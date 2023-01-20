Read full article on original website
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
January 6th Trial for Richard BarnettThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Montana senator Jon Tester says he will defeat the GOP's 'awful plan' for a national sales tax
"Montana has no sales tax and we don't need the federal government imposing one on us," Tester wrote in a tweet.
2 States Introduce Radical Bills To Prosecute Pregnant People For Abortions
Republicans in Arkansas and Oklahoma have proposed legislation that would criminalize those who seek abortion care.
MSNBC
Republican rule returning smoking to the U.S. Capitol really stinks
Among this month’s embarrassing Republican spectacles has been the sight of Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, appearing on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show and touting the expansion of places where smoking is permitted in the U.S. Capitol as being “all about freedom.”. Nehls was already plenty free to...
Republicans push constitutional amendment to allow judges to withhold bail for many more defendants
Some Indiana Republicans want to change the state constitution to allow judges to withhold bail entirely for a lot more people.
Pastor Says He's Confused Why Evangelicals Are Abandoning Donald Trump
Donald Trump has previously called the lack of support he has gotten from evangelical leaders "disloyalty."
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
Poll: As debt battle looms, 55% of Americans say GOP House is 'dysfunctional'
By a massive 30-point margin, Americans say Republicans' protracted battle earlier this month to elect a new House speaker is a sign that "Congress is dysfunctional" (55%) rather than "functioning as intended" (25%), according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. And that’s probably a harbinger of trouble ahead as the...
Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp says Trump 'didn't do a good enough job' of making the case for a second term in 2020
"President Trump and his reelection didn't do a good enough job of telling people what he had done and what he wanted to do," Kemp told Politico.
Oklahoma Anti-Drag Bill Will Outlaw Women Displaying 'Feminine Persona'
Oklahoma Republican Kevin West is trying to introduce new legislation banning drag shows and drag queen story hours in front of kids.
Mark Levin calls for the Constitution to be amended in order to reform the legal system: 'Complete overhaul'
Fox News host Mark Levin explains why the House GOP needs to change up the country's legal and judicial system in his monologue on 'Life Liberty & Levin.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Sorbo claims the left wants you ‘to eat bugs’ while Republicans attempt to gut SNAP program
Former C-list actor and current Twitter provocateur Kevin Sorbo continued his public campaign to erase any remaining goodwill among fans of cheesy action TV shows from the 1990s. He has apparently entered the conversation around the current attempt by the Republican party, emboldened by its narrow grasp on the House of Republicans led by a Majority Leader who was barely elected by his own party, to gut the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly referred to as SNAP and formerly known as “Food Stamps.”
Arizona sent 'illegal' subpoenas to compel banks to provide customer financial data, ACLU claims
Arizona allegedly submitted at least 140 subpoenas illegally to obtain millions of financial records as part of one of the largest government financial surveillance programs in recent history, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
Help wanted: In a slap to Trump, Michigan lawmakers come knocking on DeSantis’ door | Opinion
Republican leaders from the Great Lakes State decide Donald Trump looks like a loser in 2024, the Editorial Board writes.
msn.com
It’s official: Trump’s tax cuts paid for themselves
How many times have you heard President Joe Biden or Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) berate the Trump tax cuts as “a giveaway to the rich?”. Biden and congressional Democrats now want to let expire major planks of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, former President Donald Trump's signature domestic achievement, particularly the incentives for American businesses to invest more here at home.
Crime and un-punishment: Now Republicans have a roadmap for a better coup
Donald Trump's coup attempt on Jan. 6 and the terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol by his followers was one of the most spectacular crimes in American history, and also one of the most documented and most thoroughly investigated. The world has learned that the Jan. 6 coup plot was vast in scale and scope, and involved or intended to involve Congress, the court system, the national security state, right-wing militias and paramilitaries, conservative think tanks, lobbyists and funders, and the right-wing "news" media.
msn.com
Former Trump Official to High School Students: 'Do Your Part, Get Married and Have Kids—Lots of Them'
Roger Severino, the former director of the Office of Civil Rights at Health and Human Services under Donald Trump, told a group of more than 2,000 high school and college kids at the Students for Life annual conference Saturday that they can win the abortion fight by having tons of babies.
Kansas Republicans introduce new abortion restrictions in the Legislature
Even though voters in Kansas directly rejected additional abortion restrictions at the ballot box last year, Republicans in the state are pushing a rollback on reproductive rights as the new legislative session starts. This week, they introduced a bill that would allow city and county governments to initiate abortion restrictions that are stricter than at the state level.
DOJ reserves right to not cooperate with certain House GOP requests
It’s an early marker of how the Justice Department plans to navigate a Republican majority intent on aggressive oversight over the Biden administration.
Trump calls for Politico journalists to be jailed after Supreme Court investigators couldn't determine who leaked the draft abortion ruling
"Arrest the reporter, publisher, editor - you'll get your answer fast," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Ex-RNC chief brutally fact-checks MTG — and offers blunt advice: "Stop with the stupid"
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The former chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) has a blistering response to Rep. Marjorie...
