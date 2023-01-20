ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them

If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
MINNESOTA STATE
Yes, Minnesota is a Fast Talking State! But is it the Fastest?

As long as I live I don't think I'll ever forget the conversation my mom (From Minnesota) had with her cousin Ida (from Georgia), when I was about 10 years old. It was just a general conversation of catching up on what was going on with my grandparents and when my mom paused for a breath, I heard mom's cousin drawl;
MINNESOTA STATE
NEW! See Where Minnesota Lands In The 2023 Best States To Retire List

While I know I am young and I have plenty of time, I do worry about retirement and if I will ever get there due to our economy. Not only this but Wallet Hub shares that “in addition to when to retire, a good question to ask is where. Finding the best states to retire in can be difficult without doing lots of research. Even in the most affordable areas of the U.S., most retirees cannot rely on Social Security or pension checks alone to cover all of their living expenses.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Live like a Hobbit in this AirBnB in Northern Minnesota

Are you a fan of the J.R.R. Tolkien books? This airbnb has the feeling of something from some of his stories. This Airbnb is the Loft of the Shire in the Woods. They are a grouping of cabins in McGrath, Minnesota. McGrath is about an hour and half North of St. Cloud near Brainerd lakes area.
MCGRATH, MN
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live in Minnesota May Surprise You

There are positives and negatives about living anywhere, but you know, there are just some places where the bad really outweighs the good (yes, even here in Minnesota). This article from NewsBreak lists the top 5 worst places to live in Minnesota, and I am here to share them with you. After collecting and analyzing crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered, here are the 5 worst.
MINNESOTA STATE
Midwest Cities Dominate 10 Best Places for Work/Life Balance

Having a good work/life balance is incredibly important. It helps you have a healthy relationship with work, you're able to spend more time with your family and friends, plus it's good for your mental health. A recent study reveals the best cities for a good work/life balance and good mental health and the midwest dominated! A city here in the Land of 10K Lakes even took the top spot.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
EAGAN, MN
Gas Prices Continue to Rise

UNDATED (WJON News) --Gas Prices Continue to Rise. Gas Buddy says the upward trend last week is due to continued refinery challenges keeping the supply of gas from rising more substantially. Strong demand in China hasn't been slowed by the surge in new COVID cases there. Also, releases of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve have wrapped up. Without additional oil, the supply will tighten in the coming weeks ahead which should continue to accelerate prices.
MINNESOTA STATE
