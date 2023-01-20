Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Utica New York Adds Flavor to Its Menu with H.K. Restaurant & Lounge.Source MoneyUtica, NY
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Arrested in Utica Ny Known for Hit Song with Newboyz.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Related
Oneida County Sheriff Maciol Wins Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, who recently won a landslide re-election bid in November, was just honored with a coveted award from the New York State Sheriff's Association. Maciol received the Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award, which is the most prestigious honor from the association, named for the only former sheriff to become president of the United States. Maciol becomes one of only seven other sheriffs have ever received the award.
Get New York State Lifeguard Certified! Openings Starting at $20 per Hour
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is announcing their free lifeguard qualifying procedures are set to begin on February 4th. Anyone who is over 15 and interested in working for a DEC facility this summer is eligible to register. Everyone that applies will be considered. The procedure...
The 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York
I would dare to guess that most of my readers came up through schools in districts that were much smaller and more rural in nature than the 12 huge schools on this list. I know I did. But did you ever imagine what it would be like to attend one of the larger schools in Upstate New York? Those schools with multiple floors of bustling hallways and packed school bus rides. Those schools where you may not actually know every person in your graduating class.
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally
Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
Did You Know? One of The Highest Points of Route 20 is in Central New York
Believe it or not... there's more history to Route 20 in New York State than you might have known!. What some people argue is the best scenic route through the state and country, others just call it their commute to and from work. Regardless, Route 20 stretches on for a LONG time and has a ton of history to it's name.
A+ Reviews as Aqua Vino Restaurant Opens in New Hartford
My wife and I had an awesome experience on Friday night at the soft opening of the new Aqua Vino Restaurant at the former Outback Steakhouse at The Orchard in New Hartford. I have to say, this is a great addition to the New Hartford lineup of restaurants. There were...
Second Largest Theater Chain Closing 6 New York Movie Houses
That's all folks! The second largest theater chain in the country is closing more movie houses, 6 of them in New York State. Regal Cinemas has been struggling to survive after the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie chain has announced another round of closures after filing chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year and closing 12 theaters.
Utica Cops Offer Safety Tips Amid Spate of Delivery Driver Robberies
Officials with the Utica Police Department are offering a list of several safety tips for area food delivery drivers as they continue to investigate multiple robberies. Cops say the incidents have happened at multiple locations across the city, and involve much more than someone simply grabbing the food and running off without proper payment. Instead, Utica Police say in many cases the driver is held-up at gunpoint with the perps robbing them of food, personal property and money.
New York Ranked One of the Worst States to Retire… Here’s Why
It's no surprise not many people head to New York to retire... but how did we rank this poorly?. WalletHub just came out with their report ranking "2023's Best States to Retire". They took a number of statistics into consideration, including Cost of Living, Health Care, and Quality of Life.
Iconic Baker Who Created Best Donuts in Central New York Loses Cancer Battle
An iconic baker who's created the best donuts in Central New York has passed away after a short cancer battle. Tom Dunn kept the 80-year tradition of offering the best pastries at Dunn's Bakery alive in Canastota. The bakery closed in April 2020 due to COVID. The doors remained shut after Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer.
Crooks Steal Almost $4k in Diesel Fuel From CNY Gas Station, Here’s How
Two out of state men are facing charges more than a dozen charges for allegedly ripping off a Central New York gas station to the tune of $3,800 in diesel fuel. That's according to New York State Police who tracked down and arrested the pair for the scam, with involved a 'cloned credit card' and possession of a credit card skimming device.
Finally Some Snow! Just in Time for Annual CNY Cardboard Sled Races
Thank you Mother Nature! There's finally some snow and just in time for the annual Cardboard Classic Sled Races in Central New York. Grab those old boxes lying around the house and put them to good use. Build and decorate your cardboard sled. Then get ready to race at The Lanterns in Clayville, New York on Saturday, February 4 at 1 PM. The best part - all proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.
Sue, Syracuse University’s Famous Red-Tailed Hawk, Has Died
Sue, the popular red-tailed hawk that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has passed away. Several people reported seeing a felled hawk on the campus grounds on the evening of January 13th. The bird was taken to Page Wildlife Center in Manlius and treated for head trauma, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries.
How Would You Handle Cigarette Smoke Coming From These Syracuse Pipes?
Someone on the Syracuse Reddit is currently dealing with that seems to be cigarette smoke coming from pipes in their plumbing. How would you handle this situation?. One user posted to the Syracuse Reddit board asking for advice on this issue. The currently live in an apartment complex. Here's what they posted:
Wait, Can You Really Get High At This Upstate New York Restaurant?
Can you really feel the high, or get high at this Upstate New York restaurant called TokaBocca in Herkimer?. At the beginning of 2023, a new dining option opened in Herkimer. This dining option is truly unique, because it honors a lot of marijuana references. So, lets address the elephant in the room...You catching what we are laying down? Well, let's just ask the question.
From A To Z- Chicken Riggies You Need To Try In 2023 Central New York
If you go anywhere around Central New York, The Mohawk Valley, or the rest of Upstate New York and mention "Riggies" - people will drool. It's a staple for our region. Whether you make them yourself, or dine out at your favorite restaurant, Riggies are everywhere. Maybe for 2023 you...
Top 5 Places To Star Gaze In Or Around Central New York
Looking for amazing places to look up at the stars here in Upstate New York in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas? You have plenty of amazing spots to choose from. This story was inspired by a growing list on Reddit asking about star gazing in Syracuse. Here's some of those top spots from that list:
Major Retailer Closing Last Central New York Store After Nearly 50 Years
It's the end of an era. A major retailer is closing its last store in Central New York after nearly 50 years in business. JC Penney is closing the Oswego store that opened in 1977. The doors will shut for a final time in May. Liquidation sales will begin in February, according to Syracuse.com.
Look Inside Creepy 2nd Floor of the Old JCPenny in Sangertown Square Mall
You remember shopping here all the time growing up... but what does it look like now?. What was once "the spot" to go shopping in the Sangertown Square Mall, is now barren and abandoned in the mall. Well, at least the upstairs is. As part of their nationwide downsizing, JCPenny's...
19 Central New York Restaurants Dishes You Wish You Could Have Again For The First Time
Wouldn't it be nice to experience your favorite restaurant again for the first time in Central New York? What dish would you pick?. What is one local restaurants dish that you wish you could have again for the first time" Everyone has a favorite restaurant, and of course a favorite...
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0