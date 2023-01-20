Read full article on original website
Bradenton Police investigating shooting, three victims located at the scene
BRADENTON (WSNN) - Three victims are recovering from a shooting that occurred in Bradenton Monday evening. Four individuals were detained following the shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West. Officers that were in the area heard gunfire and headed to the direction of the shots. When they arrived to the area were they thought the shots were fired, the officers saw a grey vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
Shooting in Bradenton leaves three injured
SNN has obtained dramatic video of a shooting incident in Bradenton Monday night. Three persons were injured . What you just heard is more than 50 rounds of ammunition being fired around 5:00 pm in the 100 block of 10th avenue west in the City of Bradenton. “Certainly a scary...
Driver and 2 children remain in critical condition after serious crash
A woman and two children remain in critical condition after a serious head on collision in Lakewood Ranch Thursday night. A good Samaritan saw the accident and ran to help. He says they had to rip the door off and found two girls in the back of the car. One of them – young enough to have a car seat.
Sheriff's Office Creates K9 Calendars For a Good Cause
Charlotte County Sheriffs Office collaborated with Vested Interest in K9s, a non-profit organization who donates K9s all across the country. Charlotte County Deputy First Class Steven Sella reached out to the program. "I did some online research and came across the program and I submitted an application and the director...
Aqua Plumbing & Air feeds 500 at the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Jan. 23, 2023 - Aqua Plumbing & Air, a Suncoast heating, air conditioning, and plumbing company, partnered with Gorman Company, a plumbing wholesale company, to host the 6th annual “Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Appreciation Breakfast” on Friday. “It’s important to say ‘thank you’...
Parents react to closing of classroom libraries in Manatee County schools
MANATEE COUNTY - Teachers in Manatee County are closing classroom libraries, fearing prosecution under a new Florida law. “They’re just kind of beside themselves, thinking they could be prosecuted for books that they have on their shelves," said Mom and Founder of Americans for Democracy, Terra Kater. The Manatee...
Venice lands IMG Academy transfer QB
VENICE, FL (SNN-TV) - On top of the addition of South Plantation's Jadyn Glasser, the Venice Indians have also landed junior QB Ryan Downes from IMG Academy. In his sophomore season with the Ascenders, Downes appeared in 5 games throwing for 354 yards and 5 touchdowns. IMG's Jayden Bradford garnered most of the starting duties, with Downes and two other QB's vying for playing time in a back-up role.
Parrish HS cheerleaders win 27th annual competition
PARRISH (SNN TV) - A big congratulations goes out to the Parrish Community High School cheerleading team. They won the 27th annual cheerleading competition on January 16 at the Manatee County Fair. They've now won the event two years in a row. Jeanna Davies and Bailee French coach the team.
Josh Phillips named Sailors head football coach
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Sailors’ director of athletics Shane Ahles announced Monday afternoon Josh Phillips is the new football coach. A former defensive coordinator at Manatee High, Phillips replaces Brody Wiseman, who coached the Sailors the past three seasons. After attending Lake Highland Prep in Orlando, Phillips went to Yale...
Sarasota's Casey Kelly re-signs with KBO's LG Twins
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA (SNN-TV) - After a career-best season, Sarasota's Casey Kelly has come to an agreement with the LG Twins of the Korean Baseball Organization on a one-year contract early in the offseason. Making 27 starts for the Twins last season as their No. 1 starter, his fourth-straight year...
