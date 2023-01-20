ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Oneida County Sheriff Maciol Wins Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, who recently won a landslide re-election bid in November, was just honored with a coveted award from the New York State Sheriff's Association. Maciol received the Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award, which is the most prestigious honor from the association, named for the only former sheriff to become president of the United States. Maciol becomes one of only seven other sheriffs have ever received the award.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
The 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York

I would dare to guess that most of my readers came up through schools in districts that were much smaller and more rural in nature than the 12 huge schools on this list. I know I did. But did you ever imagine what it would be like to attend one of the larger schools in Upstate New York? Those schools with multiple floors of bustling hallways and packed school bus rides. Those schools where you may not actually know every person in your graduating class.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally

Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
UTICA, NY
Second Largest Theater Chain Closing 6 New York Movie Houses

That's all folks! The second largest theater chain in the country is closing more movie houses, 6 of them in New York State. Regal Cinemas has been struggling to survive after the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie chain has announced another round of closures after filing chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year and closing 12 theaters.
SYRACUSE, NY
Utica Cops Offer Safety Tips Amid Spate of Delivery Driver Robberies

Officials with the Utica Police Department are offering a list of several safety tips for area food delivery drivers as they continue to investigate multiple robberies. Cops say the incidents have happened at multiple locations across the city, and involve much more than someone simply grabbing the food and running off without proper payment. Instead, Utica Police say in many cases the driver is held-up at gunpoint with the perps robbing them of food, personal property and money.
UTICA, NY
Finally Some Snow! Just in Time for Annual CNY Cardboard Sled Races

Thank you Mother Nature! There's finally some snow and just in time for the annual Cardboard Classic Sled Races in Central New York. Grab those old boxes lying around the house and put them to good use. Build and decorate your cardboard sled. Then get ready to race at The Lanterns in Clayville, New York on Saturday, February 4 at 1 PM. The best part - all proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.
CLAYVILLE, NY
Sue, Syracuse University’s Famous Red-Tailed Hawk, Has Died

Sue, the popular red-tailed hawk that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has passed away. Several people reported seeing a felled hawk on the campus grounds on the evening of January 13th. The bird was taken to Page Wildlife Center in Manlius and treated for head trauma, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries.
SYRACUSE, NY
Wait, Can You Really Get High At This Upstate New York Restaurant?

Can you really feel the high, or get high at this Upstate New York restaurant called TokaBocca in Herkimer?. At the beginning of 2023, a new dining option opened in Herkimer. This dining option is truly unique, because it honors a lot of marijuana references. So, lets address the elephant in the room...You catching what we are laying down? Well, let's just ask the question.
HERKIMER, NY
Top 5 Places To Star Gaze In Or Around Central New York

Looking for amazing places to look up at the stars here in Upstate New York in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas? You have plenty of amazing spots to choose from. This story was inspired by a growing list on Reddit asking about star gazing in Syracuse. Here's some of those top spots from that list:
SYRACUSE, NY
Marcy, NY
