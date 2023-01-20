ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Ranch, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
snntv.com

Bradenton Police investigating shooting, three victims located at the scene

BRADENTON (WSNN) - Three victims are recovering from a shooting that occurred in Bradenton Monday evening. Four individuals were detained following the shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West. Officers that were in the area heard gunfire and headed to the direction of the shots. When they arrived to the area were they thought the shots were fired, the officers saw a grey vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
BRADENTON, FL
snntv.com

Shooting in Bradenton leaves three injured

SNN has obtained dramatic video of a shooting incident in Bradenton Monday night. Three persons were injured . What you just heard is more than 50 rounds of ammunition being fired around 5:00 pm in the 100 block of 10th avenue west in the City of Bradenton. “Certainly a scary...
BRADENTON, FL
snntv.com

Sheriff's Office Creates K9 Calendars For a Good Cause

Charlotte County Sheriffs Office collaborated with Vested Interest in K9s, a non-profit organization who donates K9s all across the country. Charlotte County Deputy First Class Steven Sella reached out to the program. "I did some online research and came across the program and I submitted an application and the director...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Aqua Plumbing & Air feeds 500 at the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Jan. 23, 2023 - Aqua Plumbing & Air, a Suncoast heating, air conditioning, and plumbing company, partnered with Gorman Company, a plumbing wholesale company, to host the 6th annual “Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Appreciation Breakfast” on Friday. “It’s important to say ‘thank you’...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Venice lands IMG Academy transfer QB

VENICE, FL (SNN-TV) - On top of the addition of South Plantation's Jadyn Glasser, the Venice Indians have also landed junior QB Ryan Downes from IMG Academy. In his sophomore season with the Ascenders, Downes appeared in 5 games throwing for 354 yards and 5 touchdowns. IMG's Jayden Bradford garnered most of the starting duties, with Downes and two other QB's vying for playing time in a back-up role.
VENICE, FL
snntv.com

Parrish HS cheerleaders win 27th annual competition

PARRISH (SNN TV) - A big congratulations goes out to the Parrish Community High School cheerleading team. They won the 27th annual cheerleading competition on January 16 at the Manatee County Fair. They've now won the event two years in a row. Jeanna Davies and Bailee French coach the team.
PARRISH, FL
snntv.com

Josh Phillips named Sailors head football coach

SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Sailors’ director of athletics Shane Ahles announced Monday afternoon Josh Phillips is the new football coach. A former defensive coordinator at Manatee High, Phillips replaces Brody Wiseman, who coached the Sailors the past three seasons. After attending Lake Highland Prep in Orlando, Phillips went to Yale...
BRADENTON, FL
snntv.com

Sarasota's Casey Kelly re-signs with KBO's LG Twins

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA (SNN-TV) - After a career-best season, Sarasota's Casey Kelly has come to an agreement with the LG Twins of the Korean Baseball Organization on a one-year contract early in the offseason. Making 27 starts for the Twins last season as their No. 1 starter, his fourth-straight year...
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy