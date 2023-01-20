ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Hochul visits Rochester, touts proposal to reduce risk of child lead poisoning

Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Rochester on Monday to highlight parts of her State of the State address, including housing and lead exposure proposals. She stopped at the Upper Falls Square Apartments on Hudson Avenue, urging local leaders to take steps back in reducing the risk of child lead poisoning in rental properties.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Calls continue for public utility amid customer frustrations with RG&E, NYSEG

Rochester, N.Y. — Calls to create a public utility for gas and electric in the Rochester area continue. Metro Justice and members of the community rallied Monday night at Downtown Presbyterian Church, across from City Hall, calling on city leaders to commission and fund an implementation study for establishing a quality public utility service that is affordable, reliable and locally accountable.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

3 WNY communities awarded millions from Downtown Revitalization Initiative

Dunkirk, N.Y. — Three municipalities in Western New York are getting a multimillion-dollar boost to help revitalize their downtowns. Dunkirk was awarded $10 million under the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, while Wellsville and Lancaster will each receive $4.5 million from the NY Forward Initiative. Gov. Kathy Hochul was...
DUNKIRK, NY
13 WHAM

First responders celebrated at Rochester's Elk Lodge

Henrietta, N.Y. — First responders from across the area were celebrated on Saturday. A dinner was held at Rochester's Elk Lodge in Henrietta to say thank you to those who serve in the community. "It's a good feeling, I know the community always stands by first responders and count...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Celebrating 100 years

Henrietta, N.Y. (WHAM) - Tuesday night's Bright Spot shines on parades, cakes, friends, and family. Episcopal SeniorLife Communities hosted a parade outside Brentland Woods, and a party on the inside, in honor of one of its residents. Anne Licata is celebrating her 100th birthday this week. She worked at Bausch...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Funeral arrangements announced for Bishop Matthew Clark

Rochester, N.Y. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester has announced funeral arrangements for Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark, who died early Saturday at age 85. A public visitation is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, followed by evening prayers. Another public visitation is scheduled...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police looking for missing Rochester teen

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are looking for a missing teen from Rochester. Fabian Forbes, 17, was reported missing Friday from his home on Grafton Street. Police said he stopped contacting his family after initially saying he would return home. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bishop Matthew Clark dies at age 85

Rochester, N.Y. — Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark, the former head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester, died early Sunday at age 85 according to the diocese. In a letter sent to priests, deacons, and the religious and lay faithful of the Diocese of Rochester, Bishop Salvatore Matano said Clark died in his room at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Motherhouse following "a period of declining health."
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Winter moves back into WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Winter cold and snow took most of the last two months off, but it looks like we'll see a much more Winter-like weather pattern over the coming weeks. The deep trough of low pressure along the west coast is breaking down and becoming more zonal in nature. This will serve to spread the cold out more equally across the U.S. with some sign of Arctic air in the Northern Plains by early next week.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Abortion continues to be hot topic on the 50th anniversary of Roe V. Wade

Rochester, N.Y. — Sunday marked 50 years since Roe V. Wade was passed- the Supreme Court ruling that made abortion legal in the United States. Rochester NOW was joined by Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York and Roc. SRJ at the Liberty Pole on Sunday where they held a conference to talk about the importance of reproductive justice and freedom, including full access to reproductive healthcare for everyone in the United States.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

State GOP leaders push for criminal justice reform

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester, N.Y. - Republican leaders in New York State are pushing for a larger crackdown on crime. A group of assemblymembers and senators held a press conference in Rochester on Monday, highlighting the need for greater judicial discretion and more public safety policies. They say bail...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police: 200 cars stolen in Rochester already this year

Rochester, N.Y. — Surveillance video outside a home in the city's Plymouth-Exchange neighborhood shows the moments a man appeared to approach a red Hyundai, look inside the passenger window and walk around the car before getting into it. The man eventually turned the headlights on and drove off around...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Family of Gates fatal hit-and-run victim speaks out

Rochester, N.Y. — Brenda Wells, 55, died last Tuesday, two days after being struck on Elmgrove Road in Gates. Police said they have identified the SUV involved but have not made any arrests. Brenda's son DJ is struggling to come to terms with the loss of his mother, as...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Sloppy wet snow on the way

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for most of WNY heading into Wednesday. The advisory will be in effect from 7am through 10pm. A sloppy wet snow will fall from late morning through afternoon with the chance for some rain showers mixing in by evening.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police looking for missing 15-year-old boy from Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for help finding a boy reported missing in Rochester. Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw was last seen Friday at his home on Cedar Street. Police said he might be in Greece. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Irondequoit man convicted of murdering girlfriend

Rochester, N.Y. — Seth Larson, 41, the Irondequoit man accused of killing his girlfriend, Lisa Shuler, 37, and dismembering her body in May 2021, has been convicted of murder. A jury handed the decision down Monday afternoon, two weeks after the trial began, finding Larson guilty of all three...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY

