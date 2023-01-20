ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

Republican rule returning smoking to the U.S. Capitol really stinks

Among this month’s embarrassing Republican spectacles has been the sight of Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, appearing on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show and touting the expansion of places where smoking is permitted in the U.S. Capitol as being “all about freedom.”. Nehls was already plenty free to...
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Sorbo claims the left wants you ‘to eat bugs’ while Republicans attempt to gut SNAP program

Former C-list actor and current Twitter provocateur Kevin Sorbo continued his public campaign to erase any remaining goodwill among fans of cheesy action TV shows from the 1990s. He has apparently entered the conversation around the current attempt by the Republican party, emboldened by its narrow grasp on the House of Republicans led by a Majority Leader who was barely elected by his own party, to gut the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly referred to as SNAP and formerly known as “Food Stamps.”
msn.com

It’s official: Trump’s tax cuts paid for themselves

How many times have you heard President Joe Biden or Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) berate the Trump tax cuts as “a giveaway to the rich?”. Biden and congressional Democrats now want to let expire major planks of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, former President Donald Trump's signature domestic achievement, particularly the incentives for American businesses to invest more here at home.
Salon

Crime and un-punishment: Now Republicans have a roadmap for a better coup

Donald Trump's coup attempt on Jan. 6 and the terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol by his followers was one of the most spectacular crimes in American history, and also one of the most documented and most thoroughly investigated. The world has learned that the Jan. 6 coup plot was vast in scale and scope, and involved or intended to involve Congress, the court system, the national security state, right-wing militias and paramilitaries, conservative think tanks, lobbyists and funders, and the right-wing "news" media.
102.5 The Bone

Kansas Republicans introduce new abortion restrictions in the Legislature

Even though voters in Kansas directly rejected additional abortion restrictions at the ballot box last year, Republicans in the state are pushing a rollback on reproductive rights as the new legislative session starts. This week, they introduced a bill that would allow city and county governments to initiate abortion restrictions that are stricter than at the state level.
