasonal snow is only at 12.6", which is well below our 48.9" normal snowfall to date. In fact, this ranks as a 'top-ten' least snowy Winter for Rochester. It looks like Winter is...
13 WHAM
Community reacts to homicide in Rochester's East End bar district
Rochester, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot to death in Rochester’s east end near the bar district last night. The shooting marks Rochester’s second homicide of 2023. Rochester police officers were just working a regular Saturday night shift, in the busy East End Bar District when they heard gunshots and found the victim in a parking lot.
13 WHAM
3 WNY communities awarded millions from Downtown Revitalization Initiative
Dunkirk, N.Y. — Three municipalities in Western New York are getting a multimillion-dollar boost to help revitalize their downtowns. Dunkirk was awarded $10 million under the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, while Wellsville and Lancaster will each receive $4.5 million from the NY Forward Initiative. Gov. Kathy Hochul was...
13 WHAM
Family of Gates fatal hit-and-run victim speaks out
Rochester, N.Y. — Brenda Wells, 55, died last Tuesday, two days after being struck on Elmgrove Road in Gates. Police said they have identified the SUV involved but have not made any arrests. Brenda's son DJ is struggling to come to terms with the loss of his mother, as...
13 WHAM
Funeral arrangements announced for Bishop Matthew Clark
Rochester, N.Y. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester has announced funeral arrangements for Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark, who died early Saturday at age 85. A public visitation is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, followed by evening prayers. Another public visitation is scheduled...
13 WHAM
Abortion continues to be hot topic on the 50th anniversary of Roe V. Wade
Rochester, N.Y. — Sunday marked 50 years since Roe V. Wade was passed- the Supreme Court ruling that made abortion legal in the United States. Rochester NOW was joined by Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York and Roc. SRJ at the Liberty Pole on Sunday where they held a conference to talk about the importance of reproductive justice and freedom, including full access to reproductive healthcare for everyone in the United States.
13 WHAM
Parolee accused of robbing delivery drivers in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — A man on parole for a 2018 robbery is accused of robbing two delivery drivers in Henrietta over the weekend. Deputies responded to an address on Lehigh Station Road around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of a robbery. A victim told police he was delivering food when he was approached by the suspect, who said he had a gun and demanded money and food.
13 WHAM
Man sentenced for fatal crash in Parma
Rochester, N.Y. — A North Carolina man is slated to spend at least 7 years in prison for a crash that killed a man from Niagara County last year in Parma. Prosecutors said James Jacobs, 35, was driving drunk eastbound on West Ridge Road around 9:45 p.m. March 20, 2022, when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic.
13 WHAM
The Lab: Creative Resource Center officially opens its doors
Rochester, N.Y. — The Lab: Creative Resource Center officially opened its doors on State Street Saturday. The facility is a fully equipped creative event space that provides people of all ages and from all walks of life, a place to create art, collaborate with other artists, and continue the conversation of diversity, equality, and inclusion in an accessible space.
13 WHAM
Irondequoit man convicted of murdering girlfriend
Rochester, N.Y. — Seth Larson, 41, the Irondequoit man accused of killing his girlfriend, Lisa Shuler, 37, and dismembering her body in May 2021, has been convicted of murder. A jury handed the decision down Monday afternoon, two weeks after the trial began, finding Larson guilty of all three...
13 WHAM
Bishop Matthew Clark dies at age 85
Rochester, N.Y. — Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark, the former head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester, died early Sunday at age 85 according to the diocese. In a letter sent to priests, deacons, and the religious and lay faithful of the Diocese of Rochester, Bishop Salvatore Matano said Clark died in his room at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Motherhouse following "a period of declining health."
13 WHAM
52-year-old in stable condition after stabbing on North Clinton Avenue
A 52-year-old male suffered what appeared to be life threatening injuries after getting stabbed in the upper body on North Clinton Avenue just after 9 PM. The victim was then quickly transported to Strong Hospital where he received emergency surgery and is now in stable condition. The events that led...
13 WHAM
Man killed in East End shooting Saturday night
Rochester, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man died Saturday night after being shot in the city's East End bar district. Officers were at the corner of East Avenue and Lawrence Street when they heard gunshots one block away at East Avenue and Union Street. Police found the victim in a...
