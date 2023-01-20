ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

KDPS: Two cars crashed into home, two hurt

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured in a crash when two vehicles crashed into a Kalamazoo home Thursday, police say.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Hopkins Street near North Park Street. Two vehicles crashed and hit a home, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release. It said the front porch of the home was destroyed and both vehicles were damaged.

Both drivers were significantly injured, police say.

Officers do not believe alcohol was a factor. It is not known what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information should contact KDPS at 488.8911 or Silent Observer at 343.2100 or kalamazoosilentobserver.com .

